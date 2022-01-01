Serica Energy shares are currently trading at all-time highs, with the share price set alight by soaring natural gas prices over the past year. The company is currently responsible for over 5% of the UK’s natural gas supply, and continues to expand its productive capacity, recently reaching nearly 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in December 2021.

Serica’s success story has been reflected in both the share price and the company’s financial performance. Its most recent corporate update highlighted a cash build to over £218 million as at 31st December 2021. This figure is only set to grow as the company now retains 100% (up from 60%) of the net cash flows from its Bruce, Keith and Rhum (BKR) fields in the North Sea.

The unfortunate recent developments in Ukraine, and the looming threat of another world war, continue to push gas prices higher as energy supplies become increasingly uncertain. Despite prices falling back since the pre-Christmas 2021 peak of 450p per therm, they remain 6 times higher than this time last year.

With the fundamental backdrop for energy prices being so favourable, is there still value left to extract in Serica’s shares?

Profile

What are the company's principal business activities, how does it generate its revenues?

Serica is a UK based upstream oil and gas producer, with a range of production and exploration assets located in the North Sea. Over 85% of the company’s current production now comes from natural gas, which accounts for over 5% of the UK’s entire natural gas supply.

Serica’s production assets include the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields in the UK Northern North Sea. The company also operates the Columbus field and maintains an interest in the Erskine field, in the central North Sea. Combined, these fields currently produce nearly 30,000 boe/d net to Serica, guidance for this year is in the range of 27,100 and 33,600 boe/d. Proven and probable oil reserves (2P) from these fields stand in excess of 61 mmboe (million barrels of oil equivalent) as of the 1st Jan 2021.

The company’s management team have notable experience in the North Sea and are experts in optimising the use of new technologies to maximise production and extend field life.