Small Cap Value Report (Tue 20 Mar 2018) - placeholder

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #8
John,
Yes, I can see no point in using different names. I am short at 110 a penny (last of the big gamblers!). I think I have also previously posted fair price of 60p on SCVR and that I might go back in at that. To be totally transparent, and still trying to update my spreadsheet, maybe 40p? Earnings 2p a share. 15% of business growing like topsie. 85% might grow up to 5%. S&P not doing well so say x20 as PE (generous as 85% might grow 5% a year) 2p x 20 is 40p. I sold out in 30s having bought in teens. What is your view John?
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to Rob McBride, post #11
Rob,
Hope it is OK to put on here:
http://www.iii.co.uk/investment/detail/?display=discussion&code=cotn:IQE.L&it=le&action=detail&id=12287281
Seadoc
Solid results from Polypipe (LON:PLP) this morning. Adjusted earnings of 27.2p (slightly above consensus of 26.8p) with dividend raised to 11.1p (above 10.9p expectations). They seem to have coped well with raw material price increases and are benefiting from general pipe renewal plans.
Outlook seems broadly positive with house building market remaining strong although possibly some impact from Carillion collapse in non-residential market. Management are on the ball in selling a French subsidiary and closing a factory in Dubai. Interested in any thoughts on this company as it's not too expensive and has some decent quality metrics.
In reply to Alex Moore, post #10
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)
Cash generation exceptionally strong. Given £16.9m at interim stage there is an increase of £8.1m, but allowing for £5m dividends paid in H2 this gives cash generated of £13m+ in H2. This backs up "profits will be well ahead".
Phil
(Given the volumes at the end of yesterday there must have been a leak)
Another vote for IQE (LON:IQE) and Cloudcall (LON:CALL) I can't add anything to the comments already made. I am underwhelmed by both
In reply to seadoc, post #12
Hi Seadoc,
I've been in and out of IQE (LON:IQE), but I'm currently a holder having bought in at 110p, coincidentally just as you were going short!
What do I think? I think it's an enormous opportunity that they have but I'm not convinced that the current management and structure is the right one. I'd be happier if it was run like a conventional business. At the moment I see it as some sort of academia/Welsh politics and development driven thing with the directors doing rather nicely and investors a bit of an annoying distraction.
It seems to me that IQE's short-term profits are being held back by its capital investments to support rapid growth in demand for its epiwafer products in various sectors. The following extract from IQE's results announcement today is relevant to this:
"Capacity expansion
In November 2017, IQE announced the placing of 67.9 million new ordinary shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately £95 million. The fund raise was primarily to finance a capacity expansion programme to deliver the scale needed to capture multiple high growth market opportunities. Of immediate significance is the ramp in demand for VCSELs. In addition, the fund raising is enabling the acceleration of product development.
At the heart of the capacity expansion is the creation of a new foundry in Newport, South Wales. This 'Mega Foundry' will house up to 100 tools, creating a facility with unparalleled capacity and economies of scale in the industry. The first 5 tools are now in-situ and on track for production in H2 2018, a further 5 tools are scheduled for delivery in Q3. Preparation is underway to call off a further 10 tools within the next 12-18 months.
The establishment of the new foundry is being supported by the Cardiff City Region City Deal, which is funding the construction of the infrastructure. IQE is leasing the building under an 11 year lease, which has a 3 year rent free period and an option to purchase. This support has enabled IQE to focus its own investment on adding new tools, which requires upfront investment in both opex and capex. The lead time to get new tools into production is approximately 9-12 months, from which time a fully utilised tool making VCSELs has a payback of c. 1 year."
In my opinion, that very short payback time represents an excellent return on IQE's capital investments in new tools.
In reply to Alex Moore, post #10
I've almost doubled my holding in Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) this morning, I think the progress is smashing.
I've dumped my holding in Cloudcall (LON:CALL) and, although this could be the tipping point as someone suggested, they are too small scale for me and taking too long coming to profit.
I am similarly underwhelmed by the IQE (LON:IQE) results (yeah, wafer sales/profit are up but licensing has significantly dropped), and cannot understand why they are priced beyond 100p at the mo.
In reply to Damian Cannon, post #14
I took one look at the results from Polypipe (LON:PLP) and that was enough to sever my interest in them. They did raise an eyebrow for me a while ago, but with all of the metrics showing only single digit growth now, with margin down slightly and a mixed outlook they are defo not for me. I think a fair price for them is only around 300p... but what do I know; the share price is down today.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #17
John,
IQE (LON:IQE) Exactly. Not sure if it was on here, iii or even lse (use same name on all) that I expressed views about the joint ventures. The directors are doing well, all profits ever made have been paid to them. There has been no dividend. I have "finished" my spreadsheet. I was right to sell just under 40p. Not sure if Paul or Graham is flying the spaceship today but would be interested in a professional view. 20yrs ago IQE (LON:IQE) shut the old plant in Wales and drew a huge wad of cash (sp to 800p) and set up in Singapore, major tumble to teens, that when I bought. FWIW I bought Conviviality (LON:CVR) with proceeds of sale IQE (LON:IQE) , more than doubled my money and got same feelings, sold out around £3, felt I had made a mistake as it went up and up but the money is in now the bank (actually in Norcros (LON:NXR) ).
