Small Cap Value Report (Tue 21 April 2020) - placeholder
Morning! Graham here with Tuesday's placeholder.
Full-time investor and independent analyst. Editor at Cube.Investments, small-cap writer at Stockopedia. Previously a fixed income analyst in the City and institutional fund manager. I'm a CFA charterholder and have the Investment Management Certificate and STA Diploma in Technical Analysis for good measure. When I'm not talking about finance, I enjoy recreational poker, chess and Mandarin Chinese. more »
Lidco (LON:LID) Prelims
· Significant increased demand as a result of COVID-19 with 195 monitors sold to date, predominantly to the UK market, compared with 219 monitors sold in the whole of FY20
· Board expects that sales in the three months ending 30 April 2020 will significantly exceed total sales of £3.5m achieved in H1 FY20
My morning smallcap tweet: MBH bricking it again
Dialight (LON:DIA) Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Titon Holdings (LON:TON) Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) Severfield (LON:SFR) Aptitude Software (LON:APTD) Joules (LON:JOUL) Lidco (LON:LID) Billington Holdings (LON:BILN) Equals (LON:EQLS) RBG Holdings (LON:RBGP)
Dialight (DIA) Mexico plant closed pending review of application for an "essential business" order. Q1 in line until end March saw softening in Lighting. Bank talks to arrange additional liquidity and covenant headroom, should that be required. Co's expectations for H1 and FY have significantly reduced.
Nexus Infrastructure (NEXS) H1(March) in line with rev up 18%. Tamdown has furloughed 97% of its employees, TriConnex 74% aND eSmart Networks 53%. Cash at hand £19.6m. No guidance.
Titon (TON) limited scale production will re-start but orders fulfilled will be a small proportion of normal sales.
Flowtech Fluidpower (FLO) Q1(March) was in line until lockdown. Rev down 10%. Net debt £15.6m, facilty is £25m. "The work undertaken as part of our restructuring activities over the past twelve months is helping our [lockdown] planning enormously."
Michelmersh Brick (MBH) factories are reopening.
Severfield (SFR) some disruption to its operations. Order book £293m (1 Nov £323m). The level of tendering and pipeline activity for the Group remains good. No material impact of covid on FY(March) but FY21 will be hit. Cash headroom exceeds £50m.
Aptitude Software (APTD) home working has not lead to service disruption to clients. Net cash £31.2m. Recurring revenue level over 50%. Q1 rev and profit slightly ahead of mgmt expectations. Sales cycles are lengthening. CO comfortably profitable and cash generative under covid scenarios, although below earlier expectations. Will pay div.
Joules Group (JOUL) £15m increase to revolving credit facility, has sufficient liquidity headroom to manage a COVID downside scenario. "Customer traffic and demand to Joules.com has been running ahead of the Group's revised expectations."
Lidco Group (LID) Significant increased demand as a result of COVID. "Although no clinical studies have been conducted involving patients with COVID-19, clinical studies have demonstrated that the use of LiDCO's technology in the treatment of sepsis significantly improves outcomes and reduces mortality."
Billington (BILN) majority of construction sites open and customer projects continuing after some temporary interruptions. Some reduction in volumes of certain products and services but "well placed to deal with the uncertain future ahead."
Equals Group (EQLS) Q1(March) rev up 32%. Q2 indications are within median expectations on co's scenario modelling.
RBG Holdings (RBGP) Rosenblatt has seen no change in existing instructions with work proceeding as planned across all practice areas and has had new instructions due to financial restructuring and employment-related issues.
Any chance of a look at Severfield (LON:SFR) if you get time Graham some fund managers think the Indian business is (was now with covid) worth the price of the entire company alone.
Thanks Andy
Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC) has also reported full year results today in case you want to look at it, Graham.
Morning Graham
I hope that you are well. Your sanguine approach to the current economic turmoil is commendable. Churchill's quote "Never let a good crisis go to waste" comes to mind.
On to small caps; the update from £FLO this morning reads quite well. The company is clearly in a difficult place but management is continuing with self help measures and cash flow seems to be holding and debt is coming down. The share price suggests that the company may well go under. I don't think so. Much will depend on the on length of the lock down and severity of the aftermath. An equity raise may well be on the cards, but at such a depressed share price? I continue to hold...foolish perhaps, and may add if offered a really silly price..
All the best
I see that in Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) senior management are taking large cuts to their salary, including 100% by the CEO. Highly commendable (I hold.)
Hi Graham, please can you cover Joules (LON:JOUL) today? They have now raised £30m through an equity placing and matched bank facilities announced today. Director involvement in the recent placing was encouraging. An analysis of where you think they are would be helpful
Morning everyone,
I know it's far from a small cap but the Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) personal message from the Chief Exec. makes sobering and heartfelt reading https://www.investegate.co.uk/assoc-british-foods--abf-/rns/interim-results-announcement/202004210700022665K/ including:
"And when we are allowed to reopen we must make our Primark stores safe for our staff and our customers, even if that means ensuring there are fewer people shopping at any one time and so accepting lower sales at least until the remaining risk is minimal. In time we can rebuild the profits. We can't replace the people we lose."
"From making sales of £650m each month, since the last of our stores closed on 22 March, we have sold nothing. One of the world's great clothing retailers is entirely shut. We have paid for in full, and taken delivery of, very large amounts of completed stock which we can't sell for now ..."
Now this has had a much worse impact on Primark, since they don't do online shopping (will they rethink that now?), but this is quite some impact. It's worth pointing out that food businesses of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) have been open and very busy.
Chris