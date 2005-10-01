Wey Education (LON:WEY) was pitched to the Stockopedia Staff Investment Club on the 18th August and shares were purchased a day later at 24.45p. The share price has shown a healthy uptrend for more 18 months that accelerated in March as lockdown began. The shares now trade at 26p.

TLDR;

Wey Education (LON:WEY) - a micro cap growth share benefiting from the accelerated shift to online education due to coronavirus and technology trends.

Bull Points: covid beneficiary, significant cost advantage vs physical schools, clear growth opportunity in a fragmented segment of a large market.

Bear Points: "it's just a school", no clear technology advantage, recent director sales, marketing execution risk, illiquid micro-cap, premium valuation.

Profile

About the Stock: Wey Education is listed in the Consumer Defensive sector, providing online education both in a B2C and B2B fashion. It trades at 26p per share, with an exchange market size (EMS) of 15k - it's very illiquid. This is a Micro Cap with a £36m market cap and is ' highly speculative ' according to the RiskRatings. The StockRank is 77 - it's not cheap, but is profitable, growing and has a good Quality Rank of 84 and a strong Momentum Rank of 91.

Opportunity Type: In our Styles framework, this is a Highly Speculative, Micro Cap, High Flyer. It's a essentially a strong growth, low PEG share.

Business & Model