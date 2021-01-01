ITV shares leapt by over 15% last week after announcing a strong set of Q3 results. It appears that the company is effectively executing its ‘More than TV’ strategy to combat the declines previously seen in traditional TV viewership.

It seems as though ITV took the market by surprise when it announced that total advertising revenue was expected to reach a record this year, whilst the company’s studios division continues to perform well both domestically and internationally.

Since reaching a low of 58p during the onset of the pandemic, ITV’s shares have now doubled in price, but do the shares still offer good value?

Profile

What are the company's principal business activities, how does it generate its revenues?

As an integrated producer broadcaster (IPB), ITV creates, owns and distributes content on a variety of platforms globally. ITV’s principal business activities are split into two segments: Broadcast & Online (now the Media and Entertainment division) and ITV Studios.

The Broadcast division operates all of ITV’s commercial channels, delivering iconic channels such as ITV, ITV2, ITVBe, and CITV across multiple platforms. ITV currently hosts the largest family of free-to-air commercial channels in the UK. The platforms through which ITV operates include both linear television and on demand via the ITV Hub, ITV’s OTT service, or through pay providers such as Sky and Virgin.

ITV’s vast range of channels and its ITV Hub generate significant revenues from advertisers. The company’s proposition is appealing to television advertisers, with the scale and reach of ITV’s unrivalled in the UK.

Furthermore, through the company’s Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) services, such as BritBox, it is able to generate revenues from consumers that are willing to pay to engage with ITV brands and content.

The ITV Studios division looks after the company’s international content business. The division produces content in the UK and internationally across 12 countries. ITV Studios is one of the largest independent producers in the world, with over 46,000 hours of content in its catalogue after having carried out a series of strategic acquisitions since 2012.

ITV Studios produces and distributes a wide range of programmes, including drama, entertainment and factual genres. The division generates revenues from its global formats and distribution business, which sells and commercialises its finished programmes around the world. The customer base is increasingly…