Small Cap Value Report (Wed 6 June 2018)

Morning folks.
You know the drill - this is the placeholder.
Graham
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Morning all, on a seemingly-slow day, Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) 's agm statement sounds interesting - 'Following significant refurbishment at the Skelmersdale site, which was largely complete towards the end of 2017, the Group created a Shared Logistics Centre to support all subsidiaries, streamline logistics operations and identify greater product synergies for the Group. In addition, the acquisition of Beaumanor in March of this year immediately increased the Group's market share within the maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) market and gave access to a second warehouse based in the Midlands.' Normally 'consolidation' means a break in profit growth as with £G4M recently, right, only for it to bounce back loads if that consolidation actually works? Don't know anything about the sector but I'd be interested in reading people's views on this 'Super stock.' Cheers.
My morning smallcap tweet: The curse of H2 weighting.
Autins (LON:AUTG), Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS), Minoan (LON:MIN), Hornby (LON:HRN), Harvey Nash (LON:HVN)
Autins Group (AUTG) The curse of H2 weighting: H2 refuses to meet guidance, no better than H1. "FY2018 revenues will be behind market expectations and profitability will be significantly below market expectations." Good news is it has now secured technical approval for its Neptune materials with key strategic European OEMs.
Microsaic Systems (MSYS) raises £5.5m at 2p, an 11% discount.
Minoan Group (MIN) sale of its travel business is proceeding, but more slowly than previously envisaged.
Hornby (HRN) replaces £6m facility with two totalling £18m. The smaller loan is from its largest shareholder, Rate for larger one is 2.5-3% over LIBOR plus non-utilisation fee of 0.75% of undrawn funds. What a chuffing liberty! The shareholder loan is even worse, 5% and 1%. "Whilst the Board believes it is unlikely that we will need to draw down on the entire availability, the Board is of the opinion that having a robust balance sheet is important to give our customers, suppliers and retail partners full confidence." Owing a lot of money if not a 'robust balance sheet'.
Harvey Nash Group (HVN) Q1 ahead of budget with gross profit growth 7%.
Some good looking results from Tricorn (Tricorn (LON:TCN) )..should lead to upgrades. Worth a look.
MS International (LON:MSI) reports EPS up from 9.1p to 20.5p. Any views? I hold.
In reply to hayashi22, post #3
Hi Graham - sorry to hog the comments this week but I agree with hayashai22 - Tricorn (LON:TCN) is looking interesting. It seems to be turning around as a business, growing revenues and profitability, but is on a low forward PE of 10.7. Its margins are not that great as a business and the management have made it a priority to change that which seems to be beginning to work. However, the balance sheet doesn't look ideal to me (although as an amateur I don't know if I should be more forgiving of a capital intensive business?), it is a very illiquid share, and one wonders why the management haven't managed to do something about that before.
I did hold. BUT then I sold last week. Why? Because if you search its annual reports the company says it is heavily exposed to the steel price. It is therefore hard to see how the recent Trump announcement (and possible EU retaliation) to impose tariffs on steel imports will help the company with its drive to improve margins. I am slightly struggling to find out how directly it will be hit by the Trump announcement but I am guessing the steel price will not benefit thanks to Trump. It manufactures its products in different countries including the US.
It's disappointing there is nothing in its results this morning mentioning the tariffs.