Small Cap Value Report (Weds 28 Oct 2020) -
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm. Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. Since then, I am now a small caps investor, and immerse myself in small caps. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps.
Good morning! Below covers today's regulatory and potentially price-sensitive announcements.
|Company
|Announcement
|£8100m - Next (LON:NXT) - Household (Retail)
|Trading Statement - Full price sales in the third quarter were better than we anticipated and were up +2.8% against last year. Total sales (including markdown sales) were up +1.4%.Finance interest income fell by -13% in the third quarter driven by lower customer balances, which were down -16% on the previous year. These lower balances were as a result of much lower credit sales during lockdown in March, April and May (in the first half, credit sales were down -26%). In the third quarter, we saw a significant recovery in credit sales, which were up +1% against last year.
|£3710m - ConvaTec (LON:CTEC) - Healthcare (Supplies - Equipment)
|Q3 Trading Update - · Q3 Group reported revenue of $493 million was 6.5% higher year on year; up 5.6% in constant currency. Revenue for 9 months to 30 September 2020 was up 4.8% in constant currency. We now expect to be towards the higher end of our constant currency revenue growth range of 2-3.5%.
|£2900m - IMI (LON:IMI) - Industrial (Machinery)
|Interim Management Statement - Overall trading in the third quarter has been somewhat better than previous expectations. Revenues for the third quarter were, on an organic basis, 1% lower compared to 2019 and, when including the impact of foreign exchange movements and acquisitions, flat on an adjusted basis. The results were supported by additional surge sales within our ventilator business of £40m in the third quarter.
|£1400m - John Laing (LON:JLG) - Industrial (Construction - Engineering)
|3rd Quarter Trading Update - · NAV growth of 2%: 314 pence per share at 30 September 2020, an increase of 2% in the quarter from 309 pence per share at 30 June 2020. Underlying NAV growth was 4% in the quarter, excluding the impact of movements in foreign exchange and the pension balance.
|£730m - Ibstock (LON:IBST) - Construction Materials
|Trading Update - Both our Clay and Concrete businesses benefited from these improving conditions, with overall Group volumes recovering to around 90% of prior year levels in the month of September and remaining at these levels during the month of October. Group revenues for the three months to 30 September 2020 were 88% of those in the comparative prior year period.
|£710m - Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) - Financial (Investments)
|Distribution agreement - There have been no material changes in the fees set out in the Distribution Agreement compared with those set out in the MoU.
|£630m - NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) - Financial (Investments)
|Operating Update - announce that generation for the first half of this financial year has significantly exceeded budget. For the period ending 30 September 2020, generation from NESF's portfolio was 11.1% above budget (2019: 5.0%), while irradiation has exceeded expectations by 10.8% (2019: 4.8%).
|£460m - Elementis (LON:ELM) - Industrial (Chemicals)
|Q3 Trading Update - While trading improved versus the second quarter, COVID-19 continues to impact the Group with volumes down approximately 13% on the prior year. Pricing remained resilient across all businesses except for Chromium. As a result of cost savings and supply chain efficiencies, overall performance in the third quarter was in line with management expectations.
|£420m - PPHE Hotel (LON:PPH) - Household (Entertainment)
|Publication of Arena Q3 Trading Update -
|£390m - Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Notice of AGM & No Change Statement -
|£290m - EKF Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) - Healthcare (Supplies - Equipment)
|EKF & Kantaro partner to market antibody testing - COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex have demonstrated 97.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity for detecting COVID-19 specific IgG antibodies. Its high precision results from a two-step process that utilizes two virus antigens: the full-length spike protein and its receptor-binding domain (RBD).
|£240m - Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Euskaltel Reports Record Customer & Revenue Growth -
|£160m - Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) - Healthcare (Supplies - Equipment)
|Trading update and notice of interim results - Turnover is expected to be £3.16m, representing a 29% decrease over the prior period. There is a minimal currency effect between revenues for this half-year period compared to the prior period and EBITDA for the period is expected to be a loss of approximately £1.3 million. These results are in line with management's expectation at the half-year stage and reflect a predicted impact on the short-term performance of our food intolerance business due to the coronavirus pandemic as detailed in our results to 31 March 2020.
