Small Cap Value Report (Wed 20 Dec 2017) - placeholder

Tuesday, Dec 19 2017 by
3 comments
3

(set up the night before, for 7am RNS comments on Weds)

Good morning, it's Paul here.

Here's the usual placeholder article, ready for your comments & requests.

3 Comments on this Article show/hide all

ratioinvestor Tue 10:13pm 1 of 3

Paul - in case of interest there was a media article about Sosander in The Times today. Just pointing it out as I know retail is your area. Agree with your earlier comments on this that the company is very early stage. I think only a year old. The two people behind it were apparently successful with Look magazine. I think you previously said that it was odd that they had listed at this stage and I would agree with that.
| Link | Share
runthejoules 20 mins ago 2 of 3

Good morning Paul & all,

I'm sure I don't have to request IQE (LON:IQE) but I'm doing so anyway, looks like a great TU, Photonics growth up 100%, and also Falanx (LON:FLX) - cybersecurity firm who've just landed a £250k contract. Thinking about getting in there on recent drop, but is it still a sucker stock? Thanks!
| Link | Share
MrContrarian 57 secs ago 3 of 3

My morning smallcap tweet:

Mirada (LON:MIRA), Minoan (LON:MIN), Frenkel Topping (LON:FEN)

Mirada (MIRA) H1 rev $3.5m down 8%. Pretax -$2.9m (-$1.7m) before FX gains. "We are confident that we are just at the beginning of a new stage in which Mirada is successfully securing new business." But will it be enough?
Minoan Group (MIN) has decided not to pursue the Broker Offer of 16.7m shares at 6p announced on 18 Dec "as it did not meet expectations." So only £300k raised.
Frenkel Topping (FEN) Strategic Update. Diversifying beyond medical negligence and personal injury cases. "The Board has made investments in the Company's cost base* to reflect a restructuring of the Company...a new business, Obiter Wealth Management will offer financial advice to clients who are in receipt of large lumps sums that they need to invest." * this nonsensical euphemism means they are spending more, in particular on IT, compliance, marketing and staff. Costs up slightly this year and more in 2018 and beyond.
| Link | Share

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

