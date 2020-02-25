Small Cap Value Report (Tue 25 Feb 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here, with Tuesday's SCVR.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here
Good morning, it's Paul here, with Tuesday's SCVR.
Already have an account?
Login here
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »
My morning smallcap tweet: Wey to go!
Wey Education (LON:WEY) De La Rue (LON:DLAR) SIG (LON:SHI) DCD Media (LON:DCD), Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
Wey Education (WEY) guides FY rev over £7.5m, significantly ahead of market forecasts. Both InterHigh and Academy 21 have started the financial year with strong performance. Hiking spend in marketing, education and Information Systems so guides profit only in line.
De La Rue (DLAR) Trading in line. Will cut costs in Currency division and invest in polymer and related features where there are attractive market growth opportunities. Co also targeting continued strong growth of Authentication business driven by further, largely project related, investment.
SIG (SHI) CEO & CFO of this struggling co resign and are replaced today. They are thanked. "Now that this essential restructuring of the Group has largely been completed, the Board believes that it is time for a new leadership team." Trading in line.
DCD Media (DCD) 12 month trading -note FY is 15 months. Rev up 28%, Op profit breakeven. 2020 start is 'steady'. "We continue to benefit [=dependent on] from funding support from our existing external finance provider and our major shareholder, Timeweave."
In line: Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
Morning, any thoughts on Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) hugely appreciated!
good morning paul, will you be covering springfield properties today ?
DOTD H1 results overview - video
https://www.piworld.co.uk/2020/02/25/dotdigital-group-dotd-h1-19-results/
Would appreciate thoughts on Dotdigital (LON:DOTD) please