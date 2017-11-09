Small Cap Value Report (Thu 9 Nov 2017) - SWL, QRT, GATC, DVO
To get you started today, please note that I updated yesterday's report in the evening, with some new sections. So it now includes additional sections on;
- Stadium - profit warning
- Snoozebox - it's gone bust
- Tracsis - results for y/e 31 Jul 2017
Swallowfield (LON:SWL)
Share price: 390p (down 1.3% today)
No. shares: 16.9m
Market cap: £65.9m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
AGM Statement (trading update) - this company has a June year end, so this update covers the first 4 months of its 06/2018 year. Description;
... a market leader in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products, including its own portfolio of brands
The key sentence is reassuring;
"The Board is pleased to report that trading in the first four months of the year is in line with expectations.
Outlook for the full year is also reassuring;
While we remain conscious of the continuing macro uncertainty both in the UK and internationally, overall we expect to maintain our positive progress and are well positioned to deliver against our expectations for the full year"
The following comments might have spooked some investors (the H2 weighting), but it sounds fine to me;
Our manufacturing business is also performing steadily against strong prior year comparators. As previously indicated we are seeing volumes normalise against the significant new products launched in the first half of last year. Pleasingly, there is a fresh wave of new product launches and contract wins that will contribute to our full year performance and bode well for future momentum. This is likely to give a second half bias to the year in this segment of the business.
New product launches is a good reason for an H2 bias, and might even trigger out-performance, who knows? Christmas ranges have seen "another year of growth".
Valuation - on the face of it, the PER looks about right;
…
And MWE looks interesting.
In reply to seadoc, post #7
Thanks for the feedback on Devro (LON:DVO) Seadoc. I wasn't aware of the thin market issues (it has a reasonable market cap at £400m+) but it came up on one of my screens as a possible shorting candidate (like you I'm mildly bearish and thinking about opportunities to look at if there is a sell off) due to the very high leverage which I found hard to reconcile with the decent Q score. I'll be interested to hear Paul's view if he has time.
Gus.
In reply to frank341, post #9
Hi frank341,
I only really cover trading updates & results statements in these reports, and occasionally other things.
So I'll be happy to look at results from Cityfibre when they are published, but their contract announcement today is not something that I can add any value to. You're best off trying to track down some broker research comments on it. To point you in the right direction, there are 2 new broker notes this morning, available to subscribers of Research Tree, from Liberum & FinnCap.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to frank341, post #9
Hi Frank,
I watched the Leon Boros video last night and amongst other wise advice he said do not sell if the investment case has not changed. How prophetic that CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings (LON:CITY) made the announcement this morning as having bought around a year ago at 52p and doubled up at 42p when the price collapsed a few months back I sold over 60% of my holding at 49p a couple of weeks ago.
I was influenced by the negativity in the market highlighted by Numis producing a very downbeat analysis and a price target of 30p. My view on the company had not changed but I bottled it!
However Mr Boros also says do not be afraid of reinvesting at a higher price if you realise that you may have made a mistake. I have just added to my holding.
The Vodafone announcement is the game changer. This provides the certainty of the base revenue stream for the CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings (LON:CITY) fibre roll out which it already has the cash to pay for. The point is Vodofone only gets exclusivity to market for a period up to and shortly after construction. City can then sell to the market and this at a gross profit of around 85%.
As a rule I hate investment in providers of new infrastructure but faster fibre is the future, supported by Government initiatives with an almost guaranteed take up providing long term highly profitable revenue streams. City got it's current main inter city fibre routes on the cheap off KCOM (LON:KCOM) who didn't have the vision to see the goldmine they were sat on. At the time this was viewed by the market as a great deal for the vendor but I saw it as an even better deal for City.
Have we missed out following the 25% share price increase today? I don't think so because the company raised £200M in an institutional placing four months ago at 55p ie the current share price.
We may have to wait two or three years for the profit streams to flow but I have now decided to put these away and ignore the market noise. I think there is a fair chance that a foreign infrastructure provider or private equity will bid for the company. I do not hold for this reason but it will always be there in the background.
Good luck if you hold or decide to invest, Dave
Thankyou Paul and daveinthelakes for your comments, I bought in this morning, it looks like a game changer for city, hopefully it is .
I wonder why, despite saying what the final div will be, Gattaca have not stated when the exdiv date is, normally around mid November? Is this at all significant?
In reply to JohnEustace, post #11
To me it looks as though SGP have seen quite a drop in LFL growth between Q1 and Q2...? Perhaps this is the reason for the fall - as you say, they've had a good run recently.
Generally speaking, I like to invest in companies that have good and sustainable growth in both revenue and profit (that is cash-generative in the long-term). I don't see how DVO is capable of achieving significant growth in what IMHO is an unexciting product market. Looking at H1 2017, it looks like much of the revenue growth was down to exchange gains, but pre-ex operating profit was almost static while both pre-tax profit and eps were down and the dividend was unchanged. To me it looks a pretty dull investment proposal.
Re QRT, I think this is a prime example of profit warnings occurring in multiples!
