Small Cap Value Report (Tue 16 Jan 2018) - VANL, IGR, PTSG, GYM, JD.

Tuesday, Jan 16 2018 by
55 comments
27

Good morning!

First of all, apologies - I had a very early night last night, and forgot to put up today's placeholder article (I have an alarm set for 21:30 on my mobile to remind me, but was already asleep by then yesterday).

Please note in the header the companies that I shall be looking at today. There's room for 1 or 2 more, so please feel free to leave requests in the comments below. Preferably for something interesting, not just an in line update. Oh and no financials, resources sector, pharma, property, or blue sky please, as I don't usually cover those (we have to whittle it down to a manageable number of stocks somehow).


Crypto-currencies

I see that Bitcoin is now down more than 40% from its recent highs, priced at $11,400 at the time of writing. Ripple is also plummeting, down 30% to $121 at the moment. Mind you, these things are so volatile, that they could even end the day up! That's why I've given up trying to trade them on IG, as even if I get the direction right, I'm invariably stopped out, due to the extreme volatility.

The spread betting companies must be having a field day with crypto-currencies, so it might well be worth looking at buying shares in that sector, if you can tolerate the regulatory risk? They've certainly made plenty of money out of me, that's for sure! It's true to say that whenever I step outside of my sphere of competence, the results are miserably poor.

Is the (so-called) crypto-currency meltdown underway? Quite possibly. I think this bubble is highly likely to blow up in 2018, due to there being so many obvious signs of the bubble being at or near its peak.

I've made no secret of my views on this - the valuations, running into many billions for things that are totally worthless, is complete nonsense. It's a speculative mania which ticks all the boxes warned about in books like Galbraith's (see picture below). This book is a terrific (and pleasingly short) & enjoyable read. I bet you'll say, "That's Bitcoin!" repeatedly, as you read this book, published in 1990. Galbraith's tone is dripping with disdain for foolish speculators, which is most enjoyable & amusing to read. It's a pity he's not around to pour scorn on Bitcoin.

Warren Buffett ("It will definitely come…

Van Elle Holdings plc is a geotechnical engineering contracting company. The Company offers end-to-end solutions, including site investigation, driven, bored, drilled and augered piling, and ground stabilization services. It also develops, manufactures and installs precast concrete products for use in specialist foundation applications. It operates through four segments: General Piling, which is involved in open piling on brown and green field sites, particularly on new housing and new development sites; Specialist Piling, which is involved in installing piles where access to the area is restricted or specialist techniques are required; Ground Engineering Services, which is involved in providing site investigation, soil sampling drilling, grouting and soil nailing techniques to consolidate ground conditions, and Ground Engineering Products, which manufactures and installs modular precast concrete beams, primarily to the new housing market. more »

LSE Price
89.9p
Change
-6.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
77.9
P/E (fwd)
7.0
Yield (fwd)
4.3
StockRank
Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL LON:VANL)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

IG Design Group plc, formerly International Greetings plc, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings; stationery and creative play products, and design-led giftware. The Company's geographic segments include UK and Asia; Europe; USA, and Australia. The Company sells its products in over 150,000 stores across approximately 80 countries. It also offers a portfolio of licensed and customer bespoke products suitable for sale through multi channel distribution. The Company's products include crackers, pens and pencils, stickers, single cards and gift wrap. The Company offers its products under the brands A Star, B Stationery, Papercraft and Pepperpot. Its subsidiaries include Artwrap Pty Ltd, International Greetings UK Ltd, International Greetings USA, Inc, International Greetings Asia Ltd, The Huizhou Gift International Greetings Company Limited, Hoomark BV, Anchor International BV and Hoomark S.p.z.o.o. more »

LSE Price
399.6p
Change
4.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
241.6
P/E (fwd)
17.2
Yield (fwd)
1.7
StockRank
IG Design (LON:IGR LON:IGR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Premier Technical Services Group plc (PTSG) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the maintenance, inspection, testing, repair and installation of permanent facade access equipment, fall arrest systems and lightning protection systems together with fixed wire and portable appliance testing and high level cleaning. The Company operates through three segments: Access and Safety, Electrical Services and High Level Cleaning. The Company's Access and Safety segment offers Safety Testing, Safety Installation, Cradle Maintenance and Cradle Installation. The Company's Electrical Services segment offers Lightning Protection, Fixed Wire Testing, Portable appliance testing (PAT) Testing, Fire Alarm and Extinguishers, and Steeplejack Services. The Company's High Level Cleaning segment offers Window Cleaning, Gutter Cleaning, Building Cleaning and Pressure Cleaning. The Company's Training Solutions division offers Training, Consultancy and Insurance Inspections. more »

LSE Price
190p
Change
6.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
179.8
P/E (fwd)
17.4
Yield (fwd)
1.0
StockRank
Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG LON:PTSG)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



55 Comments on this Article show/hide all

willhampson 12:27pm 36 of 55

In reply to ted1809, post #35

Ah yes, that rings a bell - thanks!

