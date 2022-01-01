Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a low-cost, diversified base metals producer, with mining operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. The company produced over 14,000 tonnes of copper in 2021, in addition to over 22,000 and 27,000 tonnes of zinc and lead, respectively.

Producing these quantities of base metals in one of the strongest pricing environments has seen CAML’s profitability soar, with EBITDA reaching $64.4 million in H1 2021 vs. $42.5 million in H1 2020. The company’s free cash flow generation has been used to steadily pay down debt, improve the productivity of mining operations in North Macedonia and distribute generous returns to shareholders, in the form of a 6.2% dividend yield.



However, the company’s share price continues to languish and has actually fallen over the past year despite the improving financial performance. It seems that a lack of growth catalysts may be holding back the company, but with such compelling quality and value characteristics, are the shares being overlooked by the market?





Profile

What are the company's principal business activities, how does it generate its revenues?

Central Asia Metals is a London-listed copper, zinc and lead producer with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. The company’s Kounrad copper mine in Kazakhstan and Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia are both highly profitable assets, with operating costs in the lowest quartile of the industry.

CAML commenced mining operations at the Kounrad mine in central Kazakhstan in April 2012 and acquired 100% ownership in May 2014. The mine typically produces in the range of 12,500 to 13,500 tonnes of copper annually and most of the copper cathode is sold to end-users in nearby Turkey.

The solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX-EW) copper recovery plant at Kounrad recovers copper from waste dumps that originated from the Kounrad open-pit copper mining operations, carried out between 1936 and 2005. Over this extended period of time, oxides and low-grade sulphides of copper have formed a significant tonnage deposited at the mine site.

Over 110,000 tonnes of copper have been produced by CAML (as of 31st December 2020). An estimated 14 year mine life remains, given overall JORC resources of 600,000 tonnes of contained copper and 140,000 tonnes of remaining recoverable copper.

Central Asia Metals acquired 100% of the Sasa mine in north eastern North…