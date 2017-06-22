Small Cap Value Report (Thur 7 June 2018) - Mello South, RFX
Good morning all,
Time for a quick public service announcement.
David has informed me that there are still a few tickets remaining for the Mello South conference which is taking place exactly one week from today (on Thursday, 14th June) in Hever, Kent.
Among the speakers will be Leon Boros, David Stredder and fund managers Mark Slater and Andy Brough. I will be there too, live-blogging the SCVR. And of course there will be a wide variety of quality companies for you to speak with.
It promises to be another hugely interesting Mello Event, this time in the south of England and for one day only. I recommend grabbing the last few tickets. Here's the link.
Ok, time for some analysis.
Today we had interesting announcements from:
- Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX)
- Veltyco (LON:VLTY)
- Plus500 (LON:PLUS)
- CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)
- Onthemarket (LON:OTMP)
Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX)
Good Morning to you Graham,
Can I be first up to request Veltyco (LON:VLTY) please? It demonstrating explosive growth,
and I see a upside from the current SP due to the World Cup. For the bears there is a question mark about agreed commissions not being received:
Looking forward to hearing everyone thoughts. I'm long.
Morning Graham, Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) have released results for Y/E 31/3/18 and these look good overall with EPS increasing to 16.3p from 10.1p (adjusted for IPO costs). Pawnbroking, Retail jewellery and foreign currency all demonstrated growth in excess of 10% whilst Precious metals and other financial services also grew revenue. This is on the back of the store estate increasing to 131 stores. All in all it has resulted in the dividend increasing from 1.3p to 6.6p for the year.
It seems like a very well managed business with a considered increase in the store estate. I would appreciate your insights.
Morning Graham, can I request my daily regret: Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) yearly results Basic EPS 16.3p (10.1p) up 61%, Dividend 6.6p (1.3p) Net assets up £4.2m to £27.6m, including cash of £14.6m, Net cash of £12.7m (FY17: £9.5m)
another one I sold out of a couple of months ago on fears that its exchange business's lunch would be eaten by the internet! Silly me!
Or am I? Cos I stuck it in Versarien (LON:VRS), which today has been appointed as the inaugural company in the National Graphene Association Industry Council in the US. I know Graham is wary of this highly-valued blue-sky stock so not a request but, though I've now stopped adding in order to find new minnows, with government, university and now 'official' backing in the US I feel this could be a fortune-maker, and certainly seems set to go global, as the CEO has been talking to two Chinese regions.
Good day to all!
My morning smallcap tweet: Big talk from Feedback.
Artilium (LON:ARTA), Joules (LON:JOUL), NATURE (LON:NGR), Feedback (LON:FDBK), Avanti Communications (LON:AVN), Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC), Inland Homes (LON:INL), Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX)
Artilium (ARTA) rec offer by US Pareteum Corporation, mainly paper worth 19.55p, a slim 18% premium.
Joules Group (JOUL) FY trading: rev up 18.4%. Guides underlying pretax marginally ahead of analyst expectations, which is £12.6m.
Nature Group (NGR) the suspended basket case's FY results won't be ready by end June.
Feedback (FDBK) £8m tinpot grandly announces Revised strategy to build a global company. It is going to do everything better and "leverage its deep domain expertise."
Avanti Communications (AVN) awarded $20m in arbitration against Indonesia. Due end 31 July.
Inspiration Health (IHC) NeuroproteXeon in which it has a 10% holding plans IPO. Hopes for valuation "significantly in excess of the $59m achieved in its last round of financing."
Inland Homes (INL) sells Brooklands College site in Ashford for a total land and build consideration of £94.7m, with the land consideration being £29.7m. Dev will take 4 years. 619 sqm of commercial space will be transferred back to Inland for a nominal sum once construction is complete
Ramsdens Holdings (RFX) FY looks like a beat with rev up 16% and adj pretax up 60%. Hikes FY div to 6.6p from 1.3p. Current trading in line.
Intention to Float announcement from Amigo Holdings, another non-standard finance company, this time in guarantor loans, where they say they have 88% market share. Unusually they're heading straight for the main market:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
No new money being raised for the company, so it's an investor and management cash out. Free float only 25% to 35%. No prospectus published yet, so probably not worth more than a cursory look, but on a first glance it's interesting.
timarr
Looks like the London Stock Exchange's live price feed is down.
And Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) just announced stonking figures, 57% increase to dividend and a special dividend of 2.6p. Very late RNS but luckily the LSE delay in opening makes it less serious. Worthy of comment Graham?
cheers
Francis
(Bloomberg) -- The London Stock Exchange Group Plc said its opening auction has been delayed, a rare outage for the stock market.