Ps - I would also be in support of having a weekly dedicated reporter on O&G (plus perhaps minerals). I suspect it would be good for Stockopedia as well in terms of readership, given the likely volatility this year in oilers this year. Just please not a certain high-profile commentator...

| Link | Share
gajri 12:28pm 37 of 55

In reply to willhampson, post #25

In addition, post period end Taptica International (LON:TAP) paid $4.4m of the $50m acquisition of Adinnovation & Tremor Video. There was cash of $32.5m at 30/6/17. However, after period end it would’ve resulted in a deficit.

| Link | Share
andyi 12:33pm 38 of 55
5

I think the advice on small cap resources stocks is to avoid them entirely, successes are rare and I would hate to see the usual high quality discussions here being hijacked by the sometimes inane contributions on certain other boards, so well done to Paul and Graham for not covering them.

Andy
| Link | Share | 1 reply
willhampson 12:44pm 39 of 55
5

In reply to andyi, post #38

For sure, I 100% agree that it should be segregated from the small cap report.

This is not aimed at you, but more generally I think it is a mistake to simply put resource stocks in the "avoid" box due to some horror stories with certain small caps. The same analogy could be made with any sector (e.g. there are a plethora of blue sky tech stocks, doesn't mean the whole sector should be avoided). I agree it is best to avoid small cap resources as these are usually in the exploration phase (i.e. risky wildcat phase), but certain resource stocks that are funded and producing can be very lucrative indeed. I was advocating for a report on the latter, not the former. Anyhoo, last comment from me on this as I don't want to bog down the board. All the best.
| Link | Share
Aislabie 12:44pm 40 of 55
1

In reply to FREng, post #32

WANdisco (LON:WAND) commits the cardinal sin (in my view) of spending a dozen paragraphs talking about revenue and orders etc without a single mention of PROFIT. No "operating profit", no "net profit", not even a pointless "EBITDA"
The natural assumption of a cynic (me) is that profit is still a bit elusive.
| Link | Share
LovelyLovelyGorgeous 12:48pm 41 of 55
3

In reply to Paul Scott, post #24

LOL - don't do it - it only encourages them. As nanny says "no means no"
| Link | Share
vik2001 12:49pm 42 of 55
2

Hi Paul, would you look at Goldplat (LON:GDP) some results out today, I know you looked at them in the past. Stockranks have been climbing up also to 97

thanks.
| Link | Share
leoleo73 51 mins ago 43 of 55
2

I have have Gattaca (LON:GATC) on my watchlist and have noticed it has fallen quite a bit in the last few days apparently on no news. I was thinking of buying but am concerned that it may be affected by Carillion's liquidation since Gattica have a very large creditor book, partly funded by debt, for agency / contractor staff who they pay before the people they are working for / contracted to pay Gattica. This may or may not be the reason for Gattaca (LON:GATC) 's fall, but is certainly a reason to be concerned.

I'm a professional contractor using an agency and this is what I expect to happen if the my end client goes into liquidation.
* My company's contract with the agency immediately terminates.
* I don't come into work the next day because I'm looking for a new contract.
* The agency contacts me to advise that only timesheets already signed will be paid. I (or rather my company) lose about half a weeks pay, more if I was disorganised.
* The agency don't get paid anything more by the end-client until the liquidators have worked out what's left. They stand to lose any money they have paid to my company in advance of receiving it from the end client.

However, this situation with Carillion seems to vary from this. The liquidators have claimed that people on public sector contracts will continue to get paid indefinitely and those on private sector contracts will continue to be paid for the next 2 days. This implies that they are promising to pay agencies for work already completed + future work as above. As I understand it they are choosing to treat agencies as preferential creditors (since this is a liquidation, not an administration) but breaking some contracts with them for future work. I don't know how this works legally and it clearly constitutes a private sector bailout for agencies in direct contradiction of government statements.

Given this uncertainty and contradiction, if I were a contractor with an end-client or an agency in the middle I would be completely ignoring liquidator and government statements and behaving as described earlier. Unfortunately, agency workers generally have much less power than professional contractors and may find themselves having no choice but to trust the liquidators, continue going to work and hoping for the best.

It seems to be that as a minimum agencies will have a sudden bulk termination of contracts and associated revenue streams in 2 days time, and at worst case a large amount of bad debt.

