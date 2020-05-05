Small Cap Value Report (Tue 5 May 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here with the placeholder for your early morning comments.
Good morning, it's Paul here with the placeholder for your early morning comments.
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »
Interesting move at M&c Saatchi (LON:SAA) :
https://www.investegate.co.uk/m-c-saatchi-plc/rns/holding-s--in-company/202005050710419387L/
I didn't know who she was either:
My morning smallcap tweet:
Tekmar (LON:TGP) Itaconix (LON:ITX) Entertainment Ai (LON:EAI) 1pm (LON:OPM) Mincon (LON:MCON) GetBusy (LON:GETB) SEC Newgate SpA (LON:SECG) 600 (LON:SIXH) Lidco (LON:LID) Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) Batm Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Mears (LON:MER), GetBusy (LON:GETB)
Tekmar (TGP) gudes FY(March) rev up 40% in line despite lockdown. Order book up 39%.
Itaconix (ITX) cash runway now until August. Cash at hand $0.3m. Has received $10k (sic) covid grant so far from US Gov't. First 4 months rev $0.6m, up 42%.
Entertainment AI (EAI) guides Q1 adj pretax in line. "Whilst the Group's Multi-Channel Network showed strong growth in audience views and watch minutes, because of the impact of Covid-19 and the market-wide reduction in digital video advertising spend, the Company does not expect this growth to translate into a similar increase in revenue...we believe that demand for our technology products will be acute given the pullback in digital ad spend and increased reliance on online sales."
1PM (OPM) approved for accreditation as a lending partner in Gov't covid scheme. One third of staff furloughed. Worst hit sectors are vehicles and property loans brokerage. Has agreed some payment deferrals. 25% of clients have requested such.
Mincon (MCON) Q1 rev up 4%. ross margin up to 35.2% from 33.6% reflecting a higher proportion of Mincon manufactured product. South Africa restrictions have started to ease. Order book remains generally steady. No problems with trade receivables.
GetBusy (GETB) trading: recurring rev up 20%, total rev up 15%. Some clear stretching of payment terms by customers in the UK. Conversion of new customer leads at Virtual cabinet has slowed considerably. Co confident that the Group's balance sheet is sufficiently resilient to withstand covid. "In the medium to longer term, therefore, we expect this situation to be a catalyst for significant growth in the market."
SEC Newgate (SECG) all businesses performing in line with or ahead of budget and management expectations. "Group has committed banking facilities available with maintainable covenants."
600 Group (SIXH) trading still tough and ongoing restrictions continue to create supply challenges, particularly in the general engineering sectors. Guides FY(March) broadly in line with previously revised expectations. Debt flat YoY and co is covenant compliant with adequate banking facilities.
LiDCO Group (LID) Q1(April) rev £4.4m up 179%.
Argo Blockchain (ARB) CFO steps down to NED.
Cambridge Cognition (COG) strong start to 2020 with £2.61m of orders booked in Q1.
BATM Advanced Communications (BVC) has launched ELISA Serological test to test if someone has had covid. Tests 3 antibodies, co believes this enables the detection of antibodies at an earlier stage than with many competing tests.
Mears (MER) guides operating losses during the full lockdown period, where an emergency only service is being provided, will be modest, and a small positive free cash flow should be generated. Co thinks it has sufficient liquidity but is agreeing extra £22.6m loan.
In line: GetBusy (LON:GETB)
Air Partner (LON:AIR) update: Underlying profit before tax: 3 months to April £6m. April a record month.
Market Value (last night): £21m
Normalised Cash: £13m
Enterprise Value: £7m
Market seems confused as to what Air Partner actually does - it's not an airline, it doesn't own planes.
I think that the one change that has happened over the last few weeks is trying to change part of my brain from that of looking at "investing" with a 2+ year horizon of holdings, not quite a buy and forget, but find something good and hold unless something fundamental changes, or a better holding is identified. To starting to learn about trading and trying to think about how to use the market volatility to slowly recover some of the losses, only using part of my portfolio, to rebuild my capital base - and trying not to buy high and sell low...again!
Any recommendations on good books to read, or webinars etcetera?
Air Partner (LON:AIR) up around 20% at the moment. The underlying profit before tax: 3 months to April of £6m compares to £3m in the whole of H1 last year.
Re Air Partner (LON:AIR), a very reassuring statement, apart from the mystifying comment about their private jet division, where they say activity is "noticeably lower". My friends and colleagues with involvement in the bizjet sector, say it has been busier in the last quarter than it has been for a very long time. I'm waiting for some decent clarification from the company, but I can't help but feel they are being a tad cautious about this. (Unless they are losing market share, which I doubt). I hold.
Market seems less confused this morning. Price up 23% as of 8:28 am
Management aim to communicate with shareholders every 4-6 weeks. Interesting company.
Mighty relieved I must say at the news. but as you say slightly mystified by lack of clarity. I thought they said they were picking up quite a decent bit of business in the private jet sector. So having thought it was going to fall back again I bottled it and managed to come out with a bit of surprise profit. Never regret a profit but good luck if sticking with it. Lord Lee's top holding I believe.
Interesting. I have had a similar feeling that I should be more active than I have been in the past. I am sure it is a keenness to recoup some of my loses as soon as possible. However I am trying to resist the urge. I have never been a trader, always a longer term investor, and don't think I should change now. But it is interesting to hear someone else affected in the same way
A strange announcement from Lidco (LON:LID) this morning; effectively an RNS-NON with a very positive trading statement tacked on to the end.
Boosted by COVID-19 driven demand for its Hemodynamic monitors, revenue for 2020 Q1 (3 months) was £4.4m, compared against £3.5m for the whole of 2019 H1 (6 months). Given each monitor sale gives rise to future recurring revenues, this increase in the installed base may well be sufficient to get LiDCO to a position of sustained profitability for the first time and certainly provides a solid foundation for improving future returns to shareholders through operational gearing.
The CEO and CFO presentation to ShareSoc this morning (now closed to registrations) is certainly very timely ....
https://www.sharesoc.org/events/sharesoc-webinar-with-lidco-lid-5-may-2020/