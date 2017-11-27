Small Cap Value Report (Tue 23 Jan 2018) - Quindell, ELCO, LPA, BOKU, EYE
Hi, it's Paul here.
Quindell postscript
This announcement caught my eye. The audit firm which signed off Quindell's dodgy accounts for 2010/11 has been fined £700k + £90k costs by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). This obscure body supposedly polices published accounts. However it rarely seems to take action, and when it does, is very slow.
The audit partner responsible, has also been reprimanded (big deal!) and fined £56k - which is not a material sum of money to a partner in a decent-sized accountancy firm. Also, look at the timeline - it's now 7 years from those incorrect accounts being created. Hardly a rapid response team!
As longer term readers here will remember, I was consistently very bearish on Quindell, since its accounts were fairly obviously highly suspect. Excessive debtors, excessive capitalisation into intangible assets, and a flurry of acquisitions to muddy the waters, are the usual give-aways of fake profits, so these dodgy companies are really terribly easy to spot. You can spot a highly abnormal balance sheet in just a few seconds, so it really doesn't take any particular forensic accounting skills to uncover dodgy companies with false profits. You just have to have your wits about you.
The same was true with Globo. It was amazing how much venom from deluded fools in the investing community my bearish comments attracted over these 2 dodgy companies. There was even an attempt to get me sacked from this role at Stockopedia, by Quindell/Globo shareholders cancelling their Stockopedia subscriptions! Of course, Ed put editorial integrity before short term revenues, backing me to the hilt. That I was proven correct by subsequent events, was very satisfying.
Anyway, the perpetrators of the Quindell and Globo frauds are still at large, with their ill-gotten gains, having relieved gullible UK investors of hundreds of millions of pounds. As I sadly commented to an investor friend at the weekend, white collar crime in the UK very much does pay. The action taken by the FRC, reported today, is too little, too late, in my view, to properly punish, or deter, the same sort of thing happening again.
Kudos by the way, to Tom Winnifrith, for his tireless, obsessive exposure of multiple wrongdoings at both Quindell and Globo. People may not like his style, but he's…
In reply to zho, post #36
The idea that corporate tax benefits will show up exclusively in earnings is naff. In a competitive market some of it will inevitably flow to lower (than otherwise) prices. The more interesting impact is probably in the "animal spirits" dimension.
Perhaps not on the Quindell/Globo scale, but one company I held, and still read the advfn board for education/entertaiment is EVR Holdings (LON:EVRH). This was a pure punt for me when it was originally Armstrong Ventures (RTO into EVRH), and nearly 10-bagged when I sold my last block. The profit from this covered losses on other 'punts' (insert long list here !).
An ex-TMF(?) poster is desperately trying to point out the down-side(s), and the barrage of abuse he receives makes me wonder if it's worth wasting his breath, but he continues. I'm 90% certain he will be proven correct in the end, but wonder if those caught out will learn - I doubt if, based upon their short-sightedness !
Perhaps I should ask Paul or Graham to have a look at this company when their next results are announced - Only, if they're really short on news for that day ! lol
I know this might be a bit late but to add to the requests for Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) and dotDigital (LON:DOTD) can I request a quick look at SCISYS (LON:SSY), up 6% (I hold, but it's spikey!)
In reply to runthejoules, post #39
I recommend the PI lunches that SCISYS (LON:SSY) holds. The directors are very responsive to questions and you get a really good insight into how they see the future.
In reply to DJCP, post #38
EVR Holdings (LON:EVRH) - I'm short here. As you see with all of these sorts of stocks, people have convinced themselves that this is the next big thing. They've got in early and they are going to be rich. The most obvious recent example I can think of is Cloudtag. The people who bought into that ramp couldn't be told either. They had to learn the hard way. Funnily enough EVR Holdings (LON:EVRH) have made sure they haven't made the mistake that Cloudtag did. You can promise, but it really is better if you don't deliver. Cloudtag unraveled when they actually started producing prototypes of their awful fitness tracker.
It is amazing how the same people continually get away with continually milking private investors. I remember Concha (LON:CHA) when it was 6p. Word clouds were going to be the next big thing for sport focused social media. A business called fansz.com was going to be reversed in and everybody involved was going to be straight down the Ferrari garage to spend a small percentage of their winnings. I shorted that as well, though closed way too early.
On Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) buried in the notes of last year's annual reports is their view on IFRS15 and IFRS16. The first is very important to software companies, on how to recognise revenue.