Does anybody have any opinions on how much Gattaca (LON:GATC) and other agencies might be exposed? Gattaca is now looking very cheap if no exposure.
| Link | Share | 3 replies
matylda 50 mins ago 44 of 55
1

A great book on bubbles - And it's free on Kindle - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Memoirs-Extraordinary-Popular-Delusions-Madness-ebook/dp/B004TP6B1O/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1516107409&sr=8-1&keywords=madness+of+crowds

In terms of a classic investing video, I reckon I watch this once a month or so - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72Pq5zKEi_g&t=1764s

Some great reminders in there: Whisper stocks - There's always something to worry about - 1 megabyte duo flip mega diffused semi-conductor bio-polar nano-second compiler chip - If your neighbour puts £20,000 in a stock at 50p and you put £20,000 in at 3p and if it goes to 0, you both lose everything - The stock does not know you own it - Eventually they all come back - And more...

The book is free as is the video and both are worthwhile investments of time, in my opinion.

PS - Has Stockopedia been running an Ad on Advfn? LOL :)
| Link | Share
iwright7 47 mins ago 45 of 55
2

In reply to Intravnus, post #20

I hav’nt read the Remaninsances book, but I have listened to it on Audible at least 5x in the last 5 years. Highly recommended to. Ian
| Link | Share
dscollard 33 mins ago 46 of 55
1

good reminder on books Paul.  Given new all-time-highs are now the norm, reckon it is also time to reread "This Time is Different" by Reinhart and Rogoff: they go back through 800 years of "financial folly"

 The only thing that really changes are the players,  cognitive biases are as old as humanity

5a5dfbe4422a7download.jpg
| Link | Share | 1 reply
fwyburd 32 mins ago 47 of 55
1

In reply to leoleo73, post #43

The Gattaca (LON:GATC) COO sold 18,842 shares yesterday, so I'm guessing/hoping/trusting he didn't have any knowledge that was not already in the market...

Francis
| Link | Share
fwyburd 27 mins ago 48 of 55
1

In reply to dscollard, post #46

I recommend Lombard Street which I read in 2009 on the suggestion of some banker friends. Written at the beginning of the 20th century by Walter Bageot, it documents about 300 years of credit crises.

A salutary reminder that we are not immune to repeatedly making the same mistakes.

Francis
| Link | Share
mammyoko 16 mins ago 49 of 55

Gattaca (LON:GATC) is also falling because the dividend is unsustainable. Operating cash inflow last year was £5.27m and the dividend was £7.2m. Net debt was £40.3m which is starting to look worrying
| Link | Share | 1 reply
muckshifter 16 mins ago 50 of 55
1

In reply to leoleo73, post #43

I don't think you are right about the arrangements the official receiver and his minions are putting in place to keep things going. My understanding is that direct employees of CLLN will get the paid as normal until they are told to stop, and contractors of every type, including presumably self employed people who present bills, will be paid for all future work they carry out until the OR's representative tells them to stop, but not any outstanding bills or work done but not invoiced before the plug was pulled. That's the norm in this situation.
| Link | Share
AMD55 10 mins ago 51 of 55

Hi. I would we come views on 1PM 's results. They look impressive to me, but the shares are down quite a lot. We're the earnings disappointing ? All rather confusing !
| Link | Share | 1 reply
ricky65 4 mins ago 52 of 55

£K3C had a well received half-year report today. Qualifies as a Minervini breakout for me. I've been holding since the primary breakout from the IPO in July 2017.

| Link | Share
ricky65 1 min ago 53 of 55

In reply to AMD55, post #51

I'm not familiar with 1pm (LON:OPM) but a lesson I learned a long time ago is that it doesn't matter how good or bad I think the results are, ultimately it's the market's opinion that counts.

| Link | Share
simoan 1 min ago 54 of 55

In reply to mammyoko, post #49

Gattaca (LON:GATC) is also falling because the dividend is unsustainable. Operating cash inflow last year was £5.27m and the dividend was £7.2m. Net debt was £40.3m which is starting to look worrying.

Plus the debt was run up by a number of acquisitions that have added no shareholder value whatsoever. As such, I don't rate the management here either which is an enormous red flag for me. With very low margins leading to high operational gearing IMHO it's not as cheap as it first looks.

All the best, Si
| Link | Share
gl196 1 min ago 55 of 55

In reply to leoleo73, post #43

Looking at their latest year-end results, UK engineering contributed circa 63% of group-wide NFI. 25% of this is from 'infrastructure', under which HS2 and Highways England are listed.

It would seem to me that Gattaca (LON:GATC) has some exposure to the Carilliion saga but it's too early to say whether it will have a material impact.
| Link | Share

About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

