Small Cap Value Report (Wed 7 Feb 2018) - W7L

Good morning, it's Paul here, suitably refreshed after my sickie yesterday (thanks for covering, Graham).
Well, what a roller-coaster it's been of late. My view is that markets in the USA just got too expensive, and needed to correct. I don't see any particular read-across for UK small caps. Actually, it's felt quite bearish in UK small caps for several months now, with many shares having fallen considerably from previous highs.
I'm reviewing the debris of recent market moves, to see if there are any bargains on offer. Sometimes when people panic sell, they sell off good things, too cheaply. My hedging strategy worked very well, which was a relief. It's great to have some short positions generating profits in a market downturn, because that gives you peace of mind that you won't become a forced seller. So you can keep a clear head whilst all around are panicking.
Anyway, a correction from excessive levels, and a bit of fear coming back into the market, is a very good thing, in my view. Markets that just rise inexorably, without a pullback, are crashes in the making. I think it's important to remember that bear markets don't just happen randomly - they are caused by the market anticipating economic slowdowns/recessions, and hence reduced corporate earnings. With the world economy now doing well, almost everywhere, these seem very good conditions for businesses. Sure, there's a bit of fear over Brexit, and probably more fear about a Corbyn Government, here in the UK. Jacking up Corporation Tax to 26% (as their first move upwards, probably to be followed by further rises), that would make a dent in UK company earnings. That would hit share prices across the board here. So it's a big worry.
I can't think of a worse time to consider increasing Corporation Tax, than when Brexit uncertainty is probably already making some companies consider whether to stay in the UK or not. Our low taxes, and flexible employment laws, plus a population who speak English as their first language, are big attractions for companies to stay in the UK. So I fear that a Corbyn Government would be absolutely disastrous for the UK economy. In a globalised economy, you can't tax the rich - they just move their money somewhere else, to avoid being taxed. Or they just leave, with their money, and we get precisely zero in tax revenues…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Warpaint London PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in color cosmetics business. The Company sells color cosmetics in the United Kingdom and overseas, principally under the W7 brand. The Company operates through two divisions: close-out and own-brand. The own-brand division consists primarily of the Company's flagship brand, W7. The W7 brand contains over 500 items, which are sold into high street retailers and independent beauty shops across the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and the United States. The W7 brand focuses on the 16-30 age range. more »
reach4entertainment enterprises plc (r4e) is engaged in providing creative, advertising, marketing and other services to the theatrical, film and live entertainment industries, including media strategy and buying, marketing and sales promotions, signage, and publishing and merchandise. The Company operates through three segments: New York operations, London operations and Head Office. The New York operations segment is engaged in marketing, design, advertising, promotions, digital media services, publishing and merchandising. The London operations segment is engaged in marketing, design, advertising, promotions, digital media services, publishing and merchandising, signage and fascia displays. The Head Office segment is engaged in providing finance and administration services for the Company. In London, the Company operates through Dewynters Limited and Newman Displays Limited (Newmans). The New York operations include the activities of Manhattan Inc. (SpotCo). more »
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
"Jacking up Corporation Tax ...would make a dent in UK company earnings. That would hit share prices across the board here. So it's a big worry."
Paul, I know your comment is hypothetical, but don't companies pay corporate taxes where their profits are made (accepting that internal cross-charging can distort the picture)? That suggests that profits earned in the UK would be hit, as you say, but not so much for global companies based in the UK but with only a small percentage of profits earned here. I understood that tax was payable only when cash is remitted to the UK - so no tax if cash and profits stay where they were earned.
So rather than hitting share prices "across the board" wouldn't the main impact be on UK-only businesses?
In reply to pj8, post #1
Hi pj8,
Yes, that's right - you make a good point. I was thinking about UK small caps with solely, or mainly UK operations. But as you correctly point out, companies with international earnings would usually be taxed on their overseas profits by overseas Governments (if they have tax treaties with the UK).
Regards, Paul.
Hi Paul.
Seems to be a quiet day for small cap reporting.
I share your views about the last week being a slightly more dramatic continuation in the rotation away from some of the strong momentum small caps that did so well last year rather than a new direction. I see the BMUS fantasy fund is currently down about 20% in the past month (of which roughly 10% is in the last week) with a few of the racier picks such as Connect (LON:CNCT) , Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) and GAME Digital (LON:GMD) in particular being quite aggressively sold down after indifferent company news. (I share your pain - I have a few of the BMUS stocks salted away). Is your feeling that this is just usual ebb and flow of the market or is there perhaps a more fundamental shift away from an M/G focus to more of a V/Q approach? I sense something has been shifting in market sentiment for the past few months but can’t quite put my finger on it.
Gus.
I know some on here are invested in Revolution Bars. They're offering free cocktails..
http://www.revolution-bars.co.uk/giveaway/
Can I ask if the facility you use to hedge is available to the general public?
I think Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) 's in-line update from yesterday may be of interest here. They are a cheap company selling expensive wallpaper and furnishings, with a sideline in floods and fires. I had difficulty separating the underlying profits / cashflow from the insurance claims in the last accounts, but they look very good value to me.
Also, no recent news, but UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) has fallen further following on from September's outlook warning despite significant director buying in November at levels 50% higher than today. Is there another profit warning on the way, or is it just market nerves?
Both are rated "Contrarian" by Stockopedia, which is probably preferable to "High Flyer", especially in today's market. If things go well a "Contrarian" will often become a "Super Stock".
Finally, just a note that I am monitoring Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) 's monthly fund newsletters and will update my spreadsheet (see previous posts) with guestrapolations of AUM, inflows and fund growth as these become available. I won't be commenting further here unless something dramatic happens though.
There was a trading update from Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV). I quite like some of the things they have been doing. The financial support to franchisees seeking to acquire portfolios of lettings contracts seems particularly smart. They earn an attractive return on the loan and benefit from the revenue uplift as well. Their acquisition of Brook, a Mortgage Advice Bureau appointed representative, will allow them to offer mortgage advice to customers and they appear to be quite early in the roll-out of this. Their focus on lettings seems to offer a slightly more stable revenue profile than focusing on sales. They tried and failed to merge with Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) but further consolidation seems likely.