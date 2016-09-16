Small Cap Value Report (Wed 1 Nov 2017) - NXT, BEG, RBG, LPA, ZTF

Good (Tuesday) evening, Paul here. This is a placeholder article for Weds morning's RNSs, so that readers can post your comments in advance of me writing the main report. See you in the morning! Best wishes, Paul.

Q3 trading update - not a small cap, I know! However, traditionally I report on this company's updates, as they're so full of useful information, and have read-across for the general retail sector.

The continuing trend for Next is that its shops are struggling, but its Directory business (a lot of which is online now) is doing really well;

















Full year (y/e 31 Jan 2018) profit guidance remains unchanged, but the lower & upper ranges have both been tightened by £5m.

EPS forecast is now in the range of -10.0% to -3.5% versus last year, little changed from previous guidance.

This is probably the most interesting graphic, showing a sharp recent slowdown in sales













No doubt some people will want to blame this on Brexit. However, it's actually due to the weather;

It can be seen that sales performance has remained extremely volatile and is highly dependent on the seasonality of the weather. In August and September sales were significantly up on last year, as cooler temperatures improved sales of warmer weight stock. The change in sales trend came at precisely the same time UK temperatures became warmer than last year

Normally I scoff at retailers blaming the weather. However, in this case, Next has a well-deserved reputation for being absolutely straight with investors. Next tends to tell it like it is, hence why its updates are so worthwhile to follow.

