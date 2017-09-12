Small Cap Value Report (Tue 20 Mar 2018) - CALL

Hi, it's Paul here.
Sorry this is rather late again.
Cloudcall (LON:CALL)
Share price: 165p (down 6.5% today)
No. shares: 24.08m
Market cap: £39.7m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
CloudCall (AIM: CALL), a leading cloud-based software business that integrates communications functionality into Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, is pleased to announce its audited full year results for the year ended 31 December 2017.
This company has been a long-standing favourite of mine, and I'm firmly of the view that it is (at long last) gestating into a decent company. The problems before were that it kept running out of cash. As is nearly always the case with blue sky shares, it failed to meet the original targets. Also, it has taken much longer, and burned a lot more cash, than originally planned.
However, to my mind this company is now very clearly on it way to becoming a decent SaaS business - so think in terms of an earlier stage dotDigital (LON:DOTD) , or LoopUp (LON:LOOP) - both of which soared in value when they reached a tipping point where profitability became assured. The key features for a SaaS business to soar in value are;
- Strong organic growth
- High gross margin (hence lots of operational gearing as revenues rise)
- Mainly recurring revenues
- Low customer churn rate
Those elements are clearly in place with CloudCall, hence why I think it's now looking very interesting.
Here are my notes from skimming over the 2017 results;
- Revenues up 42% to £6.9m - organic growth of 40% or more very much interests me.
- Gross margin up 150bps to 80.0% - very impressive.
- Net cash of £4.9m should be fine for now (but how many times have we thought that before, only to find another placing is done?!)
- Bullhorn relationship is key - maybe it might acquire CloudCall in future?
- Overheads increased again, and set to rise further in 2018, due to beefing up of sales & development teams - this pushes breakeven out further, again.
- Strong growth in 2017, despite cash constraints, before the last placing.
- 2018 outlook - fast growth from Q2 suggested, as new sales team exit training & begin selling.
- New product launches imminent, which should drive incremental sales from existing customers.
- Outlook - strong start to 2018, in line with market expectations.
- EBITDA loss of -£1.9m looks an improvement on 2016…
In reply to JohnEustace, post #57
I may be mistaken, but from the article it doesn't sound as though Finisair are intending to make wafers but VCSELs. If they're not making the wafers, then they'd need to get them from a company like IQE in order to make the VCSELs.
In reply to ed_miller, post #58
well - I for one would be very interested in your take if you do decide to spend a bit of time on it. I think IQE has positioned itself well and is rather more than a straight wafer producer but a new set of technical eyes is always welcome to revisit the investment case.
For transparency I bought IQE at circa 23p and took some profits at 155p so I'm clearly pretty happy but like you have also been burnt before on jam tomorrow stuff : which of us hasn't!!!
There are also a couple of aggressive hedge funds shorting this stock so I am conscious that any set of accounts will be attacked with the same level of breathless sensationalism as before. That can be short term detrimental but as long as the business case really does hold water will also lead to a big short squeeze higher at some point.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) reported full year results today. These appear in line with the Jan trading statement though EPS is ahead. Most everything is ahead low double digits. Somewhat unusually, the MAB adjusted EPS only strips out 2016's exceptional gain on sale of a subsidiary. Share based payments were £670k (2016: £315k) (from note 6) but are not excluded from the adjusted EPS calcs. There are some potentially interesting developments in the pipeline. Direct to consumer marketing is due to begin testing in Q2. It looks like last year's hire of a head of the protection business (insurance etc.) is looking to standardise a review of protection into the mortgage process (https://www.moneymarketing.co.uk/issues/8-march-2018/mortgage-advice-reform-boost-protection/). There are also reportedly technology improvements in the pipeline for this year to reduce paperwork. They also seem to be experimenting with phone and robo-advice delivery.
Company says it's trading in line for 2018. It looks like Zeus have taken 2019E EPS down about 5% on the back of a "material" increase in IT investment though that only seems to explain about £300k of a £1m(ish) movement.
In reply to davidjhill, post #60
Well okay, I hope IQE (LON:IQE) are more than a wafer producer of a slightly novel semi-conductor (and probably one amongst multiple alternatives). I don't know what else, if anything, they do, and I would view wafer production as the least exciting and lowest profit-potential technology 'stream' in realising the potential of photonics. Even the IP around creating the photonics micro-components on their semi-conductor substrates (many of which I understand will need to be novel relative to silicon-wafer micro-electronics - based on reading, way back, of research that must be at least 15 years' old now) are surely more exciting, novel and profit-worthy than that of wafer production, and all of which I would expect to pale in relation to the profits of those exploiting the new computers made possible by such technologies to their full potential, or even to the profits of those selling the new chipset designs, as I've said.
