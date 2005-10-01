Since we've gone public with the research and results of our Staff Investment Club here at Stockopedia, we've published a number of in depth "Stock Pitches" that have been made at club meetings. While the pitches themselves are highly valuable research notes in and of themselves, many subscribers have mentioned how useful they are finding the "template" for their own research. So I thought it would be worth publishing the template as a standalone piece to inspire a bit of discussion about research processes.



We've tried to encourage staff to follow a consistent format for structuring their pitch - as it really helps in both the research phase and the delivery. This template has been evolving over time and certainly isn't complete - in fact I'm hoping that by publishing this we'll inspire a bit of dialogue from the community about how to improve it. The template is designed to be just comprehensive enough for someone to cover most of the important bases to really get to grips with the story behind a stock.

1/ Finding a Stock Idea

Some people find this intimidating. But to me it's quite simple. There are a couple of main approaches to finding a good idea: