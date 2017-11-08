Small Cap Value Report (Wed 8 Nov 2017) - TRCS

Placeholder article posted the night before:
Hi, it's Paul here! A quick reminder that Tracsis (LON:TRCS) results will be out in the morning. I am interviewing the CEO, John McArthur, this Thurs. So if you have any questions, please email them asap simultaneously to me & John, using both the email addresses below;
Paul Scott: QSCquestions@gmail.com
CEO of Tracsis: J.McArthur@tracsis.com
I'm trying out an email system, as it saves me the hassle of having to set up an online form. Also it means that me & John both get to see the questions at the same time, so eliminates preparation time for me.
Please note that I added more sections to yesterday's report in the evening. So the full report now includes all the shares that were originally in the header.Here is yesterday's completed report, to start you off with.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Tracsis plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of software development and consultancy for the rail industry. Its segments include Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology and Services segment includes its Software, Consultancy and Remote Condition Monitoring Technology, and also includes Ontrac Limited and Ontrac Technology Limited (together being Ontrac). The Traffic & Data Services segment includes data capture, analysis and interpretation of traffic and pedestrian data to aid with the planning, investment and ultimate operations of a transport environment and it also includes SEP Limited (SEP). It provides software products, consultancy services and delivers customized projects to solve a range of problems within the transport and traffic sector. It specializes in solving a range of data capture, reporting and resource optimization problems along with the provision of a range of associated professional services. more »