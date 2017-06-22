Small Cap Value Report (Tue June 5 2018)

Morning all. This is the placeholder for Tuesday.
Cheers
Graham
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter
13 Comments on this Article show/hide all
IQE (LON:IQE) released an AGM statement yesterday. I missed it because it wasn't shown on investegate (and still isn't) so perhaps others missed it too. For such a long statement it manages to say virtually nothing. I am concerned about the lack of progress in finding a CFO. I feel the company is too academically focused and needs some more hard-headed financial thinking, and so for me the appointment of the Dr chairman as interim CFO concerns me.
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/IQE/13664705.html
Morning Graham,
a litany of shoulda woulda couldas for me - requesting GB (LON:GBG) this morning please - profits up 55% but 'As we highlighted in the October 2017 trading update, the organic revenue growth includes £3.5m from the sale in September 2017 of a material perpetual licence to a leading European bank. Had this particular transaction been a fully delivered, 3-year agreement, payable in annual instalments then our revenue recognition policies would have resulted in an underlying organic growth rate of 15%.' A Naked Trader favourite, of course I sold my shares last year! https://www.investegate.co.uk/gb-group-plc--gbg-/rns/final-results/201806050700032624Q/
Also interesting is Vianet (LON:VNET) - IoT in vending machines etc. Basic EPS after tax was 6.55 pence compared to 3.77 pence in 2017. No position there either! :-( https://www.investegate.co.uk/vianet-group-plc--vnet-/rns/final-results/201806050700052643Q/
QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) too seems to be doing well - Underlying Basic EPS 6.48p from 5.33p last year, powered by online and international but also UK stores up 12%. Has been up off lows recently, leaky-leaky? 'We have further expanded the brand with the successful launches of our CURVE and Bridal ranges as well as the recent launch of QUIZMAN.com. More recently the QUIZ X TOWIE collection, our first male and female capsule collection has been very well received.' https://www.investegate.co.uk/quiz-plc--quiz-/rns/preliminary-results---year-ended-31-march-2018/201806050700052633Q/ Again, no position, I sold out halfway through the post-IPO slump :-(
My morning smallcap tweet:
Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA), Imaginatik (LON:IMTK), Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG)
Gama Aviation (GMAA) AGM stmt: A warning? "Trading across both Air and Ground divisions has been broadly satisfactory although flat compared with last year, with conditions in Europe being somewhat challenging whilst conditions in the US are supporting strong growth." In March it said "Current trading in line with management expectations; company well placed to achieve its expectations for the current year." F/C is for 12% rev growth.
Imaginatik (IMTK) sale off, Chairman resigns and CEO booted out 'without compensation'. £225k loan notes convertible at 0.5p, a 55% discount issued to ex-chmn. Plan to cut £750k from cost PA.
Ten Entertainment (TEG) CEO to leave Dec 'for his own personal reasons'.
Graham,
I was wondering whether you could look at 2 companies releasing updates today
1. Fulcrum Utility Services Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) (LON:FCRM) -you have been positive about this company in the past. Today's update seems reassuring with entry now into smart metering. Seems to be operating in all the latest areas of interest including change points for electric vehicles.
2. Gooch and Housego Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) (LON:GHH) - another steady-as-she-goes update from the Lord Lee favourite. Record order book, no obvious red flags and seems valued appropriately.
GB Group (LON:GBG) and Carlo (LON:CAR)
Not a reporting small cap, but posting for general interest/discussion, a specialist Uranium investment company Yellow Cake has announced its intention to list on AIM. It received a bit of coverage in the weekend press and has lined up a reasonably high powered “great and the good” board (cynic in me usually sees this as a red flag).
https://www.investegate.co.uk/yellow-cake-plc/rns/intention-to-float/201806050700082675Q/
Concept is to raise funds (c.US$200m mooted) to buy and hold a substantial chunk of physical Uranium via a long term contract from one of the lowest cost global producers and sit on it (presumably with suitable lead shielding) until such time as the market price “normalises” (i.e. goes up based on imbalance of high cost unprofitable supply and growing future demand). The wider Uranium sector is a sea of red ink in terms of Stocko metrics due to low prevailing market price of the commodity and the speculative nature of several market companies as prospectors/developers (such as Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) ). I’ve been thinking of adding some “pure” Uranium risk to the wider investment portfolio as a supplement to holdings in other commodities and at face value this appears to fit the bill. Will probably hold fire on the IPO but watch with interest.
Gus.
What I like about QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) is it has great BooHoo style marketing to drive online traffic - at least in London; it's adverts are everywhere! So I think the online side of things has great potential. Unfortunately in today's update we are given no indication as to what the "Board's expectations" are for FY19 and there is no data on like for like store sales - with a 12% rise in store revenue one imagines they shouldn't really have anything to hide. I also wish they'd stop using the annoying word 'omnichannel' when they just mean they sell stuff in stores and online like most other retail businesses! I hold.
Morning Graham - would welcome your comments on Driver (LON:DRV) and WYG (LON:WYG) results please! Thanks
In reply to leoleo73, post #1
Leo, this was only an AGM update from IQE (LON:IQE) so not surprising that there wasn’t more information. We’ll need to wait for the interims for more detailed performance numbers.
But I do think it told us a lot in terms of confirming that everything is proceeding as planned with the new factory, new machines and replenishing of inventory for the wireless market. The stand out item is probably the fact that they are now doing qualification of their machines for a further 10 VCSEL manufacturers. A strong indication that the rapid adoption of VCSEL technology continues and they are at the centre of it.
With regard to replacing the CFO, yes it would be nice if they could find the right person immediately but consider the context. The previous one died in an accident only two months ago. Two months is a very short time frame to fill a senior position of this nature in this location when you had no inkling prior to that it was going to be necessary. I would far rather wait to find a good person than rush this process.
Morning Graham,
Just a seconding for Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) which I hold and Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) which hit an alert for me this morning, having fallen.
Best,
Mark
The statement today from GB (LON:GBG) repays detailed study. I hold the stock but cut my holding by a half earlier in the year (and missed a nice ramp up!).
The concerns I had are still visible behind a bullish statement that shows everything going up.
Taking just two starting points; well down in the statement we get to the end (the very end ) of the "Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income" and we see that "Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent" has gone from £14.4million in 2017 to £7.4million in 2018. Surely that is after an FX hit, tax, share based compensation and a non-cash write down of intangibles and do on, but none can really be considered out of the normal line of business.
In the light of the £7.4million for shareholders the £2.4million of Share based compensation, mostly for management, is worth keeping an eye on.
Much also is made of the increase in net cash but the cash flow has a lot of moving parts which include a £10.2million increase in trade payables against a £5.4million increase in receivables.
There is a lot to like in GB but I always get a bit uneasy when the management emphasizes all manner of EBITDA variations and KPI achievements and then award themselves a third of the profits that could be attributable to shareholders.
Because I think that the is a great business growing here I hope that someone can point out where I am going wrong with my concerns
In reply to gus 1065, post #6
Gus, Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) are a highly successful building company whose shares have been a very profitable investment over the last decade. Nothing to do with uranium. I assume you intended to refer to Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY).
Another vote for Driver (LON:DRV) please - I see one of the brokers has upgraded earnings this morning by +13% for both 2018 and 2019. This is largely due to margin improvement from increased depute resolution. Thanks Ian