Small Cap Value Report (Wed 13 June 2018) - MUL, NTBR, CNCT
Morning!
On the menu today we have:
- Mulberry (LON:MUL) - preliminary results
- Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) - trading update
- Connect (LON:CNCT) - trading update
- Charles Stanley (LON:CAY) - final results
- Biffa (LON:BIFF) - final results
- Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) - interim results
Last call for Mello South: I've been informed that the last 30 tickets for tomorrow's conference are being offered at £30.60, i.e. at a 66% discount to the full price.
Besides the speakers I've already mentioned who will be there, the event will have Leon Boros and David Stredder on a panel with two fund managers, each discussing the secrets of their own stock-picking success.
There will also be a Dragons Den event which will herald "the rebirth of Hofmeister Beer - follow the bear" (I am too young to appreciate what this is referring to).
The complete schedule can be viewed at this link. Ticket-holders will be able to view all the sessions that are filmed at their leisure afterwards and the tickets can be picked up, with the 66% discount, at this link.
CEO Interview - I'm about to do an interview with the CEO of PCF (LON:PCF) (in which I have a long position), so if you have any questions you'd like me to ask, there is some time to post them in the comments below.
11:30am: I've finished the interview with Scott Maybury at PCF. Very interesting and helpful - I should be able to publish a report on this in the next few days.
Mulberry (LON:MUL)
- Share price: 745p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 60 million
- Market cap: £447 million
I've been writing very positively in the last few days about the luxury brands Burberry (LON:BRBY) (which I hold) and Ted Baker (LON:TED) (which is on my watchlist).
Despite my belief in luxury goods as an investment space, I am still very sensitive to the valuation multiples attached to…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Afternoon all,
Is it too late for a shout out for commentary on Eckoh (LON:ECK)
ATB,
Mark
I had a bit of 'gulp' moment this morning on reading the Connect (LON:CNCT) statement - I couldn't momentarily remember where I had set my safety net stop position.
I was forgetting that it was 55p and had been triggered a little while. I was going to say that was a stroke of good fortune, but of course that is not true to set these stops to cope with circumstances precisely like this (and the fact that it was a guaranteed stop means it would have still got me out at 55p even if it had survived to this morning).
None of this though takes away from the fact that I should not have had this small position anyway, I think I said in previous discussions that this position didn't fit with my current strategy - so why didn't I see - poor self-discipline. Betting (before the event) on issues such as those at Connect (LON:CNCT) being fixed might work in the percentages (after all the 25% I lost compares with a likely gain in excess of 100% had things gone differently) but it's just not what I do any more. I actually one other similarish position, but significantly larger - I need to have a long hard talk to myself!
Anyway on to today's announcement - it was truly horrible, but I'm not sure it was -45% (-67% at one point) horrible especially on an already beaten up share price - it even had one piece of goodish news in it.
This business lost £6.3m last year and the play was that they either bring it to breakeven or close it; lifting group profits by nearly 20%. I am actually surprised they are closing it as it seemed to me they simply mispriced it based on failing to understand the ration between shipments and returns - it is a service that retailers want so presumably someone will be able to meet then need and make money? Anyway, promptly closing it is superior to incurring years of losses failing to turn it around.
We of course, do not know what the exit costs are at this stage.
Moving on
Below expectations clearly, but not disastrous imho given that we already know news distribution is in secular decline.
The worst bit though is in TufnellsTufnells H1 revenue was £87.3m and if this is down in the region of 10% and falling directly to the bottom line that looks like a c. £9m hit on this years profits (excluding any impairments).
Against this backdrop I don't really understand the comment
Surely that implies a significant uplift in Q4? I delivered that would reduce the £9m I mention above.
Anyway it is not clear why Tufnells' revenues are down, so we don't know whether they might get worse. A "volatile" market is really no description at all. (As an aside I would just say that I think most investors read "volatile" as being fluctuating as a trained Chemist I read prone to evaporation!)
There is a Tufnells' employee who posts from time to time on the ADVFN board and he has been warning for some time that Tufnells is a mess (although it is not uncommon for employees in a business under transition to think that), I don't think though that even he picked up quite how bad things were.
