Small Cap Value Report (Wed 8 Nov 2017) - TRCS, SDM, JPR, MKS, JDW, PSN, PVCS,

Good morning! It's Paul here for the usual small caps report.
I'll also briefly comment on some bellweather large caps today. I think it's well worth keeping an eye on what's happening to consumer-facing, and residential property larger caps. This can often have read-across for smaller caps, and helps me understand where the economy is going - vital information for deciding whether to buy or sell particular shares. I don't see myself as a bottom up, or top down investor - I do both. You have to, otherwise investing decisions wouldn't make much sense.
Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) - interim results. Adjusted PBT down 5.3% to £219.1m. However, growth in international profits masks a 17.8% fall in UK adjusted operating profit. A stand-out bad number is that store staffing costs in the UK rose 10.3% to £532.5m - I think some of that is pensions cost related, but it's still a startling number. LFL sales growth is elusive, but costs are rising. So I'd be more inclined to go short, rather than…
In reply to Brookeda, post #14
if it goes back to 150 I will get back in, with a initial holding and top up on any further drops after that.
In reply to Trident, post #12
"it appears they have made two good transactions in SEP and Ontrac"
I would be more inclined to agree with you about SEP which is now significantly larger than prior to acquisition (£5.7m year to Jul-17 vs £4m in year to Sep-14). Not sure about On-trac which would appear significantly smaller (£5.3m year to Jul-17 vs £7.1m in year to Jan-15). Despite the decline, On-trac is said to be trading above "expectation". It would appear that none or a small proportion of the "stretch" financial targets dating back to the date of acquisition will be achieved since the balance sheet current liability would only appear to cover the deferred consideration of £5m (and possibly some related to SEP) and a small amount or none of the On-trac contingent consideration (up to £3m).
"but it seems Tracsis have chosen not to do this"
We had this debate with John at the time of the trading update. I'm with you on this.
"solid company with some good future opportunities"
Hard to tell. Prior to today, the revenue expectation was £35.8m for 7/18 which would mean 7/16 (£34.9m pro forma for full year SEP and On-trac inclusion), 7/17 (£34.5m) and 7/18 £35.8m were pretty flat.
Re Tim Martin I hate to raise the B word but only do when Paul raises the subject of Brexit. He, Martin, is completly wrong. UK imports have already risen price by 20% as a result in the fall in Sterling. If we crash out of the EU as he would like, the pound will weaken further. There is no way that WTO/so called free trade rules will compensate for that.
Mr Martin regardless of what he has achieved at Wetherspoon, is in my opinion, either an idiot, or has his own right wing political agenda and sees fit to use the company as a marketing tool for this agenda. An RNS is simply not the place to put these sort of comments IMO.
No doubt I am inviting a load of red thumbs down but have to say my piece!! :-)
In reply to tomps3, post #13
tom - Excellent Leon Boros interview - Every small cap investor should watch and get something from it. Leon is obviously keen on XLMedia (LON:XLM) (I hold) and having been back though their numbers again I topped up at lunchtime.
I would welcome Paul's comments on Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) which is up a third today. There has been little to cheer about this stock since your rare venture into this sector in 2014. Is this an opportunity to exit or should one sit tight?
This morning's RNS has positive news of gaining an Environmental Permit but there appears to be an imminent fund raising.
Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) is up over 25% following a tip: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/investing/shares/questor-plenty-scope-forthis-aviation-firms-undervalued-shares/. It appears to meet the criteria to be discussed here (apart from not having announced results) and certainly looks superficially interesting (low debt, low valuation, high recent growth, 5 year track record).
A cynic might suggest that Downing (a fund manager with 6% holding) fed the telegraph the tip to help them exit at a good profit after the resignation of the CFO (2 months notice) on Friday :). Or maybe the article was written last week and that's why it doesn't mention the CFO? Although that wouldn't explain why they forgot to mention legal action from a former director (potential to wipe out a 6 months profit).
Anyway, newspaper tips have a bad enough record without buying 25% above their tip price. Maybe one to look at again around the next trading update which is likely early January.
purpleski - no point discussing but I see the pound as being much stronger against the euro five years after we come out (maybe 5 months after) although that may be a very bad thing. I am a largely retired FCA who has been advising companies for 40 years and most of my remaining clients, admittedly of my sort of age and in the north of England, voted out and would do so again. I would also say that I have had success in trading currencies and as a rule of thumb you can absolutely ignore what the majority of writers and "experts" are telling you.
I'm not normally in favour of discussing Brexit issues on BB's, but since you raise it:
As usual, he makes some good points - e.g. that a lot of nonsense is being talked about food prices - which should come down, not go up - since outside the EU the UK will be able to strike free trade deals with other countries to import cheaper food.
Tim Martin may be good at selling cheap beer, but he isn't very good at understanding the impact of Brexit on food. Last year the UK produced 54% of food consumed. Of the remaining 46% 27% came from the EU (0 tariffs) and 19% from the RoW. If we leave the EU with no deal WTO tariffs on EU food would be 22%. We could negotiate deals with other countries, but firstly they would take time to negotiate and food prices would rise in a big way for the period - quite possibly years - over which that happened, and at the end of it why would we expect to achieve deals over food supply much better than the 0% tariffs we already have?
Peter
Hello Paul,
Please can you comment on my analysis below of SDMs consistent claims of record orders which seemingly fail to fully translate to revenue.
The first column below shows the % increase in orders SDM claimed it had achieved in its announcements, and the second column is the actual % increase in revenue delivered 12 months later.