A spokeswoman for the exchange couldn’t immediately provide more information.
In reply to momentofclarity, post #8
The London Stock Exchange Group Plc said its opening auction has been delayed, a rare outage for the stock market.
Uncrossing now scheduled for 9am.
Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) has had Dialectin (a morning sickness drug) approved by the european medical regulator. I believe its the only medicine of it's type approved for sale in the EU. It has sold very well for many years in North America. Really annoyed I missed out on this one!
Interesting that the market is closed, but I can see live trades being placed for RFX. Buy price being pushed up from 190 to 195. This isn't the spread being changed by MMs, it's live orders being placed and accepted. Not much chance to get a top-up for RFX this morning.
Re Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) The house broker has their projected their EPS up from 16.4p in 2018 to 17p for year 2019, which looks far too cautious. A counter cyclical play with excellent return numbers.
In reply to timarr, post #5
Sadly it's apparently more "non-standard" finance the world doesn't need, from the announcement:
Amigo's product is a single, simple product, under which individuals are currently able to borrow between £500 and £10,000 over a term of between 12 months and 60 months at a standard annual percentage rate of 49.9% [...]
Kudos that they managed to find mugs who fell for it. Surely the victims of this product would be considerably better off by having the guarantor borrowing on their own account at non-usurious rates and do a private loan to their poorer friend.
So we've got regulatory and market saturation risk, on top of psycho management risk (I wouldn't give a penny to the sort of twisted mind that can conceive such schemes, surely fleecing shareholders is their next hobby).
Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) please, Graham. Although I think it's a given as this one is in your area of interest.
I'm interested in your opinion on Veltyco (LON:VLTY) too please, Graham, after the belatedly issued results.
In reply to fwyburd, post #7
The figures for Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) need unravelling a little due the the PAX acquisition which only affects the latter half of these Interim results. But the notes (3) in the RNS give some useful information.
From the date of acquisition, Impax LLC has contributed £4,840,000 of revenue and £964,000 of the adjusted operating profit of the Group. If the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the year, revenue for the Group would have been £32,686,000 and the adjusted operating profit would have been £8,372,000
These figures look rather better than the quoted values in the RNS of
· Revenue: £25.7 million3 (H1, 2017: £13.9m)
· Profit before tax: £5.5 million (H1, 2017: £2.4m)
The full year figures should therefore be better than a simple x2 interim figures having 3 quarters contribution from the combined Impax-Pax entity.
The dividend increase is positive news with an increase plus a special dividend as a bonus.
Veltyco (LON:VLTY) : This is an interesting little play. Trading on a PE sub 10 now (9.5c eps full diluted) and growing at 60% in Q1. I reckon they could do close to €25m revenue this year and grown eps to circa 14c. Looks very cheap at 85p!
Trade receivables and cash was the key concern as they ballooned massively at y/e and would have been a big red flag for me. However, this appears to now be predominantly sorted. Post y/e TR have fallen to a much more reasonable level and net cash has effectively gone up £2.5m in last couple of months, with borrowings eliminated and €1.6m cash at bank.
A lot of upside too I think if they get their German sports betting arm, Bet90, functioning. Early signs look promising and of course a world cup year always helps too.
Hi Graham,
Would be good to read your thoughts on Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC) announcement that a company they hold a 10% stake in NeuroproteXeon, will be considering an IPO for 2nd half of 2018. That 10% stake is valued at £111k on the books and NeuroproteXeon "is seeking a new money valuation significantly in excess of the $59 million achieved in its last round of financing, which completed in 2017" that should give some indication as to the value of that 10% stake.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/inspiration-health--ihc-/rns/potential-ipo-of-neuroprotexeon-limited/201806070700065742Q/
And
https://www.investegate.co.uk/neuroprotexeon/rns/announces-plan-for-initial-public-offering-on-aim/201806070700095761Q/
For those interested it's worth googling about the company neuroprotexeon and gauging the progress they've made and the potential of their product(s)
Disoclure: I hold, have added at times, and have declared it for a while over at twitter @mginvestor
Ditto re: Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC), The IPO of NeuroproteXeon could unlock some 'hidden' value in IHC
Hi Graham,
I'd be keen to hear your thoughts on Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) PBT +60% really did wake me up this morning!
If you have time, certainly Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC) Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Inland Homes (LON:INL) Sopheon (LON:SPE) have all released significant news this morning.
Thanks,
IG
Disclosure: I hold all companies mentioned