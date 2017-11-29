Small Cap Value Report (Wed 29 Nov 2017)

Good morning!
This is the placeholder, to enable early comments and suggestions from readers.
Best,
Graham
My morning smallcap tweet:
eve Sleep (LON:EVE), Oxford Pharmascience (LON:OXP), HSS Hire (LON:HSS), LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)
eve Sleep (EVE) 11 months trading: UK rev better than exp at 105% up. Group rev up 130%. Exp UK Q4 profit "after marketing costs". Why say that? Of course after costs! No new FY guidance.
Oxford Pharmascience (OXP) FDA allows OXPzeroTM Ibuprofen formulations to be submitted for approval in the US without Phase III trials.
HSS Hire Group (HSS) Q3 in line but Oct marginally behind management expectations.
LSL Property Services (LSL) 10 month trading. Expects FY Underlying Operating Profit marginally ahead of its prior expectations.
Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) & Versarien (LON:VRS) both down (-3.9% and -12.5% - no, now 9%) on results that don't seem to have much new news in them. I am surprised by EVE, if I'd had a better night's sleep myself I might have got up early enough to read the RNS...
Would like ot hear about Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) from Graham. I think Versarien (LON:VRS) might take quite a bit more research than a day. The ADVFN bulletin board guy Superg1 has been researching for three years.