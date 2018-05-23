Small Cap Value Report (Wed 23 May 2018) - placeholder
Good looking set of interim results and outlook for Sanderson (LON:SND) this morning.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/sanderson-group-plc--snd-/rns/2018-interim-results/201805230700059353O/
EPS up 44% and still net cash despite Anisa acquisition.
Likewise Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) is doing pretty well in it’s half year results. Still rolling out new/re-furbed venues while managing to reduce debt position. Margins/revenues per customer improving too.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/hollywood-bowl-group--bowl-/rns/half-year-results/201805230700037801O/
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet: Snowflakes at RTN expect FY in-line.
Clear Leisure (LON:CLP), Restaurant (LON:RTN), Sanderson (LON:SND), Frontier Smart Technologies (LON:FST), Mediazest (LON:MDZ), Bagir (LON:BAGR), Catalyst Media (LON:CMX), Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB)
Clear Leisure (CLP) placing to keep the lights on at 0.95p, a 9% discount.
Restaurant Group (RTN) trading. Last 20w LFL -4.3%, but snow-adjusted -3.1%. Guides FY in-line. I'm short.
Sanderson Group (SND) H1 slightly ahead of management's expectations; with rev up 34%, EPS up 44% to 2.3p. Outlook 'confidence'.
Frontier Smart Technology (FST) Trading. "Challenging trading conditions in Q2-2018 are likely to have an adverse impact on the Group's FY-2018 trading performance." Cuts FY sales guidance to $47.7m (£34.9m) and EBITDA of c. $1.0m (£0.8m). Cutting R&D spend by $2.2m and other cost cuts of $1.2m in FY. New revolving credit facility replaces one expiring Sept.
MediaZest (MDZ) guides FY revenue in line with the prior year but profitability marginally behind. £200k of profit from some last-minute orders won have fallen into FY19. Expects 'considerable' YoY improvement in H1.
Bagir Group (BAGR) Shandong Ruyi's aquisition of 54% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital taking longer than expected but both Ruyi and Board confident they will complete the deal.
Catalyst Media Group (CMX) Sports Information Service (in which CMX has 20% holding) will be hit by £2 max bet on FOBT. "The new media rights contracts that SIS has been entering into with UK and Irish racecourses will though partially mitigate the impact of the change on SIS's business, along with other mitigating actions that are being and could be implemented by SIS."
Best Of The Best (BOTB) The HMRC Strikes Back. HMRC has paid £4.5m claim but expenses need to be paid but now claims retrospective Remote Gaming Duty for a period of four years. No figure, is contesting.
'Wey Education (AIM: Wey Education (LON:WEY) ), the educational services group, announces that it has appointed Tony Knowles as Executive Director of Human Resources. Tony joined Wey on 15 May 2018 and he will head up the Company's human resource function.
Tony is a member of the CIPD and has held director level roles since 1996. He joins Wey Education from his position of Human Resources/Business Support Director of Veezu Holdings Limited, a private hire company based in Wales.' ...Anybody know the guy? Sounds like they're hiring. He gets options at current price, not exercisable till 2021.
Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) have had a good 6 months-
"Hollywood Bowl has produced another strong financial performance this period due to our continued progress in delivering against our strategic goals; the acquisition and opening of new centres that complement our already very high quality portfolio, creating modern, family friendly entertainment environments, and our refurbishment programme which has continued to drive organic like-for-like growth through the constant evolution of our customer experience."
Like for like revenue growth up 4% and PBT up over 17%, culminating in an EPS increase of 18%.
I hold.
Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) - the HMRC claim for back gaming duty should not come as a surprise to anyone, but I suppose we will see in the share price reaction this morning. My other concerns from December were sales to 16-17 year olds and (thanks to daveinthelakes) to US nationals whether or not living in the US - both of these still appear to be allowed by their latest T&Cs. I am also surprised by how little their T&Cs have changed to refect GDPR. My concerns over a delisting risk seem to have been a red-herring for now.
If looking for previous commentary the following will not show up in your search because it wasn't tagged in the main article: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-wed-13-dec-2017-placeholder-252758/?page=1#comments
In reply to runthejoules, post #3
Wey Education (LON:WEY) 's HR director recruitment and options incentivisation was mentioned in the recent private investor evening and quite possibly in previous statements. Having a well managed pool of teachers for use across the group is a major competitive advantage and so (despite my personal feelings about HR departments), it makes sense that this is a director level position.
I can see how his previous experience managing a pools of taxi drivers has its relevance, however I would prefer to have seen more experience managing professionals and ideally in education.
I think I a couple of weeks ago you talked about Airea (LON:AIEA) and possible takeover by James Halstead
I note this morning that the takeover now will not happen
Airea plc
("Airea" or the "Company")
Statement Regarding James Halstead plc
The Board of Airea notes the announcement made by James Halstead plc ("James
Halstead") that it does not intend to make an offer for Airea.
Sanderson (LON:SND) - I looked at this for the first time just now. As Paul highlighted previously it has the red flag of claiming a strong balance sheet.
I see that the current ratio has now deteriorated badly, but perhaps if the "quality" of the deferred income is high then some allowance could be made? As I understand it they have taken pre-payments for services not yet provided, but if it is at a low risk of being subject to refunds (e.g. provision of more of the same rather than bespoke work) then for cashflow risk purposes deferred income can be ignored?