|£140m - Tribal (LON:TRB) - Industrial (Services)
|Trading Statement - The Group has performed well in the second half of the Year to date. Despite sales cycles being protracted as a result of the pandemic, the Group has recently announced two contract wins, with universities in the UK and Australia, and contract implementations continue to progress well.
|£140m - Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Sensyne Health Agreement with Microsoft - Sensyne Health announces strategic partnership with Microsoft and co-development of cloud and machine learning capabilities
|£130m - Chaarat Gold Holdings (LON:CGH) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Q3 2020 Production and Operational Update - Quarterly production of 15,175 gold equivalent ounces (+8.7% vs Q2 2020).
|£100m - Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) - Industrial (Services)
|Commercial launch of DXRX -
|£90m - Carr's (LON:CARR) - Household (Consumable)
|Notice of Full Year Results -
|£90m - Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) - Household (Media & Publishing)
|Q3 Trading Update - By September, system sales for the month were 9% higher than in the comparative month in the prior year. As a result, system sales in Q3 were down only 6% against the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues at Willow Pumps (which was acquired in October 2019) and Kemac grew by 48% in Q3 compared to Q2, but are still 20% down on Q1. However, Q3 revenues have been weighted towards higher margin service work resulting in gross profit in Q3 being down by only 10% on Q1.
|£90m - Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) - Utilities (Energy)
|Trading Update -
|£70m - Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Mirriad Signs Contract With Tier One Media Giant - announce it has today signed a new two-year commercial agreement with one of the largest and best-known US-based content producers and distributors which has significant global reach.
|£70m - M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) - Household (Media & Publishing)
|Half-year Report - · H1 net revenue of £103.4m, down 13%, with trends improving from Q2.
|£50m - Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Q3 2020 Trading Update - The Group further reduced its net debt position by US$6.6 million, ending the Period in a net cash position of US$1.1 million (H1 2020: net debt US$5.5 million).
|£40m - Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Interim Results - · Net loss from continuing operations 44% less than in first half 2019 at £1.1m.
|£30m - ULS Technology (LON:ULS) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Trading Update -
|£30m - Centaur Media (LON:CAU) - Household (Media & Publishing)
|2020 trading update and full-year outlook - Excluding the telemarketing activities of MarketMakers which closed in August 2020, revenue in the third quarter was 16% down on the same period in 2019 (compared to down 24% in Q2) and the Group ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of £9.3m at 30 September 2020.
|£20m - Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) - Household (Retail)
|Full Year Trading Update - Store trading since reopening in June has been broadly 20% down year on year with digital trading broadly 100% up year on year. While the latter is encouraging, it has not filled the deficit from store sales.
|£20m - SysGroup (LON:SYS) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Trading Update and Notice of Results - Revenue for the first half of the year is expected to be broadly in line with the comparative period last year.
|£10m - Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Preliminary results - Year Ended 30 June 2020 -
|£10m - Maestrano (LON:MNO) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Quarterly Trading Update - • Total revenue up 332% in reported currency and 346% at constant currency.• Total expenses increased by 318% (329% in constant currency) reflecting increased investment in product and market development.
|£0m - Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) - Healthcare (Supplies - Equipment)
|Trading Update - Sales for the year ended 30 September 2020 were up by 50% to £3.5m (2019: £2.3m)
|£0m - Corcel (LON:CRCL) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Exercise of Debt Acquisition Option -
There is a, as usual, succinct and clear trading update out from Next (LON:NXT) which overall seems quite positive but I would imagine a lot will depend on whether the country is put back into lockdown. Possible? Without wanting to make this a Boohoo (LON:BOO) post, does the strong online growth read across as a positive for Boohoo or is a negative as a sign of increased competition?
This is slightly off piste but I think there is a read a cross to U.K. policy; What a French virology professor said yesterday was quoted as follows:
“Prof Pialoux head of the infectious diseases dept Tenon hospital in Paris calls for the country to “return to lockdown” we "must leave the economy aside” adding "The economy can be recovered but people lives in intensive care cannot”.
