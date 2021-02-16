Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) was pitched to the Stockopedia Investment Club on February 16th 2021 as contrarian value bet on a rerating of quality operators in the oil & gas industry.

This is a sensibly run, cash generative oil & gas producer with production, development, and exploration assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). It is responsible for around 5% of the UK's gas production.

Serica has a strong balance sheet and a material net cash position. It is initiating dividend payments and there are several explicit near-term catalysts that should further enhance free cash flows over the next couple of years.

Yet oil and gas is unfashionable, with ESG concerns driving capital out of the industry. Meanwhile, Serica needs to develop existing assets and acquire new ones in order to extend its life of operations.

But the shares are cheap compared to cash flows and there are opportunities in the UKCS - in 2020 RockRose Energy rapidly grew into a c£200m enterprise by acquiring assets in this area. There is also scope for further recovery in gas prices.

Despite the improving price outlook, Serica's share price remains rangebound. Is this justified or is a rerating on the cards?

Summary

Bull Points - exposure to improving oil & gas prices; experienced management and high-quality assets in a stable jurisdiction; commodity price recovery is now a tailwind; Rhum 3 and Columbus can increase cash flows over the next year or two; £60m of net cash for M&A; initiating dividend payments; limited decommissioning liabilities

Bear Points - Capital is flowing out of O&G; ESG trends are against it; gas and oil prices might fall; R3 and/or Columbus could slip; exploration assets might get relinquished; Serica needs to make acquisitions to expand reserves

Profile

About the Stock:

Serica Energy is a Speculative Small Cap Super Stock trading on the AIM market. It is in the Energy sector, in the Oil & Gas industry.

The share price is 116.8p and so, with 267,904,093 shares in issue, the market cap is £312.9m. A net cash position means the group's enterprise value is smaller, at £251.3m.

The group has a StockRank of 94 and a strong spread of factors, with a Quality Rank of 73, a Value Rank of 83, and a Momentum Rank of 80.

The…