Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Nov 2017) - TRCS

Hi, it's Paul here!
This is the placeholder article for Tuesday morning.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Interview
Early notice, for Tracsis results which will be published this Weds morning.
As is traditional now, I will be recording an audio interview over the phone with John McArthur, CEO of Tracsis. The interview will be recorded & published this Thu.
So if you have any questions to put to John, then please email them on Weds to both me and John, using these email addresses:
Me: QSCquestions@gmail.com
CEO of Tracsis: J.McArthur@tracsis.com
We're trying out this email method, to save me having to spend ages preparing for the interview.
See you in the morning!
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Tracsis plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of software development and consultancy for the rail industry. Its segments include Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology and Services segment includes its Software, Consultancy and Remote Condition Monitoring Technology, and also includes Ontrac Limited and Ontrac Technology Limited (together being Ontrac). The Traffic & Data Services segment includes data capture, analysis and interpretation of traffic and pedestrian data to aid with the planning, investment and ultimate operations of a transport environment and it also includes SEP Limited (SEP). It provides software products, consultancy services and delivers customized projects to solve a range of problems within the transport and traffic sector. It specializes in solving a range of data capture, reporting and resource optimization problems along with the provision of a range of associated professional services. more »