Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Restaurant (LON:RTN) shares are up 10% on FY 12/2021 results. Current trading in 2022 looks strong. I'm not happy with the balance sheet, despite a big equity fundraise. Shares look to be a forecast PER of about 20 for 2022, which to my mind seems too high, given all the macro uncertainty & squeeze on household incomes.

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - decent interim results show a move into a small maiden profit. Despite correcting in value by about a third, it's still expensive. However, there's nothing wrong with the company, so I'm inclined to look at the sharp price drop as a potential long-term opportunity for growth investors.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

70p (pre market open) - market cap £533m

Full Year Results

As at 2 January 2022, The Restaurant Group plc operated approximately 400 restaurants and pub restaurants throughout the UK. Its principal trading brands are Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's and Brunning & Price. It also operates a multi-brand Concessions business which trades principally in UK airports. In addition the Wagamama business has a 20% stake in a JV operating five Wagamama restaurants in the US and over 50 franchise restaurants across a number of territories. The Group employs approximately 16,000 people in the UK.

Results are for…