To me it is obvious that certain (many) drivers of policy do not appreciate that “the economy” is not really an homogenous mass but an entity made up of business owners, employees and customers. If your company has gone bust/you can’t make the next mortgage payment because you have lost your job etc through government policy, it is little consolation that in 2021 2022 or 2023 that “the economy” has “recovered”.
I am trying not to political/controversial here (I know difficult sometimes for me) but just pointing out that if the prevailing view is similar in the the U.K. to medical opinion in France, then another lock down is much more than just a possibility with all the potentially dire consequences that will have on the U.K. “economy”. And of course lockdowns in the rest of Europe can have a knock on effect on companies in the U.K.
I hold Boohoo (LON:BOO) I do not hold £NXT
Regards
Michael
I note that Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) have reported a positive 1st quarter result.
My morning smallcap tweet: Shoe pasty
Maestrano (LON:MNO) Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) WANdisco (LON:WAND) EKF Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Tribal (LON:TRB) Centaur Media (LON:CAU) SysGroup (LON:SYS) Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE), Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)
Maestrano (MNO) Q to Sept rev £436k (£101k). EBITDA -£346k (-£316k). "The board continues to be delighted with not only sales growth but also customer appetite for our solutions..." [SP=9.5 Cap=15m]
Mirriad Advertising (MIRI) two-year commercial agreement with one of the largest and best-known US-based content producers and distributors to develop its in-video advertising on a number of entertainment series. No immediate income, contact sets out T&C for doing business. [SP=32 Cap=68m]
Amiad (AFS) CFO leaves end of year. He is thanked. [SP=240 Cap=73m]
WANdisco (WAND) go-to-market launch of LiveData Platform for Azure, in public preview. "The Platform is being launched by Microsoft as the preferred solution for Hadoop data lake migrations to Azure." All in line with mgmt expectations. [SP=450 Cap=236m]
EKF Diagnostics (EKF) two year marketing and distribution agreement with Kantaro Biosciences. EKF will have exclusive rights to market and distribute COVID-SeroKlir covid IgG (single) antibody test kit in the UK and Germany and non-exclusive rights in Europe. Also non-exclusive rights to distribute COVID-SeroIndex (quantitative) test across UK and Europe for research. [SP=64.5 Cap=293m]
Zoetic (ZOE) significant order to roll out Chill range of tobacco-substitute CBD products in a number of convenience store outlets throughout the USA. Sale of legacy DTU and the Kansas Nitrogen Assets will miss long-stop of Oct 31. [SP=44.5 Cap=87m]
Tribal (TRB) guides FY comfortably ahead of market expectations* with rev in line at c.£72m and adj EBITDA c.£14.8m. Will reinstate divs with interim div 1.1p. * rev £72.1m, adj EBITDA £13.7m. [SP=67 Cap=138m]
Centaur Media (CAU) Q3 'resilinet' with rev down 16% (Q2 down 24%). Guides FY rev-cont at least £32m and adj EBITDA margin c.10%. Further exceptional charge of £0.6m. In line? No guidance. [SP=21 Cap=33m]
SysGroup (SYS) guides H1 rev broadly flat, adj EBITDA up at least 15%. "This performance has continued into H2." Guides 'a good outcome' for FY. [SP=35 Cap=16m]
Omega Diagnostics (ODX) guides H1 in line with rev down 29%, EBITDA -£1.3m. Expects 'significantly improved performance' in H2. Various updates including covid tests. [SP=91.11 Cap=163m]
Shoe Zone (SHOE) gloomy. Guides FY rev down 24%, pretax -£10 to 12m. . Tiers 2 and 3 covid regions 'greatly impacted'. One of the legacy pension schemes will need extra funding. No divs until at least the 2024/25. "Very difficult at this stage to provide meaningful guidance on the future outlook." [SP=44.9 Cap=22m]
ULS Technology (ULS) guides H1(Sep) rev down 31%, U/L pretax £0.1m. Co "delighted with the resilience of the Group". [SP=53.24 Cap=35m]
Image Scan (IGE) guides FY(Sep) rev up 50% and pre-tax trading profit £112k (-£402k) above prev guided £0 to £100k. [SP=2.37 Cap=3m]
In line: Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)
Yes Michael,
The prognostications from Drs/academics re lockdowns are unhelpful, not least as so many of the jobs lost to lockdown are ones that young people would usually access early in their careers.
Re: Next (LON:NXT) and Boohoo (LON:BOO), whilst the current conditions continue, clothing is one of the things that people can continue to spend their money on, given that so many activities that would normally complete for one’s spend are now either curtailed or prevented altogether.
(I hold Boohoo (LON:BOO))
Regards
Martin
Paul will not respond but there are a few of us who have Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) here, and you never know, Jack may make an appearance in the comments.
The Q1 results certainly do look good again,
* Q1 NET PROFIT 21 MILLION USD
* Q1 EBITDA ROSE 55 PERCENT TO 29.7 MILLION USD
* Cash balance now up to $61m
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) has grown to be to be my largest holding by a country mile, circa 31 per cent of my portfolio, we have had a good run this year, so I need to slice some off the top, but being a mechanical investor, when I run my screen, Jim Slater with some added Stocko brucie bonuses added, Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) is the one to invest in by a country mile, so I am a bit of a quandary.
It refuses to break out above 70p, but with these results, it may get the final push, but its xDivi day tomorrow, but suspect we will need to wait for news on the special dividend, as this company appears to like to hoard its money rather than invest or return to shareholders.
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) I am in exactly the same situation. Also now at over 30%. Watching closely over the next few days.
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)
I too hold SLP although noted a fly here "the reduced mining operations of certain host mines continued to impact on feed grades as expected and consequently Q1's PGM production decreased approximately 14% on the corresponding quarter of FY2020"
Regardless they generated USD $21m net profit for the quarter and hold USD $60.9m in cash versus a market cap of GBP £189m
Overall positive trading updates from Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) and £HSP. In my view two underappreciated small caps with significant turnaround potential.
I hold.
Interesting update from Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)
Surprised by the very overly sombre tone, and the dedication of a large part of it attacking rates instead of going into more detail on the business performance.
Retail trading at -20% YoY in the last few months doesn't sound too bad compared to other retail chains. Net cash actually increased. They probably did breakeven one or two months, given the direction of net cash, would have been good to know.
Ability to close up to 20% unprofitable stores in the next 1.5 years as well as very likely rent renogiations on a big part of their estate (their avg lease length is low, less than 2 years avg I believe) should mean they at least get back to positive profitability next FY.
I get the feeling this TU has been put up with extreme pessimism, almost to force the SP downwards... But to what end? Management picking up shares more cheaply? Buyout coming?
I too thought it was deliberately negative. I think it is more a case of hammering the landlords with rent reduction requests will be more effective if they put out results that have a negative emphasis rather than a positive emphasis.
Can't envisage that Boohoo (LON:BOO) and Next (LON:NXT) are competing for the same customer. What I can envisage is an online Christmas like never before. The risk for fashion retailers is mix. Next has the capacity to switch between sectors, whereas Boohoo, (I hold) has to work out what to replace it's Christmas party dress sales with.
Morning Paul,
I’d be curious your thoughts on £ZOE
Best wishes,
J
Hi dahokolomoki - re Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) - I though actually the main pessimism was focused on unfair business rates. - my highlighting below
In 2015 the government delayed the rates revaluation by 2 years which cost our business £1.25 million per year (£2.5m in total). The latest revaluation delay will be even more costly as rents during the period have fallen significantly further and consequently rateable values should have fallen broadly in line with rents. Never has the rating system been more unfair. Our rates as a proportion of rent have increased from 26.4% in 2009 to 54.3% in 2019 and forecast to be close to 60% in 2021.
This is unsustainable for most high street retailers and closures will continue unabated until the government makes substantial changes.
I HOLD and am waiting for the right time to increase
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) has been on an excellent run and valuations don't seem stretched. Let hope it breaks out from 70p soon.
BSV
Did they say why cash increased when sales were down? Could it be deferrals of rent and rates which will bounce back on them?
Their general point about business rates is correct. If ever there was an out of date tax business rates are it. A radical change to business rates and VAT by introducing a general sales tax at the retail level, including online sales more than overdue.
dahokolomoki, may I ask if you are a holder of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) and if so, for some duration?
I hold.
Silver