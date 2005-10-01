Ergomed was pitched to the Stockopedia Staff Investment Club (SIC) on 5 May 2020 and we bought a position two days later at 418p per share.

After being stopped-out of our initial positions in the market pull-back in March, Ergomed was the third share to be added to the folio (after BOTB and Codemasters).

None of us knew it very well but it passed our initial filters and looked interesting because it had pivoted to a new model and was starting to become profitable. Yet the market (and analysts) seemed to be slow catching on.

It has been one of our better performing holdings since then, and while there are uncertainties, you could argue that it's still early days and deserves to be held in the folio.

As always, these notes are a way for us to chronicle and share some of the thinking in the SIC and are not investment recommendations.

Pitch

Profile/Category/Style

What is the company's name and ticker symbol and on what exchange does it trade?

Ergomed trades as ERGO on the AIM All Share Index (and is a constituent of the AIM 100 Index).

In which sector & industry group does the company operate?

It's in the Healthcare sector under Biotechnology & Medical Research.

What is the share price, market cap, size group, liquidity and risk of the stock?

Currently ~800p, giving it a market cap of ~£384.7 million. Between 1 May and 1 October 2020, the price rose from 405p to 760p, or ~88%.

It's classified as an Adventurous Mid-Cap.

The free float is 66.8%

Average daily volume over 3 months is 219.7k (up from 119.9k back in May) - so average volume has been increasing recently. EMS is 3,000 shares.

What is the opportunity style/type/classification?

Quantitative - Stocko Framework

High quality, high momentum, low value - making this a High Flyer. Signs that it might be a misunderstood growth stock and that analyst earnings forecasts are perhaps struggling to keep up with it as the growth accelerates.



Ergomed StockRanks October 2020

Interestingly, Ergomed has had the High Flyer profile for over a year, and actually looked slightly more expensive 12 months ago, when all recent financial results were showing losses. So quality and momentum have been the strong factors here.

Ergomed…