In reply to leoleo73, post #4
Following on from Paul's excellent point about Gattaca (LON:GATC) debtors, this should mean that if revenue continues to decline then working capital will be released which provides a very good measure of protection. Contrast with car dealerships where if new sales decline then this causes a nasty cash outflow as VAT due on sales exceeds VAT reclaims on new stock (the cars are effectively lent by the manufacturers), or if a retail concept stops rolling-out the reverse lease premiums stop.
Having delved into their accounts further (in particular, note 19) I understand Gattaca (LON:GATC) have an invoice factoring facility at 1.1% over base and with £50m of headroom. Their overall rate is about 2% over base (in theory and practice). All good, as Paul said.
Sorry to go off at a large cap tangent but having read the results RNS from Burberry (LON:BRBY) this morning before the open I was left bemused by the share price reaction. The results looked great with 4% LFL growth and very good cash generation.
Unfortunately, I didn't see the the new CEO's manifesto in a separate RNS - Lord help us! Burberry are going to give up growing because they will stop selling stuff to Chavs from retail outlets. The world must officially be coming to an end :) Not good in the short term but probably a good thing for the brand in the long term. I'll probably buy some more along the way...
All the best, Si
In reply to leoleo73, post #20
Having delved into their accounts further (in particular, note 19) I understand Gattaca (LON:GATC) have an invoice factoring facility at 1.1% over base and with £50m of headroom. Their overall rate is about 2% over base (in theory and practice). All good, as Paul said.
The main problem with Gattaca (LON:GATC) that is not shown in the accounts is that the management are just not very good. They keep making acquisitions that do not add any shareholder value. Contrast the performance of the company with similar listed recruiters, and the fact is, they are poor. I don't believe their excuses, it's probably just that they are being outperformed by the competition.
All the best, Si
Hi Paul,
I used the Stocko compare facility for Swallowfield (LON:SWL) and Creightons (LON:CRL) and on the vast majority of metrics Creightons came out the better. Do you have a view on the respective merits of the two companies,
Thanks, Dave
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #23
Hi Dave,
The trouble is that there aren't any forecasts for Creightons (LON:CRL) - so Stockopedia isn't able to compare the most important numbers - forecast earnings growth, forecast PER, etc.
On the historic figures, CRL does indeed come out best when compared with SWL, but CRL is a bit too small & illiquid for my taste. The 03/2017 figures for Creightons were excellent, I covered them positively here.
Regards, Paul.
Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) is definitely an object lesson in selling on the first profit warning. I bought twice about a year ago (at 299.5p and 318.5p) as things seemed to be heading in the right direction. Sold everything in March at 257p for a 17% loss. If I sold now that would be a whopping 61% loss! Lucky escape. However it looks like my second buy was literally at the top of the market. There must be some sort of lesson there. :-)
Damian
Re. Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) One of Robbie Burns hard and fast rule is never to invest in a company where the ratio net debt/ profits exceeds 3.
If you look at this ratio for Quarto over the past 3 years, it has been around 4. A clear and strong red flag.
In reply to Ramridge, post #26
I think its one of Lord Lee's investments.
In reply to Ramridge, post #26
Sounds like a fine rule. Normally I stick with companies that are net cash or nearly so. It's surprising how many companies are in this happy state...
Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) Also is in NAPS 2017. I generally agree with that rule but prefer no debt, sometimes I make the odd exception such as Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last year.
Interesting RNS from IQE (LON:IQE) about a placing. Would be great to your thoughts on this, Paul or Graham
IQE (LON:IQE) are doing a placing at the market price of 140p, they want to raise £95m for investment. Sounds interesting. Presumably they are confident they can raise the funds and I would imagine this will draw more attention to the company and its potential. (I hold). The company says:
Rationale for the Placing and use of proceeds
IQE is seeking funding to enable it to scale the business to capture multiple high growth mass market opportunities.
This placing will allow IQE to expand its capital expenditure programme in its new foundry, with the purchase of up to 40-60 new MOCVD machines over the next three to five years.
The additional capacity should enable IQE to address multiple mass market opportunities, including its leading position in the production of VCSEL wafers for use in 3D sensing consumer electronic applications.
IQE is enjoying material demand for its VCSEL wafers from a leading global consumer electronics company for use in one of its mass market consumer products. In conjunction with multiple other customer engagements IQE expects this demand to increase as its technology is applied across multiple consumer applications and platforms.
This placing should also enable IQE to accelerate the development of new products and technology; whilst protecting and enhancing its current positioning in a fast-moving marketplace.
This placing will allow the company to de-gear and should enhance IQE's financial strength and ability to supply global Tier 1 OEMs; both existing and new customers.
This placing in conjunction with the "Cardiff City Deal" should allow IQE to generate incremental sales.
Current trading
On 20 October, IQE confirmed that it had enjoyed a strong Q3 with continuing growth driven largely by the ongoing strong VCSEL ramp for a mass market 3D sensing technology.
The Board remains confident that at current trading levels, the Company is on track to achieve market expectations. Given it remains early into the final quarter, there are inevitably a number of uncertainties between now and the year-end close.
However, should the VCSEL ramp continue along its current growth curve during this quarter, then there is potential for FY17 earnings to exceed current expectations. The Board will continue to monitor current trading and plans to provide a pre-close trading update no later than the end of the year.