"The Directors expect that ‘IFRS 15 – Revenue from contracts with customers’ will require a review of the Group’s revenue recognition policies. The timing and amount of revenue recognised may not change for simple contracts that have a single deliverable but certain complex arrangements may have an impact on revenue recognition and related disclosures. The impact of ‘IFRS 16 – Leases’ will require a change in the classification of operating leases to ‘on-balance sheet’ and the related interest expense will be front loaded. It is not practicable to provide a reasonable estimate of the effect of IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 until a detailed review has been completed."
So potential surprise to come, maybe.
In reply to fwyburd, post #13
Hi fwyburd,
I don't want to get drawn into speculating about the departure of the FD at GAME Digital (LON:GMD) (in which I hold a long position). From the tone of the RNS, it sounds perfectly amicable, but you never know with these things. As you suggest, investors generally don't like FDs departing, as it can sometimes be a precursor of bad news. Or it might not, we don't know, hence nothing much I can add really.
As we saw at Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (in which I also hold a long position) last year, the sudden departure of the FD (or it might have been 2 successive FDs?) was the precursor to news of poor budgeting, and a profit warning. However, the shares soon recovered when a bid was tabled, so in the long run I don't think it actually mattered that much. The new FD at RBG is a pretty solid chap I think, so losing the previous ones may have been a gain in the long run. Also he previously worked for WalkAbout, which was bought by Stonegate, so it's good to have someone in place who knows everyone at Stonegate, as I reckon they might well be back with an improved offer later this year.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to FREng, post #40
Hi FREng,
I agree, the investor lunches that SCISYS (LON:SSY) hold are excellent - they give you a nice, proper meal, with a couple of glasses of wine. Plus you have excellent, close-hand contact with the Directors, who are very open and approachable.
It's a good company, but I've never been able to buy any shares in decent size, due to the lack of market liquidity. Pity actually, as I like the space the company is in, and rate its Directors.
I don't want to get stuck in too many small, illiquid positions, in case there is a general market sell-off and I'm unable to exit. Memories of that happening in 2008 still haunt me. So I try to limit my micro caps to things where I think there is major multibagger potential, which probably isn't the case with SSY.
Regards, Paul.
Thanks for the reader requests. I've written down the list, and will go through as many of these as I have time for, being;
Boku Inc (LON:BOKU)
Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE)
Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)
SCISYS (LON:SSY)
Lakehouse (LON:LAKE)
LoopUp (LON:LOOP)
dotDigital (LON:DOTD)
No more requests now please, that's plenty to keep me busy! :-)
Flowtech Fluidpower is also of interest to me(LON:FLO Steady share price growth of 30% over the past few months which certainly looks justified by this trading update
Great article today Paul re Quindell and Globo I remember followin developments at Quindell and initially getting sucked in to investing in the company, actually managed to get out with a small profit, but alarm bells for me were when the Chief executive Rob Terry, kept feeding news about everything that the company was doing and supposedly how this was going to add to profits for the year feeding the greed of gambling minded investors. On a few notice boards one person was writing that they knew Rob Terry CEO from the past and he was bad news and so it proved.
Just read an article on Rob Terry in the Telegraph calling investors in Quindell Losers idiots and I am alright because I got out with £35 - 40million and he now has anew investment vehicle called Quob Park Estate and that he no longer likes the AIM market and is looking for investors in North America look out North America Rob the Robber is coming your way if his past is anything to go by.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #44
Paul,
Unfortunately the most recent SCISYS (LON:SSY) lunch was a buffet because they had about 50 people there, so it had to be a theatre style presentation rather than a round table.
The problems of success ...
Thanks for your excellent coverage of Quindell, Paul. It saved me from being stung. Another company that appears to have caught some investors napping is Redcentric. Apparently the FCA are/were investigating them but, unless you know otherwise, I suspect any penalties imposed will again be insignificant. I really do think that there need to be far greater deterrents for dishonest behaviour, and that directors who are economical with the truth should be subject to prosecution and liable for the full extent of losses.
In relation to Bango (LON:BGO) and Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), I will ask the same question here that I posed on another board.
