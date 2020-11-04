Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

I finished off yesterday's SCVR quite late yesterday, so here is the link, in case you missed the new sections. Companies covered were:

US Election - Exciting news overnight, that the US Election is tight, with the betting odds having switched around, with Trump now the favourite. We're only interested in shares here, there are plenty of other places to discuss the politics. So as regards my shares portfolio, I really cannot see any reason to make any changes, or that the election result would make much difference to my portfolio at all. Hence I've not made any changes to my shares portfolio. It is an uncertainty factor though, so we could see a market bounce once the result is known, as people put money back to work in UK small caps, maybe?

EDIT: Note that the betting odds have now switched back again, with Biden in the lead (at 11:59). I only mention this because the volatility in the betting markets has given us a rough idea of how the futures markets are likely to react to the outcome, and the answer seems to be: very little. A few single digit percentage points on the main indices, nothing more than that, is what I've observed in recent days. That's reassuring, as I think it means we don't have to particularly worry about the outcome re our shares. Nothing like the massive gyrations we saw in 2016 anyway, it would seem. End of Edit.

Covid testing - I feel the outlook re covid is now getting to the point where we can start to anticipate the benefit on share prices of mass testing, which in my view is probably more important than a vaccine in getting control of the situation. So I'll be looking to increase my positions in the best recovery situations for 2021. Markets are supposed to be forward-looking by about 6 months, hence we're overdue another rally in bombed out sectors that have been damaged by covid, in my opinion.

Agenda - these trading updates/results have caught my eye today;

Marks And Spencer (LON:MKS) - looks much better than I was expecting, for 26 weeks to 26 Sept 2020. I probably won’t do a section on it in this report, but just wanted…