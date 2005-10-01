Loopup (LON:LOOP) was pitched to the Stockopedia Staff Investment Club in early October and shares were purchased on Monday 12 October at 221p.

LoopUp has seen a big gap up in StockRank this past month, from 59 to 93. This jump in Ranks is driven by some eye-catching half-year results which show it has directly benefitted from accelerated work-from-home trends in the first half. This performance was covered in Paul's recent SCVR update, here.



The group generates around £50m of annual revenue but is targeting a multi-billion dollar market. This opportunity, coupled with recent strong trading, has led to impressive one-year relative strength of +301%.

There might be profit-taking along the way - Jupiter Asset Management has been selling shares - but if the group can translate its 'healthy new business pipeline' into additional H2 sales then there is a fair chance of further upside surprises.

This is not a given though. Analysts are being cautious and the company has disappointed in the past. It's a Highly Speculative software company benefitting from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but can this temporary tailwind be converted into more lasting value?

TLDR;

LoopUp's half-year results are striking - its best ever by some distance - so can the group use this as a springboard to future success, or is it just a flash in the pan?

LOOP is a covid beneficiary, it is targeting a growing c$2bn professional services remote communications market, and has an influx of lockdown cash being deployed into a potentially a Microsoft Teams opportunity that takes its total addressable market to an estimated $10bn by 2024. Bear Points: The company has a patchy profitability record and there is the threat of technological obsolescence (for example, the rise of Zoom). The group's pivot to a recurring revenue model might reduce near-term revenue (but improve visibility). A COVID boost now might lead to moderating growth rates later. It is an illiquid, volatile small-cap, with a premium tech valuation. There may also be profit-taking after a recent strong run.

Profile

Loop Up is listed in the Technology sector and makes enterprise conference call software that integrates with Microsoft teams to provide straightforward and secure external communication.

It trades at 223p, with an exchange market size (EMS) of 2,000 so liquidity might be an issue for some.

Opportunity Type:…