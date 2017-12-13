Small Cap Value Report (Tue 29 May 2018) - Italy/Euro, BLV, OTMP, IDOX,
Good morning! It's Paul here.
Italy/ Euro
It seems to me that we're entering a new phase of the ongoing crisis with the single currency. Previous measures, centred around Greece, were little more than papering over the cracks, of a currency union which is unworkable in the long term, in my view.
The press are now picking up on the political crisis in Italy, whereby the President has blocked the appointment of a eurosceptic finance minister, thus causing the collapse of the latest Government after 4 days. So new elections are now necessary, which are likely to cause a bigger eurosceptic majority (according to opinion polls), putting Italy on a collision course with the EU establishment.
To me, this seems far more serious than the Greek Euro crisis, because Italy has 2.3 trillion Euros of national debt. We know what the EU's strategy is, in dealing with rebel Governments, since Yanis Varoufakis recorded all his meetings on his iPhone, and then published a book about it - "Adults in the Room" - highly recommended.
I feel that the only solution for the Euro, is for Germany to leave. Running an export surplus of 8% of GDP (breaking the EU rules limiting it to 6%), is sucking money out of the rest of the EU, into Germany. This is one factor is causing the Italian economy to have stagnated for the last 20 years, and its people have had enough. Whether they have the stomach to leave the Euro, and see their banking system collapse, is another matter. Ultimately that's what caused the Greeks to capitulate.
So what to do? Personally, I opened some shorts (via spread bets) on the Italian market, and bonds, last week, which unfortunately got partially stopped out over the weekend. However, the remaining positions are now nicely profitable, which is doing as planned, and protecting the rest of my portfolio.
My small cap shares are too illiquid to trade in & out of generally, so that's why some portfolio hedging is important to me. Also, as I use gearing, then hedging is very important. I'm also in the process of selling all my liquid, large cap positions, to kill my gearing. After all, they're easy enough to buy back, when this Italian crisis has abated.
Idox (LON:IDOX)
Share price: 32.5p (down 17% today)
No. shares:…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Idox plc is a supplier of specialist information management solutions and services to the public sector and to regulated asset intensive industries around the world. The Company operates through five business segments: Public Sector Software (PSS), Engineering Information Management (EIM), Grants (GRS), Compliance (COMP), and Digital (DIG). PSS segment is an application provider to the United Kingdom local government for core functions relating to land, people and property, such as its planning systems and election management software. The EIM segment delivers engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sector. The GRS segment delivers funding solutions to private and third sector customers. The COMP segment provides compliance solutions to corporate, public and commercial customers, and DIG segment is engaged in delivering digital consultancy services to public, private and third sector customers. more »
13 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS), Imaginatik (LON:IMTK), Akers Biosciences Inc (LON:AKR), Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO), Safestyle UK (LON:SFE), ImmuPharma (LON:IMM), Idox (LON:IDOX)
RedstoneConnect (REDS) sells its Systems Integration and Managed Services divisions for £21.6m. Will focus exclusively on expanding the Company's Software business. Cap £18m.
Imaginatik (IMTK) exploring short term additional funding to progress the ongoing formal sale process. Aiming to announce the outcome of the process by the end of May.
Akers Biosciences (AKR) What a mess. Withdraws its initial 510(k) application for PIFA Chlamydia "in order to re-evaluate its options" upon a recommendation from the FDA. Gets Delinquent Form 10-Q Filing from Nasdaq due to late reporting. Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D has resigned as a director. He was sacked as exec Chmn a month ago.
Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) Somewhat misleading headline: "Successful testing supporting the superior clinical outcomes of LIGHT" Time of flight testing of beam energy control and adjustment show "remarkably good agreement with computer simulations." This is just acnecessary step to check the engineering.
Safestyle UK (SFE) get injunction against rival NIAMAC Developments (trading as Safeglaze UK) on alleged passing off, misuse of confidential information, unlawful means conspiracy and malicious falsehood. Also Chairman Peter Richardson resigns with immediate effect. "Peter assumed the role of Chair at short notice but it has become clear that the specific challenges currently facing the business and the time commitment required are beyond what he envisaged." Why isn't he staying until successor found?
Immupharma (IMM) trying to salvage Lupuzor after its shock Phase III trial failure. Data analysis and extension study continue.
Idox (IDOX) warns.
