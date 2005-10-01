Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

.

I had an interesting chat with Boohoo (LON:BOO) last night. My thoughts here had come to their attention (yesterday's SCVR I assume), so we discussed the current situation. The key points were;

BOO adamant that it has done nothing wrong

Directors/family are exasperated & upset by their reputations being besmirched, and false allegations being thrown around (latest one is they've been falsely accused of people trafficking!) in newspapers & social media

Don't see it as their role to police the entire third party supply chain. Govts bring in minimum wage rules, so Govt's job to ensure compliance across all industries, including fashion sector. Suppliers are third parties, not owned or controlled by BOO. What about Jalal Kamani then? He left BOO some time ago, set up his own business, and is completely separate. Not a supplier. His company just re-packaged some BOO gear made in Morocco - see correction in The Times

If any suppliers are proven to be abusing rules, then they will be dropped

BOO has always been completely open about using UK suppliers. If they had anything to hide, then they wouldn't have told anyone!

Why do you use UK suppliers, when labour is so much cheaper abroad? Convenience, and it's fast. But UK production is relatively expensive, as labour cost so much higher

Competitors are buying garments made in Bangladesh where labour costs 50p per hour - where is the outrage against that?!

Speed to market - is an advantage of UK production. My article was right, in that production in Turkey or N.Africa only takes 5 days overland. However, another option is air freight from the Far East - this is only £1/kilo, so about 50p per garment. This works out cheaper, and almost as quick, as UK production. Hence if more overseas sourcing is done, gross margins will go up, not down! I was right about this, and lots of analysts/commentators got this completely wrong. This blows apart the bear case, in my view.

Is it a family firm still? Very much so. Family & staff who've been with them for the long term work 20 hours per day, flat out, it's that passion & love for the business that has made it so successful. "We've created the best fashion business on the planet", and growth continuing - got 9 brands now, that could be 18…