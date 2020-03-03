Small Cap Value Report (Tue 3 Mar 2020) -
Good morning, it's Paul here, with Tuesday's SCVR.
I'm going to start with my views on the current coronavirus situation.
Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG)
Nice trading update:-
"...... leaves us confident of delivering results at least in line with expectations for the year as a whole."
No mention of coronavirus, Brexit, etc,etc which is why I hold.
Phil
Hi Paul. Kudos on spotting the seriousness of covid-19 early on. I would appreciate your thoughts on how Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) will cope if 'social distancing' is encouraged, particularly if this outbreak persists into next year (when a vaccine is released). Thanks
My morning smallcap tweet:
Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) XP Power (LON:XPP) CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) Live (LON:LVCG) Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB), Vertu Motors (LON:VTU), SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
Iconic Labs (ICON) early signs of growth, co sets a target to at least cover all general and administrative costs during H2.
Boku (BOKU) Total Payment Volumes for Jan & Feb up 30%, slightly above mgmt plan. Higher growth in covir-19 regions. Confident of meeting FY market expectations.
Braemar Shipping (BMS) H2 approximately in line with market expectations. Wavespec had delays on the LNG storage technology and further delays with current projects tied to China. Outlook - shipping markets have seen significant falls in charter rates in 2020. Braemar expects covir-19 will have an effect on earnings in recent Q.
XP Power (XPP) FY rev up 2% (in line), orders up 8%. Adj EPS -16% cf F/C -12%. Outlook optimistic but "we are affected by certain external events, such as the impact the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus had on our supply chain. This introduces some caution into our outlook, but we remain encouraged by our healthy order book.” I'm short.
CMC Markets (CMCX) guides FY net operating income ahead of market consensus of £200.6m.
Begbies Traynor (BEG) guides FY at least in line with expectations.
Live Company Group (LVCG) is encouraged with Bricklive progress. "Coronavirus has had a direct effect on operations in China and Asia, this has already been accounted for within our revenue targets. The majority of our activities in this region will occur in the second half of 2020 and the Board does not currently believe the Coronavirus will impact the overall performance of the Group,"
Norman Broadbent (NBB) opens Chester office to meet increased client demand.
In line: Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
