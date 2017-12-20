Small Cap Value Report (Wed 20 Dec 2017) - placeholder
(set up the night before, for 7am RNS comments on Weds)
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Here's the usual placeholder article, ready for your comments & requests.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
3 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul - in case of interest there was a media article about Sosander in The Times today. Just pointing it out as I know retail is your area. Agree with your earlier comments on this that the company is very early stage. I think only a year old. The two people behind it were apparently successful with Look magazine. I think you previously said that it was odd that they had listed at this stage and I would agree with that.
Good morning Paul & all,
I'm sure I don't have to request IQE (LON:IQE) but I'm doing so anyway, looks like a great TU, Photonics growth up 100%, and also Falanx (LON:FLX) - cybersecurity firm who've just landed a £250k contract. Thinking about getting in there on recent drop, but is it still a sucker stock? Thanks!
My morning smallcap tweet:
Mirada (LON:MIRA), Minoan (LON:MIN), Frenkel Topping (LON:FEN)
Mirada (MIRA) H1 rev $3.5m down 8%. Pretax -$2.9m (-$1.7m) before FX gains. "We are confident that we are just at the beginning of a new stage in which Mirada is successfully securing new business." But will it be enough?
Minoan Group (MIN) has decided not to pursue the Broker Offer of 16.7m shares at 6p announced on 18 Dec "as it did not meet expectations." So only £300k raised.
Frenkel Topping (FEN) Strategic Update. Diversifying beyond medical negligence and personal injury cases. "The Board has made investments in the Company's cost base* to reflect a restructuring of the Company...a new business, Obiter Wealth Management will offer financial advice to clients who are in receipt of large lumps sums that they need to invest." * this nonsensical euphemism means they are spending more, in particular on IT, compliance, marketing and staff. Costs up slightly this year and more in 2018 and beyond.