Small Cap Value Report (Tue 6 Feb 2018) - placeholder

Hi, it's Paul here. I've just got back from a long weekend in Amsterdam, so am not yet operating at full mental capacity.
We're seeing rather dramatic volatility in the US markets, with a sharp correction underway. I'm sure members will want to discuss this here, as well as our usual small caps stuff. So please post away.
The next day or so after a big selloff is always a test of a market's strength. A repeat of anything close to the 2 per cent decline seen in indices on Friday//Monday could trigger a prolonged period of downturn
In reply to vik2001, post #1
Well it looks like today is nearly twice as bad as Friday! It will be interesting & perhaps a bit scary to see if a prolonged period of downturn does result. However, for those with cash available to the invest key question is when to re-enter the shark infested waters!
This was not a downturn/recession sell off where there is great movement in all markets. Bonds, commodities, dollar, yen, gold all relatively stable. This was automated trading, a great gift to us mere mortals who still have fingers.
I expect FTSE down 4-5% and many Aim stocks 8+%. I hope to maintain discipline and buy quality stocks in the sales. I just bought more Alphabet and JNJ at 10% and 6% below Thursday's close.
Buy when you see the fear in their eyes.
the FTSE futures has dropped earlier to 7200, which is dangerous as its smashing through support levels, it will be like catching a falling knife at the moment.
I'm still gutted of closing my short position on the FTSE to early, I didn't realise how much activity would happen on the futures after 5pm, and to be honest I thought the correction was just a short pull back, but its becoming a bit horrific. I had to ask myself should I still go back into a short on a index but I cant judge the way the next day or two will go. if the markets somehow turn back into a upswing I don't want to get burnt opening a new short position. its not as easy as it seems or should be !!!
another interesting question would be what kind of stocks would benefit being bought on this downtrend?
small caps always get burnt hard in these markets, but can recover quick if things are short lived.
The markets are down a few % - chill out guys - this is absolutely nothing.
In reply to vik2001, post #4
Quality not blue sky. Buy on fundamentals from your watchlist. 10% off quality is better than 20% off rubbish! If the market continues to fall quality stocks will return, the others may not.
Depends on your perspective and timeframe I suppose. At today's closing price, all gains on the S&P500 (chart below) have been wiped out going back as far as... early December.
In reply to nigelpm, post #5
It’s impossible to know for sure if this is just a short-term pullback in a long term uptrend or the beginning of something more serious....
In reply to vik2001, post #8
Indeed - a 20% pullback would be quite nice and flush out some bargains.
XIV nonsense cleared out in one day. Will unnerve bit for somewhere btw hours and days then back to bull mkt. Healthy. That was our 1987.
US markets will rebound but it’s non US that will zoom.
I’m naturally predisposed to being bear at US markets levels but it just ain’t going to happen at the moment....and that is my contrariness
Well done to everyone who had the discipline to hold some cash - you'll be able to pick your spots from distressed sellers hitting their stop losses.
P.
In reply to vik2001, post #4
"...another interesting question would be what kind of stocks would benefit being bought on this downtrend?...."
Vik, a good question.
They've been asking that question on the US TV finance channels all night (all night being our UK tonight). And whatever the pundit talking or the channel, it was the same reply to that question put to them by each interviewer - commodities!
One pundit favoured wheat and said it might be hard for retail investors to buy wheat but there are ETF's in wheat.
That's if you believe the talking heads on finance TV channels are credible.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #11
Yes, I find myself holding the most cash ever held in my portfolios. Doesn't stop that quesy, unsettling, naueseous feeling though.