2016 F 36 15
2016 I 22.5 12.7
2015 F 22.6 -1.5
2015 I 30.1 14
2014 F >50 29
2014 I 50 26.9
I appreciate that timing of revenue receipt won't fall on an exact 12 month lead time but in my experience placing an order requires a degree of commitment and financial scrutiny by the customer and as such it SHOULD be a reliable leading indicator of revenue growth.
How can companies get away with publishing headline grabbing orderbank numbers that don't seem to materialise to actual revenue? Shouldn't there be market or accountancy rules about this?
In reply to purpleski, post #17
Maybe Brexit is just a good marketing differentiator for Wetherspoons. They get untold free exposure in the popular press.
In reply to vik2001, post #15
Re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG): I bought this morning partly because it looks good value once again and also because there is a fair chance of another bid in the next 6-12 months.
My concerns are:
* Management distraction / short term thinking during failed Stonegate bid
* Why did Stonegate declare their bid final near the end thus stopping them from being able to up the bid slightly and almost certainly succeeding? Did they think the value had deteriorated somehow and were quite happy to walk away? Or this is the first time in history that someone's first offer was the most they were ever willing to pay.
* Shareholders being labelled as "awkward" may deter another bid.
* I previously bought 120p and sold it all at 210p - perhaps I am deluded into thinking I have some magical ability as regards this share.
Note: ex-dividend of 3.3p tomorrow.
I struggle to see how Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) could have spent £2.5m on the failed bid since they didn't really do anything. All DD costs would be Stonegate's (also Deltic). Maybe some extra admin / accountancy costs to prepare data for the DD but I would put the cost of that at well under 6 figures.
In reply to Maca2000, post #24
Maybe Brexit is just a good marketing differentiator for Wetherspoons. They get untold free exposure in the popular press.
I would not have thought this a good thing since the average Wetherspoons customer is likely to be hit the hardest by any economic fallout from Brexit. I'd keep my mouth shut if I were him particularly as many of them will over represent the younger vote that turned to Corbyn's Labour at the election... and he doesn't sound like a member of the Jeremy Corbyn fan club to me!
I think we should all just agree that no-one has the foggiest what the outcome and subsequent effects on the UK economy will be of Brexit and there's no point perpetuating the same silly lies and half truths that surrounded the referendum way beyond their sell by dates. Only the truly ignorant believe they know what will happen. Tim Martin is not alone.
All the best, Si
In reply to leoleo73, post #25
deluded?
not at all.
buying at 120 was a good call .
selling at 210 another good call .
buying again at around 150 seems a good idea.
In reply to peterg, post #22
Regarding trade tariffs, especially those on food products, under WTO rules, another possibility is that the government, if they were sensible, could remove import tariffs. That is permitted so long as we remove them for all countries (the EU would of course maintain tariff schedules against us, raising the cost of imports from the UK) - tariff discrimination is only permitted via formal free-trade agreements. Of course, this would not remove non-tariff barriers against us; but it is not true to say we would have to endure WTO tariffs on imports from the EEA; that much is within our own gift.
In reply to purpleski, post #17
Hi Purpleski,
Currency movements in the short term are one thing, and will all come out in the wash in the long run. I think what Tim Martin is referring to is trade tariffs.
None of us know what sterling is likely to do - I don't think you can just assume that it will drop further. So what if it does anyway? We've had high & low sterling before, it's just swings & roundabouts in the long run. A weaker currency makes UK companies more competitive against imports, and also makes them more competitive in export markets. So personally I'm happy to see a bit of short term inflation, in return for making UK-based businesses more competitive against their overseas competition.
Use of the emotive term "crashing out" of the EU, to refer to us leaving the EU, obviously puts you at the opposite end of the spectrum to Mr Martin! ;-)
Regards, Paul.
Re PVCS - the arbitration award was expected to be favourable, but it is perhaps a bit less than the Directors were expecting. The question is whether the counter-party - anonymous, but described as "one of the world's leading PV companies" - will pay up, and if so, when. If they pay the award, they should also pay the costs.
Because we do not know who the counter-party is, or in which jurisdiction, it is impossible to gauge how difficult it may be for PVCS to enforce the award.
Regards, Richard
LFL Sales
Deltic + 9.1%
Weatherspoon +6.1%
RBG +2.0%
Not exactly directly comparable as different time periods but it does provide a picture of who the laggard is who cannot grow the business out if these three.
So a question for any company thinking of buying RBG is, although we might be picking it up fairly cheaply, what’s it going take in terms of both time and cost to turn RBG around if indeed it can be?
In reply to peterg, post #22
Tim Martin also neglects to mention that much of the food imported from the continent is unlikely to be substituted by replacements elsewhere. There will always be demand for Italian parmesan cheese and Parma ham, French Bordeaux and camembert, Greek feta cheese, Spanish chorizo, German lager (the list could go on).
Yes, in theory these products can be substituted for cheaper imitations from other countries, but in all likelihood the demand is pretty inelastic and we will continue to import these goods despite any potential hit from tariffs and Sterling weakness.
In reply to FREng, post #8
FREng, you say "Staff will own shares (many of them well below any disclosure threshold) and won't have to have their trading supervised." I urge readers to be very careful if they own, or are thinking of investing in, shares in the company they work for, or in any company that deals with their employer. My employer required disclosure to HR of all holdings in the company and any known customers or suppliers. Any remote possibility of insider dealing was dealt with very severely. It is never worth risking your job for the sake of possible gains in a shareholding, IMHO. If you invest in shares make sure that you are fully aware of your employers policies on this.