If I come to any other view once I've had a bit of a look at IQE (LON:IQE) I'll drop you a line, for what it's worth, though there might already be much more informed views amongst Stockopedia's scientifically-literate readers on what IQE (LON:IQE) do, what their novel IP is, and how difficult it is to match or best, and what they have that will prevent wafers being simply commodity items in an industry likely to be flooded by excess production amidst irrational over-enthusiasm. We would both be glad to hear from them. (Just my off-the-cuff views - other views are possible, so please don't be offended!)
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #59
@Glorenfeld
This article says it's a 6 inch wafer fab.
"Optoelectronics company Finisar is to expand its VCSEL production capacity dramatically next year, with more than $100 million of investment earmarked for a 6-inch wafer production fab in Sherman, Texas.
The facility, a short drive from the company’s existing VCSEL wafer fab in the Dallas suburb of Allen, has been acquired to address what Finisar’s CEO Jerry Rawls anticipates will be “gigantic” demand for VCSEL arrays in 3D sensing applications."
http://optics.org/news/8/12/14
In reply to ed_miller, post #50
I would guess they only like to predict up to 5 years ahead.
In reply to ed_miller, post #62
:) not remotely offended. I am genuinely interested in other views to help me constantly challenge my own. I don't just need confirmation, I'm already naturally biased.......
In reply to JohnEustace, post #63
@John Eustace
I think there may be a case of some confusing terminology here. As I understand it, and somewhat counter-intuitively, 'wafer fabrication' is the process of turning wafers into circuits for components (generally using lithography). What IQE do is to manufacture/grow the substrate that is subsequently processed in a fab.
Edited to add that it may be the case that Finisair is going for a fully vertically integrated epitaxy to component operation, but I don't think that's evident from the press releases that have been put out (and seems to me to be somewhat unlikely).
The valuation of GAME Digital (LON:GMD) looks very tempting at these levels especially with the sell off today. Cash seems to be quite close to the market cap and the company doesn't have pensions or debt. Given that most of their leases are up for renewal in the next couple of years I'm certainly interested in what they say about closures next week.
In reply to davidjhill, post #65
On a quick first look at the IQE (LON:IQE) website and accounts, I'd call out a few positives: they are (according to themselves, and I've no reason to doubt it) the clear global leader in their field; they are involved in micro-component and micro-circuit fabrication (far more promising than just wafer production in my view, as I've said), including the Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) that others have mentioned, and their technology is protected by 180 patents - that's a lot of IP protection if they know how to write good patents (one hopes they've learnt along the way); they are generating more cash from operations than I'd realised (though I haven't looked at the implications of their JV structure beyond some fairly scathing comments I've read previously on SCVR in response to Matt Earl's ditty, and whose detail certainly escape me now).
If memory serves, a couple of readers here have worked/do work in the industry. Their view on how effectively or otherwise those micro-fabrication patents might ring-fence market share and preserve margins on photonics component manufacture could be invaluable. Likewise, tracking down any relevant trade publications could shed light on that crucial point: let's hear from the industry insiders please!
On Cloudcall (LON:CALL), can someone point me to where I can find more information about the commercial agreement between Cloudcall and Bullhorn?
As they're seemingly a very important lead generator for Cloudcall products, I want to do a bit more digging to see what sort of commercial teams the deal has been structured, and also if any financial engineering (forward sales, revenue recognition, etc) is taking place from Bullhorn generated leads.
Bullhorn looks like a saint coming as a saviour to Cloudcall's need to drive growth, I just want to make sure the interests are aligned long-term.
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #66
I think Finisair are a vertically integrated competitor to IQE, but we're reaching the limits of my knowledge so I'll refer to a Dave Sweeney post on iii.
He thinks Finisair will struggle, but I noted a comment from them that they have hired staff with experience of making 6 inch wafers, so my guess is some IQE US engineers got offers that were too good to refuse.
http://www.iii.co.uk/investment/detail/?display=discussion&code=cotn:IQE.L&it=le&action=detail&id=12194513
In reply to Gromley, post #37
Bad form probably replying to ones own post, but hey ho.
