Small Cap Value Report (Wed 30 May 2018) - PHTM, OMG, PRES, NEXS
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Italy again
Italy is being much more widely covered in the UK media now. Certainly it's the main topic that I'm reading up on, and thinking about. - in terms of how it may affect my portfolio. The political aspect of it all is only of passing interest. I'm more focused on how it could decimate my portfolio, and what action I can take to protect myself. So just to clarify, Twitter is the place to rant about the political stuff. Stockopedia is the place to have sensible debate about the markets & financial impact of various scenarios which might play out re Italy. It's all guesswork at this stage.
The more I think & read about Italy, the more I feel that the so-called populist parties are making promises they can't deliver on. They want to stimulate the Italian economy by dramatically increasing the budget deficit (more spending, and tax cuts), which would breach Eurozone rules.
Italy knew what it was signing up for, when it joined the Euro. Plus, if Germany allows Italy to breach spending rules, then other countries may well follow suit.
There's a fascinating account from Varoufakis in "Adults in the Room" of a (recorded) meeting of the Euro Group. He said that France, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, etc, were so terrified of sanctions being imposed on them, that they made a great show of support and loyalty towards Wolfgang Schaeuble - who comes across as a monstrous bully in the book - but I suppose that is inevitable given that the author was the one being crushed.
What's even more interesting, is that both the Euro Group, and the IMF, knew full well, and openly admitted to Varoufakis, that they knew the Greek bail outs would not work. The agenda wasn't about helping Greece though, it was about saving the French & German banks which owned a lot of the Greek debt.
We already know from the Greek experience, that the main decisions are made in the Euro Group, and the ECB. Both are completely dominated by Germany. Their standard approach is to withdraw support for any recalcitrant member. The nuclear option, if the rebel state still won't fall into line, is to close their banks by switching off their liquidity. This is combined with aggressive briefing against individual opponents (and pushing for their removal/replacement) to undermine strong…
Telford Homes (LON:TEF) results today look very promising.
· Record total revenue of £316.2 million (2017: £291.9 million)
· Total profit before tax for the year exceeded original market expectations increasing by 35 per cent to £46.0 million (2017: £34.1 million)
· Well placed to exceed £50 million of total pre-tax profit for the year to 31 March 2019, representing a 100 per cent increase over four years
· Strong performance reflected in improvement in adjusted gross margin of 4.2 percentage points and adjusted operating margin of 3.3 percentage points, up to 16.7 per cent (2017: 13.4 per cent)
· Proposed final dividend of 9.0 pence per share bringing the total dividend for the year to 17.0 pence per share (2017: 15.7 pence), an increase of just over 8 per cent
· 100 per cent customer recommendation rate in 2017 places Telford Homes top of the housebuilder rankings
· Robust London market for housing at our typical price point with demand from a broad base of build to rent investors, individual investors, owner-occupiers and housing associations
· Over 100 homes sold at the launch of New Garden Quarter, Stratford in January 2018
· Strong demand from build to rent investors with the Group exploring a number of interesting opportunities to enhance supply to this sector
· Development pipeline of over 4,000 homes with several new acquisitions being actively pursued
· New longer term £210 million corporate loan facility negotiated at lower interest rate
Nexus Infrastructure [NEXS, AIM] issues H1 profits this morning. These follow a trading statement last month which saw the sp fall from about 250p to 200p. Profits warning? Maybe, mildly - contract delays in one division caused by local gov't planning holdups.
Apart from that, the numbers look perfectly satisfactory, and the outlook ought to be good, given that they service housebuilders with site preparation, etc. in the south-east.
Surprised to see this given a Stock Rank of 90 - I always viewed it as a boring outfit (ie. ideal for my portfolio) with a sound balance sheet, but one unfortunate timing issue!
Hi Paul, Any thoughts on Oxford Metrics (OMG) interims would be appreciated....doesn't look like enough for holders this morning.
In reply to wildshot, post #1
Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) has suffered in Japan. The market is surprised partly, I think, because there had been an understanding the photo ID was compulsory. An ID card is indeed compulsory but there is a non photo version, which is free. A bit clumsy to take so long to admit this, but other aspects of the business are going well it seems.
It now yields 6%, which I believe it will be sustainable and thus suggests the fall is overdone. To put it another way a sustainable 6% is sufficient for me to continue holding. Indeed I would buy if I didn't already hold.
Morning Paul, would also appreciate thoughts on Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) please. An in line statement, but 2 years into a 5 year plan to double profit and triple recurring revenues. This strategic plan still on track they say. Cash pile of 10% market cap, debt free. Down 10% this morning. I hold. Cheers
Hi Paul, I would be interested to hear your thoughts on Pressure Technologies. There was much talk of increased multiples and positioned to see significant improvements last time round...…….it appears not.
Gattaca (LON:GATC) RNS last night= MMGG Aquisition Ltd has taken a 7.7% position in Gattaca. I consulted Google and found this: http://www.mmgg.co.uk/
A new position taken by a management buyout firm, with a history of snapping up recruitment companies that have fallen on hard times, is potentially interesting. Further research indicates that existing shareholders of the previous takeover target, Morson Group Plc, were not pleased by the 20% premium offered, as it 'materially undervalued the company' concerned. Does anyone remember this takeover?
disclosure- small position in GATC
Hi,
That's probably enough reader requests for today thanks!
I get overloaded if there are too many.
