Good morning, Paul & Jack here today.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Restaurant (LON:RTN) - a surprisingly upbeat trading update, with no slowdown in demand evident. In line with expectations. Concessions (airport) business is recovering well. Other divisions also trading well, and coping with higher costs. Encouraging, but will demand remain as robust in future?

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - talk about rewards for failure! New share options give failed Directors 9% of the upside from any recovery, after they've destroyed 90% of the share price from a float only a year ago. Ridiculous, but sadly, this is one of many examples of executive greed, at the expense of private investors.

Jack's section:

Renewi (LON:RWI) - FY23 expectations upgraded thanks to a helpful recyclate pricing environment. Renewi is managing cost inflation well and its business is exposed to some positive trends, so there are signs of promise. But regulation has been an issue before, contingent liabilities remain, and the financial health is not the strongest. Assuming trends continue though, the company could be one to look at.

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) - the CEO departs, which is important for restoring credibility here. Events in Ukraine may also have materially improved the medium term demand outlook. But the group is cautious on the second half and has embarked on an £18.5m buyback, while maintaining its dividend despite net debt shooting up. That means leverage of 2.6x is getting close to the 3.0x debt covenant. In light of recent performance, I view this as too risky.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments…