Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) - an in line update, halfway through FY 9/2022. This is an impressive business, on a reasonable valuation, although I do have one concern about large Director selling in recent years.

Jack's section:

Amati Aim Vct (LON:AMAT) - a quick look at this well-regarded AIM VCT, more for the market commentary than anything else. It could resonate with a few private investors and nicely encapsulates the current investment landscape. Food for thought, hopefully of use and worthy of discussion.

Marks Electrical (LON:MRK) - trading update from Monday - market share gains and record revenue for this online electrical retailer. The group wants to grow market share from c1.5% to 10% over time, which shows ambition. How well margins hold up will be important, and that could be affected by supply chains, inflation, and competition if similar operators start popping up. But the group is trading well, and FY23 has got off to a good start.

Paul’s Section:

254p (yesterday’s close)

Market cap £649m

Trading Update

Watkin Jones is the UK's leading developer and manager of residential for rent, with a focus on the build to rent, student accommodation and affordable…