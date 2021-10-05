ScS Group looks cheaper than ever amid resurgent post-lockdown trading but the shares initially fell by about 10% on the day of its most recent results. It seems as though the market can’t quite trust this furniture and floorings company, which has traded on notably low earnings multiples since listing back in 2015.

But the prospects certainly seem positive. Not only are customers getting back to physical shopping, some close competitors have either gone out of business or have reduced capacity as a result of lockdowns.

ScS trades at a discount to peers once you factor in the fact that it has nearly its entire market cap in cash on the balance sheet. The company has just reported FY21 underlying earnings per share of 41.3p, while brokers are looking for 30.8p of EPS in FY22 compared to a share price of around 270p. That makes for a PE ratio of 6.5x rising to around 8.8x the following year even before adjusting for cash.

The pressing question, though, is around the sustainability of this level of earnings. Shore Capital forecasts just 22.2p of earnings per share for FY23, for example - a marked drop that would bring the group back to FY17 levels of profitability.

So how long can present conditions persist, and what happens to the share price once pent up demand subsides and trading reverts to historic levels?

SCS was pitched to the Stockopedia Investment Club on the 5th October 2021 at a share price of 270p.

Profile

About the Stock:

This is Scs (LON:SCS) , a furniture and floorings retailer that operates from 100 stores and nine distribution centres.

Its shares trade on the LSE Main Market and are currently priced at 270.5p. With 38,012,655 shares in issue, that makes the market cap around £102.8m.

Liquidity is acceptable for a small cap: a spread of about 100bps and an EMS of 2,000 indicates that about £6,000 can be reliably bought and sold at market prices.

The group has no debt or pension liabilities and cash of £87.7m, although £37m of this is customer deposits and the group says another £15m is retained as collateral for the credit insurance.

Still, if we take a prudent view of the cash pile as £35.7m (after deposits and collateral), that still gives a pre-IFRS 16 enterprise value of around £67m…