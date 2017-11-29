Small Cap Value Report (Wed 29 Nov 2017) -

Wednesday, Nov 29 2017 by
2 comments
3

Good morning!

This is the placeholder, to enable early comments and suggestions from readers.

Best,

Graham


Disclaimer:  

All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
MrContrarian 7:38am 1 of 2
1

My morning smallcap tweet:

eve Sleep (LON:EVE), Oxford Pharmascience (LON:OXP), HSS Hire (LON:HSS), LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

eve Sleep (EVE) 11 months trading: UK rev better than exp at 105% up. Group rev up 130%. Exp UK Q4 profit "after marketing costs". Why say that? Of course after costs! No new FY guidance.
Oxford Pharmascience (OXP) FDA allows OXPzeroTM Ibuprofen formulations to be submitted for approval in the US without Phase III trials.
HSS Hire Group (HSS) Q3 in line but Oct marginally behind management expectations.
LSL Property Services (LSL) 10 month trading. Expects FY Underlying Operating Profit marginally ahead of its prior expectations.
runthejoules 21 mins ago 2 of 2

Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) & Versarien (LON:VRS) both down (-3.9% and -12.5% - no, now 9%) on results that don't seem to have much new news in them. I am surprised by EVE, if I'd had a better night's sleep myself I might have got up early enough to read the RNS...

Would like ot hear about Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) from Graham. I think Versarien (LON:VRS) might take quite a bit more research than a day. The ADVFN bulletin board guy Superg1 has been researching for three years.

About Graham N

Graham N

Full-time investor and independent analyst. Prior to this, I spent seven years in the financial markets as an analyst and institutional fund manager. I'm CFA-qualified and hold an audited, FTSE-beating investment track record.  Away from finance, my main interests are recreational poker and everything to do with China, especially Mandarin Chinese. more »

