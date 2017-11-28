Small Cap Value Report (Tue 16 Jan 2018) - VANL, IGR, PTSG, GYM, JD.
Good morning!
First of all, apologies - I had a very early night last night, and forgot to put up today's placeholder article (I have an alarm set for 21:30 on my mobile to remind me, but was already asleep by then yesterday).
Please note in the header the companies that I shall be looking at today. There's room for 1 or 2 more, so please feel free to leave requests in the comments below. Preferably for something interesting, not just an in line update. Oh and no financials, resources sector, pharma, property, or blue sky please, as I don't usually cover those (we have to whittle it down to a manageable number of stocks somehow).
Crypto-currencies
I see that Bitcoin is now down more than 40% from its recent highs, priced at $11,400 at the time of writing. Ripple is also plummeting, down 30% to $121 at the moment. Mind you, these things are so volatile, that they could even end the day up! That's why I've given up trying to trade them on IG, as even if I get the direction right, I'm invariably stopped out, due to the extreme volatility.
The spread betting companies must be having a field day with crypto-currencies, so it might well be worth looking at buying shares in that sector, if you can tolerate the regulatory risk? They've certainly made plenty of money out of me, that's for sure! It's true to say that whenever I step outside of my sphere of competence, the results are miserably poor.
Is the (so-called) crypto-currency meltdown underway? Quite possibly. I think this bubble is highly likely to blow up in 2018, due to there being so many obvious signs of the bubble being at or near its peak.
I've made no secret of my views on this - the valuations, running into many billions for things that are totally worthless, is complete nonsense. It's a speculative mania which ticks all the boxes warned about in books like Galbraith's (see picture below). This book is a terrific (and pleasingly short) & enjoyable read. I bet you'll say, "That's Bitcoin!" repeatedly, as you read this book, published in 1990. Galbraith's tone is dripping with disdain for foolish speculators, which is most enjoyable & amusing to read. It's a pity he's not around to pour scorn on Bitcoin.
Warren Buffett ("It will definitely come…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Van Elle Holdings plc is a geotechnical engineering contracting company. The Company offers end-to-end solutions, including site investigation, driven, bored, drilled and augered piling, and ground stabilization services. It also develops, manufactures and installs precast concrete products for use in specialist foundation applications. It operates through four segments: General Piling, which is involved in open piling on brown and green field sites, particularly on new housing and new development sites; Specialist Piling, which is involved in installing piles where access to the area is restricted or specialist techniques are required; Ground Engineering Services, which is involved in providing site investigation, soil sampling drilling, grouting and soil nailing techniques to consolidate ground conditions, and Ground Engineering Products, which manufactures and installs modular precast concrete beams, primarily to the new housing market. more »
IG Design Group plc, formerly International Greetings plc, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings; stationery and creative play products, and design-led giftware. The Company's geographic segments include UK and Asia; Europe; USA, and Australia. The Company sells its products in over 150,000 stores across approximately 80 countries. It also offers a portfolio of licensed and customer bespoke products suitable for sale through multi channel distribution. The Company's products include crackers, pens and pencils, stickers, single cards and gift wrap. The Company offers its products under the brands A Star, B Stationery, Papercraft and Pepperpot. Its subsidiaries include Artwrap Pty Ltd, International Greetings UK Ltd, International Greetings USA, Inc, International Greetings Asia Ltd, The Huizhou Gift International Greetings Company Limited, Hoomark BV, Anchor International BV and Hoomark S.p.z.o.o. more »
Premier Technical Services Group plc (PTSG) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the maintenance, inspection, testing, repair and installation of permanent facade access equipment, fall arrest systems and lightning protection systems together with fixed wire and portable appliance testing and high level cleaning. The Company operates through three segments: Access and Safety, Electrical Services and High Level Cleaning. The Company's Access and Safety segment offers Safety Testing, Safety Installation, Cradle Maintenance and Cradle Installation. The Company's Electrical Services segment offers Lightning Protection, Fixed Wire Testing, Portable appliance testing (PAT) Testing, Fire Alarm and Extinguishers, and Steeplejack Services. The Company's High Level Cleaning segment offers Window Cleaning, Gutter Cleaning, Building Cleaning and Pressure Cleaning. The Company's Training Solutions division offers Training, Consultancy and Insurance Inspections. more »
55 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to ted1809, post #35
Ah yes, that rings a bell - thanks!
