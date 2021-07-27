Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Paul's Section:

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) - shares rerated recently after the company communicated ambitious expansion plans to the market, but plenty of upside remains assuming the experienced management team can hit targets.

In Style (LON:ITS) - results for FY 03/2021 are as flagged in the last trading update. Very impressive growth rate of +132%, but I have some reservations about this share - can it scale up enough to consistently take on dominant brands like Boohoo and others?

Restore (LON:RST) - notes from my chat with management this morning. Taking into account net debt, and negative NTAV, I think the current share price looks about right.

Jack's Section:

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) - the transition to a services model is complete, growth continues to be strong, and the order book gives confidence on future prospects. But, at these levels and in the short term, 'in line' updates are unlikely to push the share price much higher.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) - sentiment has shifted recently due to social unrest in South Africa. Today the PGM producer reports a quarter-on-quarter decline in financials owing to a spike in rhodium prices in the previous quarter but year-on-year trends remain favourable. Share price volatility and commodity price risks remain but if you believe that the outlook for PGM prices is positive then SLP continues to look cheap.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)…