At the end of May annoucing the sharesave option price of 43.6p (20% discount at the time) he said
"I'll take a no-lose punt at that. I've ended up cancelling all the Sharesaves I've been in so far. Surely it can't go much lower!" Hmm.
In summary though :
The CEO and CFO are both going, the latter immediately and interestingly they already have his replacement lined up to start on Monday.
Overall though whilst today's fall "feels" overdone, I don't think there is enough meat on the bone to take a proper judgement and there is still clearly a mess to sort out.
Net debt at £84m(end H1, H2 normally lower) shouldn't be a deal breaker although cash closure costs for PMP and further restructuring in Tufnells could put this number under further pressure,
Not at all tempted to take a position currently until we have more clarity, but the FY results in November should make a fascinating read.
In reply to fredericktug, post #29
Eckoh (LON:ECK)
Not at all - I will find a spot for it on the list. G
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #28
Mello - no event like this can undertake to refund people if a few presenters drop out. Anyway, I would draw an analogy with Glastobury Festival (where tickets are generally told out before the first act is announced) - the sum is greater than the whole and it isn't about the individual presenters.
As far as location is concerned, yes I'm inclined to agree that being South-East of London benefits a very small proportion of attendees compared to those it disadvantages. Derby in contrast was at least closer to the centre of the country than London, and had cheap accommodation. For what it's worth, I'm in the Midlands but central London would have been equally convenient as Derby.
Special offers actually make it more inclusive. Hopefully for most of the people who paid £90 the amount was irrelevant whereas for some people a £30 offer allowed (or persuaded) them to come when they wouldn't have otherwise done so. Yes, in an ideal world it would have been the early birds that got the discount, but leaving empty spaces is in nobody's interests.
In reply to EssexPete, post #21
I always mentally add in an extra word or two to meaningless company names so I can remember what they actually do. Company names used to be like that. So today we have "Mulberry Handbags", "Northern Bear Building Services", "Connect Parcels", "Charles Stanley Stockbrokers", "Biffa Waste", "Dewhurst Lift Controls", and "Norcross Bathrooms". Also, companies should be banned from calling themselves anything containing the word "solutions" unless they are actually in the business of selling solutes dissolved in solvents!
In reply to leoleo73, post #32
leoleo73 - This is not a few presenters dropping out. This is pitching it as a fund manager event but the three fund managers highlighted aren't attending. In reality no fund managers appear to be talking. My point was that you can't market it on one premise and the reality being very different. If these presenters weren't certain it shouldn't of been marketed using them. People book for the main headline acts - Slater, Brough - but these guys aren't attending it seems. It is like advertising Glastonbury with high profile headline acts that aren't now attending. That just comes across as false advertising to me. If speakers aren't confirmed don't use them to advertise the event.
South-East London - It just seems too far away for me. It takes the same amount of time to get to Derby by train!
Special offers - To me it comes across as trying to get the most out of attendees. I.e. those that can pay more we will sell high priced tickets to. Then we will try and get price sensitive people on other tickets. You can't do very high priced tickets to people that book early. Then do discounted tickets at the end. The people who bought the high priced tickets did so on the premise that this was the price you had to pay and that it might sell out. When Apple discounted its initial iPhone it offered receipts to early buyers too so they didn't feel annoyed.
I think Derby was about £80 for two days or something. This event is £90 for one day at the headline price and the headline people who they said were going to attend aren't going to attend. To me that doesn't seem fair but that is just my view. If you had booked Mello South for £90 and on the premise that it was the advertised "fund manager event" and now no fund managers are attending and tickets are £30 I personally think you would have every right to feel annoyed.
Obviously here I come across as a whiner. I don't really see it like that. I just think that events should deliver what they promise. Secondly they shouldn't offer special deals as this just makes it seem unfair. Instead of all these special deals why not just have one fair price. If the £90 price is too high and you can't sell the tickets then the price should be lower. It is like Lidl/Aldi versus other supermarkets. We hate all the gimmicks of the supermarkets but like Lidl/Aldi's standard price without gimmicks. It just seems fair.
