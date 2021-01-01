Despite the cyclical nature of housebuilders, the industry has been one of the best performers across the UK markets over the past 5 years. Companies such as Taylor Wimpey have successfully grown profits and free cash flows enabling them to solidify their balance sheets and simultaneously return large sums to shareholders in the form of generous dividend payments.



The industry is often underappreciated by the markets, with companies typically trading on low earnings multiples. Perhaps the financial crisis of 2008-2009 is all too recent in the minds of investors, but in this favourable trading environment housebuilders are cash cows. The Total Shareholder Return chart for Taylor Wimpey below highlights just how impressive the performance of housebuilders vs the wider market has been over the past decade.

The onset of the pandemic undoubtedly impacted Taylor Wimpey’s operations and investment profile. Profitability fell by over 50%, and the company raised £500 million via a placing, however, current forecasts for full year 2021 and 2022 predict that the recovery will be swift.





Profile

What are the company's principal business activities, how does it generate its revenues?

Taylor Wimpey is one of the UK’s largest house builders and sells over 10,000 homes each year. The company operates through 23 regional businesses across the UK and also has a small division in Spain.

After acquiring land, Taylor Wimpey begins its housing developments, with the support of its subcontractors. These developments range from apartments to six-bedroom houses, with prices varying from under £70k to over £3m. Furthermore, the company also builds affordable housing across the UK, which has historically represented about a quarter of group revenues.

Size, Sector & Exchange

The market capitalisation of Taylor Wimpey stands at just over £6 billion, given the current share price of 167p.

The FTSE 100 company operates under the Consumer Cyclicals sector, in the Homebuilding & Construction Supplies industry.

Business strategy

Taylor Wimpey’s strategy and business model revolves around three key stages: Investment, Development and Realising value.

The Investment part is all about the land selection process. It’s crucial that the company secures a high quality land pipeline that has good planning prospects in attractive locations.

Taylor Wimpey raised £500 million in June last year, not just…