Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Nov 2017) - TRCS

Hi, it's Paul here!

This is the placeholder article for Tuesday morning.





Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Interview

Early notice, for Tracsis results which will be published this Weds morning.

As is traditional now, I will be recording an audio interview over the phone with John McArthur, CEO of Tracsis. The interview will be recorded & published this Thu.

So if you have any questions to put to John, then please email them on Weds to both me and John, using these email addresses:

Me: QSCquestions@gmail.com

CEO of Tracsis: J.McArthur@tracsis.com

We're trying out this email method, to save me having to spend ages preparing for the interview.





See you in the morning!