If someone was coming from the North to see say Mark Slater, Andy Brough and had paid £90 I think they might be somewhat frustrated. That is Just my view. Event was marketed like this on 9 June (a few days ago). Highlight is mine:
25 good quality companies, great speakers/fund managers & really interesting panel sessions & interviews lined up
My main point is that you can't use high profile fund managers to market an event and then mysteriously they aren't appearing. How can that be fair? I could market an event based on Robbie Williams headlining and then produce a schedule two days before without him on the roster. Not least given that Mello is quite expensive. For Sharesoc you can go to events for free after you have paid the annual membership of about £50. You see fund managers and companies at their events. UK Investor, Master Investor and Shares event are also free effectively (if you get tickets in advance).
Looking at the companies at the event and Eserveglobal is rated as a sucker stock here. Ten Lifestyle has a stock rank of 15, Corero stock rank 24, Non-Standard Finance stock rank 14, Redstone Connect ROCE of 6.5%. So the general quality is quite mixed although there are some quality companies at the event.
In reply to Luthrin, post #22
Thank you for your valuable contributions on Northern Bear (LON:NTBR). I have referred to them in the report. G
In reply to TMFMayn, post #24
Mello pricing of tickets is based on those who are based in the City but choose not to be members of ShareSoc pay full price.....Stockopedia & ShareScope subscribers receive a discount and ShareSoc full members get the best discount and reduced membership as I personally want to encourage investors to join ShareSoc.....the rest is down to the very last minute offers if tickets are still available and we still had 30 this morning. I think that is fair and reasonable.
Speakers can change but we do have a great line up and although Andy Brough had to pull out last week we still have Ralph Baber ( Slaters) and John Warren (partner to Paul Marriage) who are both top fund managers and Guy Thomas is coming who could not be headlined months ago so clearly speakers can change....that is what you have to cope with running these quality events. I do not want a free show with poor quality companies on display.
Those who attended Mello2018 were delighted to have been a part of it. This event is a trial one day show....I may get it only part way to what we want to achieve and may get parts wrong....a learning curve but what we have is really worth having compared to seeing companies that most who read these reports would never want to invest in !
I do my best and if any of you want to try to run an event rather than being just an investor then please give it a go.....I will happily relax and attend. David
1 Anyone is free to organise their own events. I'm not planning to organise any, so would not dream of criticizing anyone else for minor pricing issues.
2 There is a choice between going to Mello & not. We can evaluate the programme & the pricing.
3 The organiser is entitled to try & make a profit & vary prices to do so (or to breakeven). Investors are entitled to take into account this when deciding when to buy tickets for future events.
4 The Derby event was worth every penny & very well done.
Incidentally, I cannot currently make a booking on the Mello website, as it goes to the payment page & freezes up.
Hi,
The profit warning today from Connect (LON:CNCT) seems pretty awful to me.
Thankfully I'd got cold feet some time ago, as mentioned here on 1 May 2018 SCVR - pointing out the weak balance sheet, and lacklustre performance (which has clearly now worsened).
For me, it's over - I've today sold the last little scrap that remained in my portfolio. I can't see any reason to hold this share, now that there must be doubts over its solvency - it has too much debt, and we now know it is trading badly. The only upside I can see, is that profits should improve once PassMyParcel has been shut down.
The main reason for holding this share was for the high dividend yield. Although it's another reminder that very high divi yields are a red flag - in recent years the market seems to have been very smart at predicting which companies are likely to cut their divis.
I hope other readers here have not been too badly burned on this one.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Gromley, post #30
I asked the Tufnells driver who made a delivery to my neighbour this morning what he thought of Connect's results. Perhaps not surprisingly he didn't know about them and didn't seem to care. I was surprised though when I suggested to him that he googled them when he got home in case his job was at risk when he said 'I don't give a stuff mate, I'm self employed, it's all part of the scam'. Not quite sure what to make of that.
I note that fuel costs are also on the rise.
I’d just say it seems a little like churlishness to criticise David & the Mello team for the fact that some high profile & very busy speakers have dropped out ...they’re not employees of Mello or indeed paid to attend so it’s unsurprising that diary conflicts will have an impact as the event looms. The Derby event was outstanding..if Mello South comes close (& I’m sure it will) then those paying £90 ....or £30 ...will have had exceptional value for money. As to location i’d prefer it to take place in my village...but understand totally that it won’t unlesss I personally organise the whole thing myself.
