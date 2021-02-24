Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Small Caps - price volatility

We’ve been having some interesting discussions here this week about the impact of IG’s decision to abruptly withdraw from offering about 900 leveraged products, mostly small caps. The reason is that they’re not making enough money offering these products, so are ditching them in order to focus on higher margin things. The problem apparently is that people like me sit on spread bets for small caps for long periods, often years, which ties up IG’s capital, for a paltry return (just a small profit margin on the funding charges).

Fair enough I suppose, it’s up to IG to decide which products they offer.

What I think is terrible, is how they’ve handled it, giving people only a week to stump up 100% margin by this Friday, on affected shares, then closing those positions anyway on Monday. Or you can buy out the share and put them in an IG owned shares account.

It’s terrible customer service, and they seem to think they’re too big and important to bother about what customers want or need.

It seems to be business as usual at Spreadex, who specialise in small caps, and hence I think a lot of people will be moving their business to Spreadex. I've done business with Spreadex for many years, and they've always been very fair, and supportive to me.

NB. I should emphasise that using leverage is extremely dangerous, and only suitable for experienced investors who know what they’re doing, and understand how to keep the gearing under control. Inexperienced punters should avoid spread betting at all costs in my view - it’s pretty much inevitable you’ll lose most, or all of your money. Probably quite quickly. I'm speaking from experience here!

Having a more general chat with my broker yesterday, he told me that market makers have been swamped with volume lately, and at times are turning off their RSPs (a system for quick & improved prices, for smaller trades in small caps). This is causing backlogs in getting deals done. When I placed an order with my usual telephone broker yesterday, he replied “I’ll try, but they’re not picking up the phones at the moment” (meaning the market makers).

So there’s definitely something funny going on at the moment, with the system seemingly struggling to cope with volumes, and large…