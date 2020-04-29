Small Cap Value Report (Wed 29 Apr 2020) -
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.
Hi Paul :-)
Any thoughts on Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) after yesterday's quarterly results?
JMx
Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) announced H1 2020 results today, here are the key highlights delivered by Tim Sykes, CEO. (We should have the analysts' presentation later this week.)
Tomorrow, please join piworld's Thursday webinar, with our guest David Buik, giving a Macro Market Commentary, and what that means for investors, with the opportunity to ask question. Register through this link. Following a City career mainly working for Spreadbetting companies, David has an MBE for his services to Financial Services. He's a regular commentator on BBC, Bloomberg and other international news channels. He should be an interesting listen.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Mirada (LON:MIRA) Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Dialight (LON:DIA) NWF (LON:NWF) Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) Stanley Gibbons (LON:SGI) Purecircle (LON:PURE) Anpario (LON:ANP) Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) Dev Clever Holdings (LON:DEV)
Mirada (MIRA) guides FY(March) rev up 6%, rev-cont up 11%, adj post-tax -$1.4m (-$3m). Progress toward several significant new commercial rollouts during the next few months. No operational constraints from covid. New gov't-backed 6 year €1.25m loan at 2%, confident that it will not need to rely on additional equity funding to continue its operations for the foreseeable future.
Malvern International (MLVN) some teaching has been successfully moved online but very significant drop in rev and cash inflow. Only has cash to end of May. Discussions with major shareholders and debt providers.
Dialight (DIA) phased restart of Mexico plant from today. Already already initiated a phased restart in Malasia, so all plants will be operational at reduced capacity.
NWF Group (NWF) Guides FY(May) rev significantly ahead of prior year. Co has not sought any gov't support nor furloughed any staff. Recent significant increase in demand in Food div, though some of the additional revenue offset by additional costs. "Confident that the Group is in a strong position to manage through this period of uncertainty."
Novacyt (NCYT) Primerdesign has sold, received orders for or has been contracted to deliver over £90m of its COVID test. Has signed manufacturing contacts with two further manufacturers. Plans to launch its new extraction technology in May. This remove the need for scarce reagents and is faster.
Stanley Gibbons (SGI) has traded better than initially planned. Cash only slightly down on pre-covid plan. Has liquidity for 3 to 4 months without any further mitigating steps and has further £2m unused credit. Physical shop is closed. Delayed May auction. Coin market has remained quite robust, "evidence of more people showing an interest in both coin and stamp collecting. The higher end of the stamp market has however seen a more pronounced impact." Material increase in users of websites and social media platforms after a marketing push.
PureCircle (PURE) new $33m bank facility to keep the lights on until proposed takeover.
Anpario (ANP) little disruption in terms of production and delivery. Will pay div. Filed patent for "a natural essential oil composition that could reduce the presence of certain antimicrobial resistant bacteria in the gut of young cattle."
Image Scan Holdings (IGE) H1(March) rev up 60%, ahead of mgmt expectations but expects H2 to be significantly impacted by COVID.
Dev Clever (DEV) as now formally entered into a three-year exclusive worldwide partnership contract with Lenovo, as mooted in Sept.
I guess as it gets its product out of the ground, Paul may be less keen to comment but , I have held this share for a while. Yesterdays numbers looked great and there does not seem to be a huge impact from C19. With a lot of cash swashing around I am hoping for special divi to come.
Large cap but worth reading for an overall picture is yesterday's post-close announcement from International Consolidated Airlines SA (LON:IAG) :
https://www.stockopedia.com/sh... - it knocks on the head any 'bounce back to normal' notion - Recovery to the level of passenger demand in 2019 is expected to take several years - and reminds us from Q1 figures how profits are made on the last section of revenue in industries like this.
Morning!
Sorry, but I don't cover any resources stocks here.
Regards, Paul.
Anpario (LON:ANP) not only reconfirmed payment of the divi and announced an interesting-sounding new patent (as already mentioned by Mr C) but in my reading is also giving a positive trading update from Q1 (although not phrased explicitly as such); "the strong performance in first quarter", based on picking up market share and finding that their own remote sales approach proves (surprisingly?) effective. Interesting! I hold.