Ps - I would also be in support of having a weekly dedicated reporter on O&G (plus perhaps minerals). I suspect it would be good for Stockopedia as well in terms of readership, given the likely volatility this year in oilers this year. Just please not a certain high-profile commentator...
In reply to willhampson, post #25
In addition, post period end Taptica International (LON:TAP) paid $4.4m of the $50m acquisition of Adinnovation & Tremor Video. There was cash of $32.5m at 30/6/17. However, after period end it would’ve resulted in a deficit.
I think the advice on small cap resources stocks is to avoid them entirely, successes are rare and I would hate to see the usual high quality discussions here being hijacked by the sometimes inane contributions on certain other boards, so well done to Paul and Graham for not covering them.
Andy
In reply to andyi, post #38
For sure, I 100% agree that it should be segregated from the small cap report.
This is not aimed at you, but more generally I think it is a mistake to simply put resource stocks in the "avoid" box due to some horror stories with certain small caps. The same analogy could be made with any sector (e.g. there are a plethora of blue sky tech stocks, doesn't mean the whole sector should be avoided). I agree it is best to avoid small cap resources as these are usually in the exploration phase (i.e. risky wildcat phase), but certain resource stocks that are funded and producing can be very lucrative indeed. I was advocating for a report on the latter, not the former. Anyhoo, last comment from me on this as I don't want to bog down the board. All the best.
In reply to FREng, post #32
WANdisco (LON:WAND) commits the cardinal sin (in my view) of spending a dozen paragraphs talking about revenue and orders etc without a single mention of PROFIT. No "operating profit", no "net profit", not even a pointless "EBITDA"
The natural assumption of a cynic (me) is that profit is still a bit elusive.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
LOL - don't do it - it only encourages them. As nanny says "no means no"
Hi Paul, would you look at Goldplat (LON:GDP) some results out today, I know you looked at them in the past. Stockranks have been climbing up also to 97
thanks.
I have have Gattaca (LON:GATC) on my watchlist and have noticed it has fallen quite a bit in the last few days apparently on no news. I was thinking of buying but am concerned that it may be affected by Carillion's liquidation since Gattica have a very large creditor book, partly funded by debt, for agency / contractor staff who they pay before the people they are working for / contracted to pay Gattica. This may or may not be the reason for Gattaca (LON:GATC) 's fall, but is certainly a reason to be concerned.
I'm a professional contractor using an agency and this is what I expect to happen if the my end client goes into liquidation.
* My company's contract with the agency immediately terminates.
* I don't come into work the next day because I'm looking for a new contract.
* The agency contacts me to advise that only timesheets already signed will be paid. I (or rather my company) lose about half a weeks pay, more if I was disorganised.
* The agency don't get paid anything more by the end-client until the liquidators have worked out what's left. They stand to lose any money they have paid to my company in advance of receiving it from the end client.
However, this situation with Carillion seems to vary from this. The liquidators have claimed that people on public sector contracts will continue to get paid indefinitely and those on private sector contracts will continue to be paid for the next 2 days. This implies that they are promising to pay agencies for work already completed + future work as above. As I understand it they are choosing to treat agencies as preferential creditors (since this is a liquidation, not an administration) but breaking some contracts with them for future work. I don't know how this works legally and it clearly constitutes a private sector bailout for agencies in direct contradiction of government statements.
Given this uncertainty and contradiction, if I were a contractor with an end-client or an agency in the middle I would be completely ignoring liquidator and government statements and behaving as described earlier. Unfortunately, agency workers generally have much less power than professional contractors and may find themselves having no choice but to trust the liquidators, continue going to work and hoping for the best.
