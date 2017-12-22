Small Cap Value Report (Tue 9 Jan 2017) - placeholder

Hello, it's Paul here.
This is the placeholder article for your comments from 7am on Tuesday morning.
Looks like a busy day ahead, with updates expected from Topps Tiles (LON:TPT), Games Workshop (LON:GAW), Joules (LON:JOUL), Majestic Wine (LON:WINE), and results from Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) (in which I hold a long position). So I'll cover all of those, plus anything else of interest.
Further to yesterday's announcement by Deltic of 8.2% like-for-like sales increase and some comments yesterday about how other pub companies had also reported good trading and potential read-across to Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) the FT now report further confirmation of the trend:
"Based on purchases made using their cards, Barclaycard says nominal spending was 4 per cent higher between November 19 and December 23 last year than over the same period in 2016 — a span that included Black Friday and Cyber Monday at the end of November. This was faster than price growth over the year to November, which was 3.1 per cent, according the Office for National Statistics. Spending in pubs and restaurants grew particularly rapidly, rising more than 8 per cent against a year earlier."