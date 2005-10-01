Whether you’re new to the stock market or a seasoned professional, one of the biggest challenges in investing is finding profitable ideas.



The good news is that there are plenty of journalists and commentators offering tips about what you should buy. But while these pundits might sound like experts - and their tips might seem like a shortcut to investment profits - there are no guarantees. In fact, a look at their track records suggests that many of them should come with a wealth warning.

In today’s frenetic, media-driven world, there’s a bewildering amount of information out there that can influence your investment decisions.



With equities promising the opportunity to achieve returns that simply aren’t on offer in any other asset class, it’s little wonder that individuals have gravitated to the stock market in recent years. Simple online dealing and trading tools mean that it’s easier and cheaper than ever before to get started in the stock market.

But with so many sources of conflicting news and opinion about what to buy, it’s tempting to reach for the ‘easy button’. And for many, that means listening to investment tips from people who are paid to come up with share buying ideas for a living.

The big question is whether this is really the cornerstone of a solid, profitable investment strategy that you can live with for a lifetime?

The answer is that while share tips in newspapers and magazines can turn out well, history shows that many of them are unreliable and may lose you money.

A brief history of the stock market ‘tip’

Three hundred years ago, Jonathan’s Coffee House was a bustling centre of trade in the heart of the City of London. It was the birthplace of what is now the London Stock Exchange.

Back then, brokers and investors would meet to trade ideas and investments. And it was here, in the early 1700s, that one of the first and most dramatic booms and busts took place: the South Sea Bubble.

A deal between the British government and the South Sea Company sparked a nationwide frenzy of share buying. It was a sorry tale of bad ideas, spurious companies, bribery, corruption and insider dealing.

Eventually it led to utter bust and destitution for many of the public who’d been swept up in the mayhem.

It was an early…