I'll try to get through the following today;
Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)
Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)
Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)
Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS)
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Monty9, post #7
With regard to PHTM's previous expectations of business growth in Japan as a result of the My Number system, it was always easy for anyone to research this topic, just by Googling "Japan MY Number" or such like. I remember previously writing on a board, either here or another place, that a photo card is entirely voluntary and there are no plans in Japan to make it compulsory (I live in Japan and the only compulsory ID I have to carry is because I am a non-Japanese resident), so Photo Me were either ill-informed by their Japanese subsidiary or they were simply making unsubstantiated and, dare I suggest, overly-optimistic assumptions.
Hi Paul
Thanks for putting Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) on your list. I hold and surprised by the market reaction today.
Jon
In reply to JonBirdy, post #13
Hi Jon, I think it's a bit of an overreaction but not at all surprising given how in line statements tend to be received these days! What will be interesting in management outlook when we get move closer to the 5 year milestone - assuming they stay on track to double profitability, what is the next strategic move?
In reply to laurie, post #10
Hi Laurie.
I did the same research as you last night (£GATC) and bought some this morning on the bell.
Paul - could you add this interesting situation to your list please as you have covered it before!
In reply to JonBirdy, post #13
Thanks for putting Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) on your list. I hold and surprised by the market reaction today.
I can't say I was surprised the price was off 10% after I read the RNS at 7am this morning. Anyone looking below the top line would probably not be impressed and you always get knee jerk reactions, particularly given the high rating and decreased operating margin.
The interesting thing is that there is a really good business in Vicon being held back by the smaller Yotta business which is transitioning to a SaaS recurring revenue model. There is a genuine second half weighting here and the balance sheet is solid (with net cash and more to come from the recently announced post period end sale) so I am happy to hold for now, to see how things progress, although with fairly low conviction.
All the best, Si
"It did occur to me that I might post a screenshot showing the profit my Italian shorts had accumulated, in reply. But in the end I decided that would be vulgar."
I do enjoy a good titter on a Wednesday! Thanks Paul.
(For anyone interested I see there are boardroom shennanigans at Stobart (LON:STOB) , which have resulted in a further slip in the price, and Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) resigning as broker. It is not a small cap, but may be one again soon!)
As an example, from memory TPT source a lot of their stock from Italy, which could become a very low cost supplier if Italy drop out of the EU and boost TPT profits, but then again would probably have to transport through the EU, swings and roundabouts as usual.
Paul - The biggest problem I find with searching for hedges against macro or black swan events like Italy is (a) how they behave in the opposite scenario and (b) how long to keep them in place. eg. what defines a "passing of the crisis" in this instance
Today Italy equities are up 1.5% and the 10Y is up 15bps (5%) . If that continues over the next few days at what point will you remove your hedges and buy back Next, Superdry etc? Will you have a breakeven stop, because if you do then that's not really a hedge, just an opportunistic short? And if no stop, how much pain are you prepared to take if the situation runs against you? The gains in the FTSE may be comparatively much more limited if the Italy angst unwinds, so have you calculated a Beta such that your gains offset your hedge position losses if Italy ends up bumbling along as normal? Then how long do you give it? - it is just as likely this could take 18 months to play out and be relatively stable along the way with a few bumps up/down as it is to unravel very quickly. Easy to see how the hedges work in the latter scenario - but the former could destroy your long term gains or even end up negative p&l depending on sizing.
I'd be very interested to hear to what level you've considered the above as it is far from straightforward and something I admit to constantly grappling with when trying to hedge my own portfolio. A good hedge should provide your portfolio reasonable protection should such an event occur but not eat up much of your profits if it doesn't. Getting others views, including your own, on this feels like a very worthwhile exercise.
In reply to davidjhill, post #19
A hedge is insurance against catastrophic event. Insurance is a cost.
Hi Paul Scott. That was a very interesting SCVR. I find it rather worrying that you have sold ALL your large cap shares. I have read in numerous places on various occasions that one should never attempt to time the market. I generally follow this advice. However, it seems that you do NOT follow it. I am not saying that you are wrong. I certainly wouldn't bet against you! On the other hand, I don't know if you are right!
On balance I conclude that your intelligence, training, experience, contacts etc would enable you to time the market far better than most people. Maybe it is reasonable for professionals to attempt to time the market but unwise for amateurs?
Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) - did anyone else notice that H2 (£15m) laundry revenues were actually down vs H1 (£17.3m)?
It seems the wrong way around given the April Y/E (surely more usage over winter?).
Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - just to re-iterate something I've posted before - there are intra-group sales within Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) so top line revenue growth is difficult to measure unless explicitly stated (which I don't believe it is here though I only glanced at the results). I only recall seeing mention of intra-group sales a couple of times in the past and had to email the company to find out what they were. Enough of an omission to put me off sadly.
Adjusted profit before tax in H1 fell, from £1.6m last time to £1.5m this time. I'm a little confused as to why this was "in line with our expectations"? I would have thought the 5-year plan to double profits (we're now in year 2) would require profit to rise in each reporting period.
Paul,
If you look at the breakdown between the Yotta and Vicon businesses you'll see the main cause is the Yotta business due to late timing of recurring revenue and transition to a SaaS model. Yotta PBT fell from (£0.2m) to (£0.8m) however the larger Vicon business increased PBT from £1.4m to £2.0m. Also worth noting post period end they sold part of Yotta for net £1.3m in cash.
I like these situations. as you've mentioned before yourself, where there is a growing highly profitable business clouded by a less profitable one, albeit the latter with growing high quality revenues. I assume that if Yotta does not meet the management targets as part of the 5 year plan it could be offloaded leaving a very profitable Vicon business.
I found the results pretty underwhelming tbh but the balance sheet is very solid with another £1.3m in cash on the way. Let's see how they use that cash...
All the best, Si