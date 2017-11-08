Small Cap Value Report (Wed 8 Nov 2017) - TRCS, SDM, JPR, MKS, JDW, PSN, PVCS,

Placeholder article posted the night before:

Hi, it's Paul here! A quick reminder that Tracsis (LON:TRCS) results will be out in the morning. I am interviewing the CEO, John McArthur, this Thurs. So if you have any questions, please email them asap simultaneously to me & John, using both the email addresses below;

Paul Scott: QSCquestions@gmail.com

CEO of Tracsis: J.McArthur@tracsis.com

I'm trying out an email system, as it saves me the hassle of having to set up an online form. Also it means that me & John both get to see the questions at the same time, so eliminates preparation time for me.





Please note that I added more sections to yesterday's report in the evening. So the full report now includes all the shares that were originally in the header.

Here is yesterday's completed report, to start you off with. It includes sections on;

Intercede (profit warning)

FeverTree (materially ahead of mkt expects)

Blancco Tech (results)

Johnston Press (EGM requisition - which has since been declared invalid by the company)

Ideagen (trading update)

Castleton Tech (interim results)

UP Global Sourcing (final results)





I mention this because I was writing very late last night, so readers may not be aware that more sections were added.





Good morning! It's Paul here for the usual small caps report.



I'll also briefly comment on some bellweather large caps today. I think it's well worth keeping an eye on what's happening to consumer-facing, and residential property larger caps. This can often have read-across for smaller caps, and helps me understand where the economy is going - vital information for deciding whether to buy or sell particular shares. I don't see myself as a bottom up, or top down investor - I do both. You have to, otherwise investing decisions wouldn't make much sense.





Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) - interim results. Adjusted PBT down 5.3% to £219.1m. However, growth in international profits masks a 17.8% fall in UK adjusted operating profit. A stand-out bad number is that store staffing costs in the UK rose 10.3% to £532.5m - I think some of that is pensions cost related, but it's still a startling number. LFL sales growth is elusive, but costs are rising. So I'd be more inclined to go short, rather than…