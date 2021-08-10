finnCap was pitched to the Stockopedia Investment Club (SIC) on 10th August 2021 at a share price of 33.5p.

Since the company’s IPO on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in December 2018, it has succeeded in aggressively growing its operations in the brokerage services and investment advisory industry, and taking market share. Despite its impressive growth over the last few years, the company still trades on a trailing price to earnings ratio of just 6.7x and hands out 4.69% annually to its shareholders in the form of dividends.

This raises some question marks around the low valuation, especially given the company’s historical growth record and future ambitions.

It seems that the market doesn’t believe that finnCap’s current tailwinds from the heightened levels of capital markets activity being seen around the world is sustainable. IPOs, Mergers & Acquisitions, Fundraisings, Investment & Debt advisory have all witnessed a tremendous rebound in activity since the pandemic lows of March 2020, and eventually appetite for these will somewhat subside.

After a strong start to the current year (FY 2022), it appears as though little of the current upside from the strong macro backdrop is priced in. Could finnCap’s share price rerate on the back of this, or is the market right to be wary of the cyclical nature of the company’s operations?

Bull points: Significant activity in capital markets (IPOs, placings, M&A, advisory), impressive growth and taking market share, excellent financial position to fund both organic & acquisitive growth, whilst simultaneously returning capital to its shareholders.

Bear points: Highly reliant on current market conditions continuing, results may have already peaked in the current cycle, poor share price momentum after what appears to be a case of ‘buy on the rumour sell on the news’.

Profile

About the stock:

AIM-listed finnCap (LON:FCAP) operates under the Financials sector, in the Investment Banking & Investment Services industry. The group is based in London, and currently focuses on providing most of its services in its core UK markets, but is growing its operations internationally.

At the current share price of 32p, the current market capitalisation is around £58.5 million. The shares are relatively illiquid, with an Exchange Market Size of 8k.

According to Stockopedia’s classification systems, finnCap is currently an Adventurous Small Cap Contrarian stock. The current trailing 12m price…