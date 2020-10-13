Small Cap Value Report (Tue 13 Oct 2020) -
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday.
Already have an account?
Login here
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »
Steady as you go update from B.p. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) this morning. NAV continues to be significantly higher that the SP by over 50%. I think the only way this gap will close will be when some of the valuations they have start to get realized. Nexus is the obvious one for an IPO or equivalent and has been muted for a while now. I continue to hold and be long but this is not one for the impatient.
Why would people red flag this comment? Are people allowed opinions anymore? Don't think Martin was having a pop at Paul, just exercising his opinion. The cancel culture is alive and licking with some people on Stockopedia it would appear unfortunately.
Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (no edit button on mobile.....c’mon Jack!)
I just noticed the CEO changed last month, i don’t remember seeing any commentary here on that, i might have missed it.
No. They charge VAT on their sales and reclaim it on their purchases. The balance goes to HMRC.
Thanks - Yes strange world. Anyhow, also an example of danger of reacting to a short comment. I was in no way denigrating Paul, in fact I completely agreed with Paul when he made those comments at Mello in the summer, and so bought on the strength of his commentary on Boohoo. My comment today was aimed at how the media is so desperately trying to keep this story on life support, no matter how tenuous the link!
Historical view is the operative word and as Paul has also said, anyone can change their mind about anything.
Silver
I'd be interested in Paul's (and others) opinion on the Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) share split.
Is it worthwhile, or (as I think) a complete waste of time, effort and money.
It's not as if they're Next at £50 a share. If they get to that stage they'd be welcome to mess about, but until then I think they should concentrate on getting there.
Good company though.
Thank you!
Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) I am also confused about this. Surely anyone investing in shares isn't going to baulk at a price of £7.40? Is there another possible explanation for the share split?
disclosure: I've held for years and it has done well for me.
I’m a happy holder but agree that the Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) share split seems utterly pointless at £7 per share. If they were over £100 like, say Games Workshop (LON:GAW) then perhaps it would make more sense.
Doug :
IMHO the latter - how can subdiving a share listed only at £7 or so be beneficial ? I”ve had this happen to a a few companies whose shares I owned including Air Partner (when £5) and Dart (then £2). Can only imagine they”ve listened to their broker rather uncritically.
Geoff
Re £JIM I agree that share split seems a total waste of everyone's time. How does going from a share price of £7.40 to £1.85 make any difference at all?
I can only imagine some fool thinks it worked for Apple so it will work for them. Or maybe I'm the fool and it will?
Re. VAT and £BOO. "Retail Gazzette" website states that the full investigation" "All Sewn Up" is on File on 4: Tuesday 13 October 2000 BST on BBC Radio 4 and afterwards on BBC Sounds." Seems to involve several companies in the Leicester area. May see a further SP response on Weds am....or not.
Talking my own book, but I thought there were two interesting updates this morning from Capital (LON:CAPD) and £SCPA.
Capital (LON:CAPD) have confirmed that their performance is in-line and that they haven't been impacted by the safety measures required to be taken by Centamin (it had sold-off on the news from Centamin). There is a seller of the stock, a previous founder (Craig Burton), but I do think value will out eventually. A broker note today puts it at a 102p target. To me, it seems a fairly safe and somewhat diversified exposure to the gold play. I also think it seems quite possible that they will beat revenue expectations; for example, they just need to match Q3 figures in Q4 to meet the top-end of the 130-140m full year revenue range, which I would have thought likely in this favourable gold market. Plus it is no longer the wet season in West Africa so drilling and contracting will now proceed.
Scapa (LON:SCPA) have announced that revenues will be ahead again of the board's expectations, though it is unclear how this relates to the previous upgraded guidance of 10% ahead on full year trading profit (on 7 August). I assume it is a further upgrade but it'd be helpful if they quantified this, perhaps a broker note will in due course. I do think this has substantial upside be it a takeover/sale of its industrial business/or final resolution of its proceedings with ConvaTec. The risk I see is that the half year numbers will be a bit ugly and, even though they've been signposted, there may be a little sell-off when those come out. Do you have any views Paul as I know you have covered Scapa (LON:SCPA) previously?
Wow! - my small holding in Saga (LON:SAGA) is now worth an impressive (not) £13.44 and I just hope most of you were not persuaded by the jam tomorrow arguments - and now market data seems to be no longer available. Is the latter just an accounting pause while they build in the consolidation of the shares in circulation or something else ?