My concern is there has to be a risk that sales of physical products yield a significantly lower proportion of EUS to Bango than sales of virtual products and that revenue could grow at a much lower rate than EUS. Bangos goal of 2% revenue from EUS is based on sales of virtual products. The company's example (p4 of interim results presentation - http://www.bangoinvestor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/bango-1h2017-interims-website1.pdf) suggests that the vendor gets 70% of EUS with the remaining 30% split between the store operator (13%), mobile operator (15%) and Bango (2%). For physical products, there's unlikely to be 30% of product cost to give away.
Zooplus is a German company that is the largest European seller of animal care products. I think I'm right in saying that all of their sales are online. Their 9 mos numbers contain the following statement: "Total payment transaction expenses in the first nine months of 2017 totaled EUR 8.0 m compared to EUR 6.9 m in the same period of the prior year. As a result, the percentage of sales ratio remained at the prior year’s level of 1.0%." So, Zooplus pays 1%, on average, of EUS. I assume there are debit card, credit card and other types of transactions in there. Assume for a moment that the store operator (Zooplus) gets cut out of the revenue sharing arrangement but that it is otherwise consistent with sales of virtual products. That suggests that the mobile operator gets 88.2% of the revenue share (15%/15%+2%) and Bango gets 11.8% (2%/15%+2%). My question is: how do you get to 2% EUS if there's only, on average, 1% that gets paid away and Bango might only be entitled to a share of that?
Paul.
LPA (LON:LPA)
Stockpedia seems all over the place with Broker Forecasts lately with many of the companies I follow having their forecasts changed dramatically here but nowhere else. Is this a known problem that's being addressed?
With LPA (LON:LPA) I think the change from 13.2p in November to 9.5p is spurious.
I can provide further examples if required to help sort the issue.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #9
Hi IG,
Firstly just to note that the Computacenter (LON:CCC) tender offer is not a placing (where they would be offering to sell shares), quite the opposite in fact.
It is certainly a little complex and my nerdy mind finds it fascinating.
For those interested (and especially I would think those holding shares in a nominee account - there is much more information on the document stored on morning star here)
Here is a précis of my understanding :
Simples ! ;-0
I am not a shareholder, but if I were the way I would personally play this is :
Consider how many (if at all) shares I would like to sell and a what absolute minimum price.
Maybe set tiers - ie I'd sell 10% at 1,200 or above , but 20% if the price was above 1,250.
I don't personally think there is any incentive to bid higher than your minimum acceptable price; you would run the risk of not getting the deal at all if the strike price is lower than your bid, whereas if the strike price is higher than your bid, you'll get the strike price anyway.
To be honest the strike price is likely to effectively be set by any institutions taking part.
It is an interesting exercise in open price discovery, but I suspect they could have achieved the same final result by having a quiet word with the instis as to where to pitch the price. But where would be the fun in that?
Of course Quindell was a hogwhimpering disgrace and the professionals involved should be ashamed of themselves. What placed a cherry on top of the crap were two articles: one in Shares Magazine the other in the Investor's Chronicle neither commenting on the sophistry that surrounded the numbers.
Thanks Goodness for the excellent Paul Scott and Tom W who called the company a danger zone and they were right.
In reply to Gromley, post #52
Sounds about right Gromley based on my reading of the announcement. It'll be interesting to see what strike price is arrived at via this process but whatever happens the share count will shrink by almost 7% (which is equivalent to the EPS going up by 7.5%). On that basis the P/E will drop from 18.2 to just under 17. This seems like a reasonable rating to me and so I doubt that I'll be tendering my shares (unless the share price drops massively for some reason in the next couple of weeks!).
What I hope will happen is that any weak holders who were thinking of selling will simply tender their holdings now and then the rest of us will be able to stick with a company which seems to be performing well.
Damian
In reply to gsbmba99, post #50
Hi gsbmba99: I've had a quick look into Zooplus; i think they have a different business model to Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) & Bango (LON:BGO). They appear to be selling products through their website and taking payment via a credit card. Perhaps similarities with AO World (LON:AO.) can be made, insofar as they are online retailers. However, Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) & Bango (LON:BGO) allow customers to buy products and pay for via their mobile phones - either as additions to the bill, or a deduction from the prepaid balance. Therefore, there is dedicated technology that is being utilised.
Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) had achieved 2.04% return from EUS (prior to today's trading statement) whilst Bango (LON:BGO) achieved 1.79% in 1H2017.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #42
Hi dahokolomoki: i did a brief write up last week on IFRS 15. You can find it here: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-thu-18-jan-2018-cpc-pmp-call-cll-cwd-fran-300388/?comment=34#34