Kainos (LON:KNOS) Y/E Prelims this morning. To my untrained eye, it looks like a slight earnings beat, but any thoughts on this would be welcome!
Hi Paul
Apologies for getting the begging bowl out, and referring to something that is very much not a small cap, but I would be intrigued to hear anything you have to say on Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) . The news out today seems far from disastrous, but there has been a marked price collapse! I must be missing something!
I note you will look at Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) . They seem to be hoovering up business from smaller agents who have been put off the market by the banning of fees from tenants. Some time ago, based on similar developments in Scotland, it was suggested the fall in profits would be c10%. Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) will have expanded their franchisee numbers by more than this by the 2019 deadline, as well as expanding their offering to include financial services to purchasers. There is also the argument that we will see more renters in teh market as purchasing becomes impossible for many.
I make the PEG 0.72, a PER of 8.5 and a yield of 6.7% covered x1.7. This could be a decent place for income seekers.
Morning Paul,
Seconding Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) and a request if I may to have a look at Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS), both of which I hold.
A quick initial scam of Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) seem to show a nice and rather surprising set of figs, a significant disposal and talk of tipping points. I had this slated for disposal pending these results, now a rethink could be in order.
Regards,
Mark
The Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) news appears to be extremely positive for holders. When a company with a market cap of £18milion sells one division for £21million cash it is clearly going to move the price up (which it has this morning). Mark Braund came on board with a strong reputation for turning a business around and it looks like he is heading towards doing it again. The Coms plc days are behind us.
Very positive about REDS. Reminds me of Elecosoft which sold off all its non-software and a got a big re-rating in the process.
Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) disposal of the SI and MS components for £23m now makes the current market cap utterly nuts given the remainder of the business is profitable and growing. Disposing of the more commoditised and lower margin traditional IT function does allow the business to focus on the more innovative and higher margin Smart Building propositions. They have IP, software (OneSpace) and acquired A+K for their video conferencing and mutlimedia skills. Excel are buying the IT bits and Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) will retain a channel partnership so they can still sell software through Excel
The SI and MS divisions did contribute £24m and £18m respectively to the total £47.5 M turnover. Software was just £5.3m: however, the Software division has an 86% gross margin and contributed more in GP than the SI division which is 5 times in size. Further, Software grew x3.5 from 2017 to 2018 while SI fell in revenue and profit terms.
Selling the bulk of the revenue generating elements is probably not without risk but focusing on high margin, high growth and highly differentiated offerings in a market with massive growth potential is probably a good strategy. The bigger outsourcers can get the economies of scale and efficiencies needed from SI and MS offerings
Clearly there is still a hangover from the COMS reputation, I suspect this and the relative lack of analysts coverage and liquidity has made this a much neglected share.
I am clearly a holder and added a shed-load below 90p . I don't intend selling for a while as I get this space and understand the opportunity and growth potential.
In reply to fredericktug, post #4
apologies, fredericktug- post marked down in error, should have been a thumbs up
In reply to Beginner, post #3
Hi Beginner - I think the outlook section of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) has spooked the market. It mentions a contraction in the UK electrical market along with pressure on gross margins. In addition, there will be a squeeze on operating margins as a result of National Living wage and depreciation charges.
Carphone Warehouse also appears to be warning on future profitability as a result of declining postpay market and lower network commissions as a result of lower inflation as the income is linked to RPI. There is also disclosure of 92 Carphone Warehouse stores closing.
Added to this is the reduction in revenue of £8m due to implementation of IFRS.
Altogether, this sounds like a mild warning going forward.
In reply to Reacher, post #9
I was shopping over the weekend in a number of stores and Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) was by far the quietest, and they weren't prepared to do any deal when I was haggling on behalf of me ex-bf to buy both a freezer and washer/dryer... so we went elsewhere and got a cheaper washer/dryer online. They also sell some ludicrously expensive items that I can't imagine anyone buying... like a conical TV stand for £650, and a blender for the same price!!!
Any thoughts on Idox (LON:IDOX) anyone? (Small position). Warningbtoday & down from 38-32p.Take out target as scsw bleats?
So Italy's problems are because Germany makes lots of things that people want to buy?
But so does Italy. It runs a trade surplus with the rest of the EU and with the rest of the world. So they seem to be more competitive in trade than the UK which runs a massive deficit. Or is that the Germans fault too?
I think we need to focus on fixing our own issues.
Idox is yet another SCSW fail and a bargepole stock for me.