In reply to jonesj, post #37
jonesj I can get to the mello ticket area in this link https://mellosouth.ticketswitch.com/book/JVNN-mello-south/#perf=none&date=2018-06-14
In reply to rhomboid1, post #40
Churlish looks like the word that fits.
Working in the travel industry, I am very familiar with the late discount model. There is a fundamental difference between a full-price early purchase and a late discount. The early buyer has a definite place. Anyone who waits for a discount runs the risk that the event is sold out, and they don't get to go. The two purchases are not the same thing, even though they supply the same thing.
If David has to attach caveats to every mention of Mello events that line-ups are subject to change, etc etc it will be a sad day. If we are investors surely we are all grown-ups with some appreciation of risk and reward?
My 2p.
Jon
In reply to rhomboid1, post #40
Thanks Rhomboid and you are spot on. There are lots of variables to consider when running these events and costs can go through the roof very quickly especially if running an event in London or very close to it....the venues in London that are feasible for doing exactly what we did in Derby cost 5x the amount I have in my budget and it would then be prohibitive on ticket costs.
Mello covers the cost by charging good companies about a quarter of the price that the low grade companies pay to be at London events. I want to attract good companies and encourage investment into good management teams who are happy to engage. If I fail to attract good companies at the right price then my events are simply not viable. I naturally have a harder sell getting them to distant locations but I do try to be fair to everyone by moving it around the country.
Working in the travel industry, I am very familiar with the late discount model. There is a fundamental difference between a full-price early purchase and a late discount. The early buyer has a definite place. Anyone who waits for a discount runs the risk that the event is sold out, and they don't get to go. The two purchases are not the same thing, even though they supply the same thing.
The trouble is that people will change their behaviour if they know the longer they wait, the bigger the discount. Hopefully timarr will be along soon to tell us why! And this is not really the behaviour David wants if he is planning an event with a lot of fixed costs. With all due respect to Mello, I would suggest that going to a one-day investing event does not have the same importance as planning your annual holiday for most people.
Pricing tickets for events like this is very difficult, and I feel sorry for David as I have been in a similar situation in the past organising smaller scale events for a not-for-profit society.
All the best, Si
RE: Mello South
I note that Mark Slater has a 3.25% in XLMedia (LON:XLM): he has had a few screamers in the past year or two Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) amongst others springs to mind. Maybe worth a discussion with him on how he views these as clearly his capital seems to be more "patient!" than others. Many on here have become much more Minervini-like in handling losses.
There's a useful discussion around investor versus trader in there somewhere and the spectrum of behaviours that vary across the fundamental to technical spectrum of styles and resulting timings (and tolerances)
In reply to TheArb, post #39
Love it - straight from the Peter Lynch philosophy of investing, even if it was accidental
Hardide (HDD) presentation just posted, from the Progressive Equity Research - piworld event held on Monday (11.6.18).
High margin. Patent protected IP. Dependent on oil and gas, so benefiting from oil price. Slowly diversifying into other sectors.
Here's Phil Kirkman CEO and Peter Davenport – CFO
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2018/06/13/hardide-plc-hdd-investor-presentation-june-2018/
With an introduction by Gareth Evans, MD Progressive Equity Research
Phil Kirkman, CEO
What is Hardide? - 01:55
The business model - 04:20
Aim listing & placing – 05:35
The group facilities – 06:00
Key facts - 6:43
Patented coating technology - 09:10
Intellectual property - 13:10
Key markets – 14:30
Accreditations - 17:38
H1 18 overview - 18:19
Peter Davenport, CFO
Financial trends – 20:45
Financial overview H1 18 v H1 17 - 22:40
Income Statement 23: 32
Balance sheet – 23: 40
Q&A - 25:30
Dewhurst (LON:DWHT): operating profit for the half year down from £3.1m to £2.5m. However, last week the company announced that it would be acquiring A&A Electrical Distributors for £10.5m cash plus 25% of A&A's profits for the next two years. A&A made £3.3m profit before tax in the year to 2016, on a turnover of £11.4m. Sounds like Dewhurst got a bargain there. And don't forget that with Dewhurst there are the expensive DWHT voting shares (875p) and the cheaper DWHA non-voting shares (565p). I hold DWHA.