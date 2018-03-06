Small Cap Value Report (Tue 6 Mar 2018) - placeholder

Hi, it's Paul here.
Here's the usual placeholder article, for your comments/requests, from the 7am RNS - on small caps please! (the clue is in the name, lol!)
See you in the morning.
GMAA gama aviation 117 mil cap
MAYA mayair 49 mil cap
A couple of tiny titans
Just a gentle reminder that Paul asked that requests come up with at least a sentence on what it is about the company that makes it worthy of analysis.
P;ease?
Jon
Morning Paul & chums, can I request
Yu (LON:YU.) Independent supplier of electricity to industry which has smashed it out of the park since IPO and whose success I have completely missed - or have I? "Revenue almost trebled to £47 million > FY 2016 with a rapid increase in profitability Achieved an adjusted operating margin of 6.7 per cent, Increase in contracted future revenue adding to the Group's high level of visibility: contracted revenue for the year to 31 December 2018 in excess of £50 million, with FY2019 revenue ahead of previous expectations, revenues FY 2019 also is expected to be significantly ahead of current expectations, Proposed final dividend of 2p per share, making a total dividend for the year of 3p, and expanding into water & gas. This company doesn't lack drive and was one reason I sent old warhorse SSE (LON:SSE) to the knackers. 'High Flyer' BUT Stocko PER is 50. Is it overreaching?
Also ones I know you've covered / hold already: OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) have a new contract - you'd previously been waiting for more before you bought which turned out to be a good call to this point - and Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) , Acquisition of Springboard Corporate Finance Limited 'a highly regarded, mid-market corporate finance practice, operating from offices in Birmingham, London and Nottingham'. Dilutive, but seems it is casting its net wider to catch more business in the next (current?) slump.
I know you'll tell me if I'm bring greedy!
My morning smallcap tweet:
Havelock Europa (LON:HVE), Zamano (LON:ZMNO)
Havelock Europa (HVE) CFO resigns, leaves April. Sounds amicable.
Zamano (ZMNO) will be suspended on 9 March as it hasn't completed an RTO. Cash return and poss RTO consideration continues. Any RTO will still give cash return option.