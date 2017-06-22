Small Cap Value Report (Thur 7 June 2018) - Mello South, RFX

Good morning all,

Time for a quick public service announcement.

David has informed me that there are still a few tickets remaining for the Mello South conference which is taking place exactly one week from today (on Thursday, 14th June) in Hever, Kent.



Among the speakers will be Leon Boros, David Stredder and fund managers Mark Slater and Andy Brough. I will be there too, live-blogging the SCVR. And of course there will be a wide variety of quality companies for you to speak with.



It promises to be another hugely interesting Mello Event, this time in the south of England and for one day only. I recommend grabbing the last few tickets. Here's the link.









Ok, time for some analysis.

Today we had interesting announcements from:





Share price:

No. of shares:

Market cap:

(work-in-progress)