On reflection I was too bamboozled by the sheer luxury of figures to play with at the segment level, but actually when you put them together like this the figures for 2018 are much too wooly
In addition to the segment figures they also say :That doesn't make sense to me. Even in 2017 with the big H2 "ramp", the split was only 46:54 (revenues)
The 10-23% revenue growth together with 40:60 split give a H1 revenue range of £68m (down 3% on previous H1 and down 19% on H2) up to £76m (up 8% on previous H1 but down 10% on H2.)
H2 numbers would then range between £102m & £114m both materially up on H2 last year.
I can certainly buy the idea that H1 will be down on last years H2 given the impact of the iphone X launch, presumably apple's big relevant product launches will also be H2 this year. But, I can't accept the degree of apparent uncertainty in H1 numbers given that we are already 2 1/2 months into H1.
I think the management were stung by some of the accusations in the Shadowfall & Muddy Waters papers and have tried too hard to put lots of data out there, without tieing becoming hostages to fortune by being too definitive.
Personally I think it is the 40:60 split that doesn't make too much sense, I suspect 45:55 might be a more reasonable expectation which would put H1 somewhere in the range £76 - £85m (But of course I've actually not got much basis for picking 45:55).
Hopefully when the next update the market (July for the H1 TU) they give a clear steer on the direction for the Full Year. As ever I expect the analysts will have better guidance in any case, so I look forward to reviewing updated forecasts.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #70
Ah - in that case thanks for taking the time to correct my ignorance :) The Apple investment looks rather different in that light...My initial feeling that it was unlikely to be vertical was borne out of a similar ideas about the logic of doing so that Dave Sweeney's post seems to suggest. Given that Apple are investing heavily, it seems like that initial feeling might well be unjustified.
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #72
Apple already have made very serious commitments to build up their presence in the design and production of components by their interest in Toshiba's chip business:
"Toshiba Reaches Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Business"
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/business/dealbook/toshiba-bain-apple-chips.html
They have the money and it wouldn't be surprising to see them invest in a vertical supply chain.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #70
"He thinks Finisair will struggle, but I noted a comment from them that they have hired staff with experience of making 6 inch wafers, so my guess is some IQE US engineers got offers that were too good to refuse."
Isn't that very similar to the scenario that lead to Apple taking in-house what they had formerly procured from Imagination?
In reply to Gromley, post #71
An explanation on the H1/H2 split might be that the guidance on growth rates is based only on "expansion of products currently in production" whereas the 40:60 split takes into account future product launches, given the comment in the same sentence that phasing is "heavily influenced by the timing of OEM new product launches" and comments elsewhere in the statement that customer qualifications are currently ongoing which are expected to lead to production this year.
Is that possibly a hint at upgrades to come later in the year?
In reply to janebolacha, post #74
1) The 6 inch wafers they are trying to design/build that they can't do today are heavily protected by patents. If Finisair have employed IQE US engineers they will have to avoid patent or license it from IQE (more likely).
2) Finisair CEO said that they can't possibly even meet their own demand in an industry opportunity he describes as gigantic and worth some potential $5bn (I think) so the opportunity here is not for one player necessarily. There is plenty to go around. There will be 2 or 3 in the market. Leadership is key and IQE own 90% of the market currently and will own less market share eventually, but even if that goes down to 30% and the market is $5bn that is $1.5bn of revenue (30* higher than what they just did in photonics alone)
3) IQE doesn't rely on Apple like Imagination did and comparing the two from a tech point of view is an apples and oranges exercise. Specialism in this area is key.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #70
On another matter John - that of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) - and I'm reluctant to admit it whilst I'm still interested in buying more shares, I bought an initial position after digging into it over the weekend, as you'd suggested, though I wish Berenberg had kept its bloody mouth shut until after I'd finished buying! I would have liked to have bought more if I'd had the cash. Who knows though, perhaps the placing just announced, and a market drop, could provide a good buying opportunity (- please send cash in case - I'll be most grateful, thanks!). Anyway, thanks to you and other advocates for the suggestion.
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #66
Glorenfeld, Re IQE (LON:IQE) At face value, 'wafer fabrication' would mean just that: supplying 6" single-crystal wafer for further processing to make microchips (which sounds like a major part of their business), but on their website and in their annual report IQE (LON:IQE) say they have businesses that fabricate micro-circuits via lithography, as well as fabrication of micro-components, including 'exotic' photonics components. I haven't explored revenue mix/segmental info etc.