It seems to be that as a minimum agencies will have a sudden bulk termination of contracts and associated revenue streams in 2 days time, and at worst case a large amount of bad debt.
Does anybody have any opinions on how much Gattaca (LON:GATC) and other agencies might be exposed? Gattaca is now looking very cheap if no exposure.
A great book on bubbles - And it's free on Kindle - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Memoirs-Extraordinary-Popular-Delusions-Madness-ebook/dp/B004TP6B1O/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1516107409&sr=8-1&keywords=madness+of+crowds
In terms of a classic investing video, I reckon I watch this once a month or so - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72Pq5zKEi_g&t=1764s
Some great reminders in there: Whisper stocks - There's always something to worry about - 1 megabyte duo flip mega diffused semi-conductor bio-polar nano-second compiler chip - If your neighbour puts £20,000 in a stock at 50p and you put £20,000 in at 3p and if it goes to 0, you both lose everything - The stock does not know you own it - Eventually they all come back - And more...
The book is free as is the video and both are worthwhile investments of time, in my opinion.
PS - Has Stockopedia been running an Ad on Advfn? LOL :)
In reply to Intravnus, post #20
I hav’nt read the Remaninsances book, but I have listened to it on Audible at least 5x in the last 5 years. Highly recommended to. Ian
good reminder on books Paul. Given new all-time-highs are now the norm, reckon it is also time to reread "This Time is Different" by Reinhart and Rogoff: they go back through 800 years of "financial folly"
The only thing that really changes are the players, cognitive biases are as old as humanity
In reply to leoleo73, post #43
The Gattaca (LON:GATC) COO sold 18,842 shares yesterday, so I'm guessing/hoping/trusting he didn't have any knowledge that was not already in the market...
Francis
In reply to dscollard, post #46
I recommend Lombard Street which I read in 2009 on the suggestion of some banker friends. Written at the beginning of the 20th century by Walter Bageot, it documents about 300 years of credit crises.
A salutary reminder that we are not immune to repeatedly making the same mistakes.
Francis
Gattaca (LON:GATC) is also falling because the dividend is unsustainable. Operating cash inflow last year was £5.27m and the dividend was £7.2m. Net debt was £40.3m which is starting to look worrying
In reply to leoleo73, post #43
I don't think you are right about the arrangements the official receiver and his minions are putting in place to keep things going. My understanding is that direct employees of CLLN will get the paid as normal until they are told to stop, and contractors of every type, including presumably self employed people who present bills, will be paid for all future work they carry out until the OR's representative tells them to stop, but not any outstanding bills or work done but not invoiced before the plug was pulled. That's the norm in this situation.
Hi. I would we come views on 1PM 's results. They look impressive to me, but the shares are down quite a lot. We're the earnings disappointing ? All rather confusing !
£K3C had a well received half-year report today. Qualifies as a Minervini breakout for me. I've been holding since the primary breakout from the IPO in July 2017.
In reply to AMD55, post #51
I'm not familiar with 1pm (LON:OPM) but a lesson I learned a long time ago is that it doesn't matter how good or bad I think the results are, ultimately it's the market's opinion that counts.
In reply to mammyoko, post #49
Gattaca (LON:GATC) is also falling because the dividend is unsustainable. Operating cash inflow last year was £5.27m and the dividend was £7.2m. Net debt was £40.3m which is starting to look worrying.
Plus the debt was run up by a number of acquisitions that have added no shareholder value whatsoever. As such, I don't rate the management here either which is an enormous red flag for me. With very low margins leading to high operational gearing IMHO it's not as cheap as it first looks.
All the best, Si
In reply to leoleo73, post #43
Looking at their latest year-end results, UK engineering contributed circa 63% of group-wide NFI. 25% of this is from 'infrastructure', under which HS2 and Highways England are listed.
It would seem to me that Gattaca (LON:GATC) has some exposure to the Carilliion saga but it's too early to say whether it will have a material impact.