I am very lucky, but the more I do research (mostly listening to Paul and Graham), the luckier I get.
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to andrea34l, post #20
I know what you mean. I think that Polypipe (LON:PLP) is fundamentally a decent company with sensible management but it's not about to blow the doors off! I don't think that it's worth 25% less because of the mixed but positive outlook as it's not priced all that highly. However this view is based on the adjusted figures and given the decent gap to the underlying figures I need to take a closer look at the actual adjustments employed.
any views on Mincon, a small Irish engineer of drilling consumables previously reviewed by Graham, came out with good results today and shares very largely held by family and one or two institutions?
In reply to pka, post #18
IQE (LON:IQE) "'The capital expenditure of £11.3m reflects cash paid directly to equipment suppliers...Mega Foundry' will house up to 100 tools...first 5 tools are now in-situ...further 5 tools...3 year rent free period".
So I think that means to fill the foundry will cost a further £190m (if they've paid for just 5 tools), or £90m (if they've also paid for the next 5). Unless they cut investment elsewhere I maintain they will need to raise more money.
Their adjusted EBITDA shows £385k for the rent-free period. I think that means over 11 years they have an approximate £4m commitment. Their unadulterated profit figures do reflect the lease costs, but their balance sheet, EBITDA, cashflow and probably tool payback calculations do not.
While the leases for IQE don't overly concern me, it will be interesting to see what happens to some retailers and lease funded roll-outs when IFRS 16 comes in next year and they have to put them on their balance sheets.
In reply to leoleo73, post #24
Hi leoleo73, you wrote:
"IQE (LON:IQE) "'The capital expenditure of £11.3m reflects cash paid directly to equipment suppliers...Mega Foundry' will house up to 100 tools...first 5 tools are now in-situ...further 5 tools...3 year rent free period".
So I think that means to fill the foundry will cost a further £190m (if they've paid for just 5 tools), or £90m (if they've also paid for the next 5). Unless they cut investment elsewhere I maintain they will need to raise more money."
But IQE don't need to fill the foundry. They will only buy more new tools than they are currently planning to purchase if and when they have signed contracts with the customers of their epiwafer products to justify the capital expenditure.
Re Cloudcall (LON:CALL) (which I don't hold) TechMarketView's daily email (http://www.techmarketview.com/ukhotviews/) is positive about progress and prospects. Their opinions are usually worth considering as part of DYOR.
It smacks somewhat of desperation to go back 20 years in order to attempt to disparage IQE . My involvement is much more recent with a first investment at 20p in 2011. Today's IQE report is lengthy and I haven't digested it all, but the outlook includes ...Expected Compound Annual Growth Rates over the next 3 to 5 years, based on current products, in the ranges of: Wireless up to 10%; Photonics 40-60%; and InfraRed of 5-15%. Potential for higher growth with new product introductions." Surely this is highly relevant to the investment case and explains the present uncomfortably large p/e.
In reply to Housemartin2, post #5
Housemartin2, ( Cloudcall (LON:CALL) )The implied suggestion is that based on the Force.com platform, it would be a straightforward integration of CloudCall’s plug-in. Connexys has probabaly added c.20% to Bullhorn’s customer base.
In reply to seadoc, post #21
With the share based payments it relates to accounting treatment on the Options if I understand correctly. This was to be expected given the very large share price movement over the course of the financial year.
Assuming that does not recur and based on removal of finance costs of £2m (since now there is no debt) and taking their midpoint of growth metrics I expect an EPS of 4.5-5p in this year with upside potential.
I see photonics as a growth story for the next 5+ years and expect 20%+ YoY growth at IQE for foreseeable future. I think people fundamentally misunderstand this about IQE and assume it is just an Apple distributor.
A multiple of 25-30* earnings is not abnormal for this type of sector with strong IP moat and large market share of 90%.
So for me fair value is north of 120p and up to 200p, so probably about right at the moment. Personally I think they get taken out circa 180p
In reply to Carcosa, post #28
Cloudcall (LON:CALL). Ah thanks Carcosa. So my competitor comment is not relevant and rather Force.com is complementary.
In reply to pka, post #25
"IQE (LON:IQE) don't need to fill the foundry"
If they grow photonics 60%pa for 5 years they probably do: 5 machines x 1.6^5 = 50 machines. Then double that because price per unit will have halved in that time (if they are very lucky). And if photonics doesn't grow then they have a massively overvalued low-zero growth business with a lease liability for underutilised buildings.