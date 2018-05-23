Small Cap Value Report (Wed 23 May 2018) - placeholder

Tuesday, May 22 2018 by
8 comments
2

Here's the placeholder for your comments on Weds morning.

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
2 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends



8 Comments on this Article show/hide all

gus 1065 7:43am 1 of 8
1

Good looking set of interim results and outlook for Sanderson (LON:SND) this morning.

https://www.investegate.co.uk/sanderson-group-plc--snd-/rns/2018-interim-results/201805230700059353O/

EPS up 44% and still net cash despite Anisa acquisition.


Likewise Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) is doing pretty well in it’s half year results. Still rolling out new/re-furbed venues while managing to reduce debt position. Margins/revenues per customer improving too.

https://www.investegate.co.uk/hollywood-bowl-group--bowl-/rns/half-year-results/201805230700037801O/

Gus.
| Link | Share
MrContrarian 7:44am 2 of 8
5

My morning smallcap tweet: Snowflakes at RTN expect FY in-line.

Clear Leisure (LON:CLP), Restaurant (LON:RTN), Sanderson (LON:SND), Frontier Smart Technologies (LON:FST), Mediazest (LON:MDZ), Bagir (LON:BAGR), Catalyst Media (LON:CMX), Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB)

Clear Leisure (CLP) placing to keep the lights on at 0.95p, a 9% discount.
Restaurant Group (RTN) trading. Last 20w LFL -4.3%, but snow-adjusted -3.1%. Guides FY in-line. I'm short.
Sanderson Group (SND) H1 slightly ahead of management's expectations; with rev up 34%, EPS up 44% to 2.3p. Outlook 'confidence'.
Frontier Smart Technology (FST) Trading. "Challenging trading conditions in Q2-2018 are likely to have an adverse impact on the Group's FY-2018 trading performance." Cuts FY sales guidance to $47.7m (£34.9m) and EBITDA of c. $1.0m (£0.8m). Cutting R&D spend by $2.2m and other cost cuts of $1.2m in FY. New revolving credit facility replaces one expiring Sept.
MediaZest (MDZ) guides FY revenue in line with the prior year but profitability marginally behind. £200k of profit from some last-minute orders won have fallen into FY19. Expects 'considerable' YoY improvement in H1.
Bagir Group (BAGR) Shandong Ruyi's aquisition of 54% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital taking longer than expected but both Ruyi and Board confident they will complete the deal.
Catalyst Media Group (CMX) Sports Information Service (in which CMX has 20% holding) will be hit by £2 max bet on FOBT. "The new media rights contracts that SIS has been entering into with UK and Irish racecourses will though partially mitigate the impact of the change on SIS's business, along with other mitigating actions that are being and could be implemented by SIS."
Best Of The Best (BOTB) The HMRC Strikes Back. HMRC has paid £4.5m claim but expenses need to be paid but now claims retrospective Remote Gaming Duty for a period of four years. No figure, is contesting.
| Link | Share
runthejoules 7:49am 3 of 8

'Wey Education (AIM: Wey Education (LON:WEY) ), the educational services group, announces that it has appointed Tony Knowles as Executive Director of Human Resources. Tony joined Wey on 15 May 2018 and he will head up the Company's human resource function.

Tony is a member of the CIPD and has held director level roles since 1996. He joins Wey Education from his position of Human Resources/Business Support Director of Veezu Holdings Limited, a private hire company based in Wales.' ...Anybody know the guy? Sounds like they're hiring. He gets options at current price, not exercisable till 2021.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Johnny2509 7:50am 4 of 8

Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) have had a good 6 months-

"Hollywood Bowl has produced another strong financial performance this period due to our continued progress in delivering against our strategic goals; the acquisition and opening of new centres that complement our already very high quality portfolio, creating modern, family friendly entertainment environments, and our refurbishment programme which has continued to drive organic like-for-like growth through the constant evolution of our customer experience."

Like for like revenue growth up 4% and PBT up over 17%, culminating in an EPS increase of 18%.

I hold.
| Link | Share
leoleo73 7:55am 5 of 8

Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) - the HMRC claim for back gaming duty should not come as a surprise to anyone, but I suppose we will see in the share price reaction this morning. My other concerns from December were sales to 16-17 year olds and (thanks to daveinthelakes) to US nationals whether or not living in the US - both of these still appear to be allowed by their latest T&Cs. I am also surprised by how little their T&Cs have changed to refect GDPR. My concerns over a delisting risk seem to have been a red-herring for now.

If looking for previous commentary the following will not show up in your search because it wasn't tagged in the main article: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-wed-13-dec-2017-placeholder-252758/?page=1#comments
| Link | Share
leoleo73 8:05am 6 of 8

In reply to runthejoules, post #3

Wey Education (LON:WEY) 's HR director recruitment and options incentivisation was mentioned in the recent private investor evening and quite possibly in previous statements. Having a well managed pool of teachers for use across the group is a major competitive advantage and so (despite my personal feelings about HR departments), it makes sense that this is a director level position.

I can see how his previous experience managing a pools of taxi drivers has its relevance, however I would prefer to have seen more experience managing professionals and ideally in education.
| Link | Share
Lgarvey 8:05am 7 of 8
1

I think I a couple of weeks ago you talked about Airea (LON:AIEA) and possible takeover  by James Halstead

I note this morning that the takeover now will not happen

Airea plc
("Airea" or the "Company")
Statement Regarding James Halstead plc
The Board of Airea notes the announcement made by James Halstead plc ("James
Halstead") that it does not intend to make an offer for Airea.
| Link | Share
leoleo73 42 mins ago 8 of 8

Sanderson (LON:SND) - I looked at this for the first time just now. As Paul highlighted previously it has the red flag of claiming a strong balance sheet.

I see that the current ratio has now deteriorated badly, but perhaps if the "quality" of the deferred income is high then some allowance could be made? As I understand it they have taken pre-payments for services not yet provided, but if it is at a low risk of being subject to refunds (e.g. provision of more of the same rather than bespoke work) then for cashflow risk purposes deferred income can be ignored?
| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1778
Followers
26
Following

Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis