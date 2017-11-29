Small Cap Value Report (Wed 29 Nov 2017) - IPX, MOTR

Morning Everyone,
Thank for the requests - as usual, I prioritise stocks which appear in the comments, while also keeping an eye out myself for new ideas! Paul will be back tomorrow.
Cheers,
Graham
Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX)
- Share price: 161.5p (-3%)
- No. of shares: 128 million
- Market cap: £206 million
This is an environmentally-focused asset manager which I've written about several times this year.
Unfortunately, I didn't have the spare funds to invest in it earlier this year, when it seemed quite cheap against its earnings and prospects.
The value proposition is different now that the share price has trebled in a year:
So today's slight dip in the share price is in the context of a company where great things have arguably already been priced in.
The results are excellent, as expected. In the year to September, AuM increased by over 60% (we already knew this thanks to the Q4 update:
Assets under management and advice ("AUM") increased 61% to a new peak of £7.3 billion (2016: £4.5 billion), rising further to £7.6 billion by 31 October 2017
Record net inflows of £2.1 billion across several strategies and geographies
So inflows were responsible for three-quarters of the AuM, with market movements responsible for the rest.
Note also that the $52.5 million acquisition of similar US outfit Pax World is set to complete in Q1 2018. This is a debt-funded acquisition which will increase the company's risk profile in the short-term, but could super-charge earnings per share in future years.
The financial highlights below show the effect of operational leverage, as op. earnings rises at a much faster rate than revenue.
It's worth bearing in mind, naturally, that inflows during the year will not have generated fees for the entire year. You only generate fees on average AuM, not on closing AuM.
Revenue: £32.7 million (2016: £21.1 million)
Operating Earnings: £7.9 million (2016: £4.2 million)
Profit before tax: £5.9 million (2016: £5.2 million)
What may be disappointing investors a little bit is the rather muted PBT figure.
£1 million was spent on advice related to the Pax acquisition. £0.6 million has also been lost in FX translation of the value of foreign currency in advance of that deal. There are some more…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to mammyoko, post #25
You can copy a £ over. Copy and paste.
Graham
£D4T4 half year results came out yesterday accompanied by a substantial drop in SP. If you have time, it would be great to get your thoughts. Thank you
Francis
(And before everyone shouts at me, I did put the £sign before but it doesn't seem to work!)
In reply to mammyoko, post #25
lenovo chinese keyboard without gbp sign!
You can get a pound sign in Windows by holding down the Alt key, typing 0163 on the numeric keypad then releasing the Alt key. Num Lock needs to be on to type numbers on the numeric keypad - generally it will already be on except on smaller laptops. Alternatively you can copy and paste one in (e.g. from here: £ or by googling for one).
To get capital letters (used for stock tickers, the beginning of sentences, proper names and initialisms such as "GBP"), hold down the "Shift" key (just below "Caps Lock") when typing the letter.
In reply to fwyburd, post #29
Does not seem to work if there is a number included such as £G4M.
Several comments on here regarding Cineworld (LON:CINE)
I have just realised the size of this:
Cineworld currently operates 2,217 screens across 232 sites (recent trading statement)
Regal currently operates 7,315 screens across 561 sites ( http://investor.regmovies.com/ )
Hi guys, I will do Cineworld (LON:CINE) next. Cheers
I know some of you are interested in SafeCharge International (LON:SCH) (I don't hold), there is a positive trading update today which has buoyed the share price; in summary:
Trading ahead of the 2017 year-end has been strong, as a result the Group's financial performance for the full year is expected to be in line with market expectations.
The Company continues to make considerable progress with its strategy of winning Tier 1 customers within both traditional verticals and in new target verticals and markets...
The Board is encouraged by the Company's strong performance during the second half of the year. The Group will enter 2018 having expanded its Tier 1 customer base, with customers in new sectors, including travel and retail, and new markets, and with a strong pipeline which provides confidence for 2018 and beyond.
Hi Graham,
Thanks for writing up about Motorpoint (LON:MOTR). You say that Motorpoint has a strong net cash position, but the Stocko report says the EV (£230m) is greater than the Market cap (£172m) which implies net debt but having read the interims this morning and looked at the balance sheet, I can't see any loans or borrowings. Trade payables are high but note 14 provides more detail about these. Am genuinely interested if the Stocko page is incorrect or if I've missed something.
Best wishes,
Imran.
In reply to The Third Man, post #27
Thank you Mr Third Man for your warning re. leaving Barclays Smart Investors. I will take your advice and leave it a few months before transferring. That will also give me more time to check out the alternatives. And it is scandalous that the transfer process is so difficult. Any stockbrokers with decent computerised systems should be able to complete the process within a few days if they just wanted to be helpful.
I do hope all your assets transferred successfully, that you did not lose too much from being unable to trade during the transfer, that your wife's ISA makes its way across sooner rather than later and that the new service is better than Barclays (the last of those wishes won't be too difficult). Or maybe I should wish you a happier ending than the third man in the eponymous, wonderful film.
In reply to imranawan, post #35
Imran re. Motorpoint (LON:MOTR)
It looks as if Stocko data is wrong.
If you look at the balance sheet in Stocko, under long term liabilities, there is a £64.9m long term debt + £5.2m payables. Which matches up with the net debt position of 64.9 - 7.3 = 57.6m And EV = market cap172.3 + net debt 57.6 = 229.9m
However both today's interims and last finals do not have £64.9m as long term liabilities in their balance sheets.
In reply to Julianh, post #36
I decided in September to move away from Barclays and after some research moved to Interactive Investor whose prices are competitive and my experience so far is very good. Not a recommendation as such but worth adding to your list. They do answer the telephone promptly!
Surprisingly in view of what I had heard the transfer “only” took 1 month! However, extracting statements from them is like extracting blood from a stone. Problem also is the lengthy waiting times on the telephone. After many phone calls have finally received statements however there is a gap of about a month so further calls. The worst part is also to discover that despite requesting account closures all 3 accounts have cash in them from dividends. When I asked why this money had not been transferred over I was told they needed further specific instructions!
I am glad I took the decision to move my accounts away from Barclays and would take the decision again now even knowing the problems I would face.
Paul
In reply to mammyoko, post #25
Hold down the Alt key and type 156 on the keypad (not the numbers across the top). £, there, I just did it.
In reply to Julianh, post #19
Hi Julian
I use AJBell You Invest.
Please note that this is not a recommendation, just feedback, but for me they are the 'Stockopedia' of the online broker world. That is, they listen to what you have to say and go beyond just paying lip service to any concerns you have; which cannot be said of other online brokers I have or have had dealings with.
Having said that, I have had very few reasons to contact AJBell as everything usually runs very smoothly, but if I do have something worthwhile to say they listen and if something important to ask, they reply promptly and correctly.
Maybe worth a look
Santa
In reply to The Third Man, post #27
I went through the process of moving accounts from Fidelity to Halifax and from HL to Halifax. HL transferred the shares in specie in about 8 weeks (2 weeks to notify me that it costs money and 6 weeks to effect the transfer after I paid them) but the cash took a futher several months of constant reminding. Fidelity to Halifax took about 5-6 months of constant prodding with each side (unsurprisingly) blaming the other and no one willing to pick up the phone to the other.
In researching my complaints to the Financial Ombudsman I came across a Telegraph article (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/investing/isas/11108470/Three-months-Isa-transfers-now-take-six-days.html) where brokers appear to be extolling the virtues of an electronic account transfer system created in 2012. An excerpt:
"Rebecca O’Keeffe of Interactive Investor, the fund shop, said that since signing up to the system in August transfer times had fallen to six days from around a month previously.
“Some have been even quicker – our record is 13 minutes,” she said."
I wonder why nobody in the brokerage industry uses an electronic transfer system that's been around for 5 years and takes as little as 13 minutes to complete an account transfer? Oh wait, maybe it's because of what happens to people like this guy (http://www.telegraph.co.uk/investing/isas/it-cost-me-1000-to-leave-hargreaves-lansdown---but-its-still-wor/) who got charged £1,000 for a process that would have cost next to nothing to do electronically.
In reply to Ramridge, post #37
The Stocko data looks to be correct - just that ThomsonReuters have chosen to reallocate the £64.9m relating to stock financing facilities from trade creditors to debt.
It certainly appears to be more like debt than trade credit:
In reply to Julianh, post #19
I am a Trustee of a trust which had an account at Barclays. They wrote and said they were not providing the service to trusts any more. You would think after that, they would want to get shot of me quickly. But no. It took around 3 months, and numerous phone calls. TIP: if you "escalate" to someone more senior, you can get yourself prioritzed.
I moved to Share Deal Active at Jarvis, who seem fine.
And I complained vigorously to Barclays who rang me today and offered me £200 compensation for my "inconvenience and distress!" So TIP No 2: if they have messed you around, complain!
In reply to jraitt, post #14
Re: VAST Open Offer.
Hello jraitt, in contrast to your experience from Barclays I received full details of the Open Offer from Hargreaves Lansdown (where I have a fund & shares account) with a deadline of 7th December to decide if I want to participate. I only purchased the VAST shares a few days ago.
The investment club I chaired had a Barclays sharedealing account and my experience is that they provide an awful standard of service to retail investors, particularly if there is a problem that needs to be sorted out. My experience is that they are very unsympathetic to private investors. I actually ended up taking them to the Financial Ombudsman on behalf of the investment club.
In reply to gsbmba99, post #41
I use Hargreaves but less and less nowadays. I think they are too big these days to offer a decent customer service. Incidentally if you take part in primary bid offerings...Jarvis don't charge a £25 fee.
In reply to paulgbrown, post #38
Thanks Paul
I will include interactive investors on my research list. Good to hear that you are enjoying life after Barclays.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) seems to be coming back to life after being in the shareprice doldrums