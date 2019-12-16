



Hi all,

I started a new thread so that all new animation videos can be placed here.

Any likes/comments/subscriptions would be greatly appreciated.

Mark Minervini - Trade like a stock market wizard

Trading for a Living - Dr Alexander Elder

Rich Dad's Guide to Investing

Money Master The Game by Tony Robbins

Peter Brandt - Diaries of a Professional Trader

Joel Greenblatt - The Little Book That Beats The Market

The Naked Trader - Robbie Burns





Jesse Stine - Insider Buy Super Stocks





Stan Weinstein's secrets for profiting in bull and bear markets

Lone Stock Trader - Fred Saffore

William O'Neil - Shorting stocks

Darvas Method - Box Trading

Swing Trading





Trading in the zone



Gap Trading





Candlestick Patterns - Thomas Bulkowski





How To Make Money In Stocks by William O'Neil





Jesse Livermore

Benjamin Graham





Think & Trade Like a Champion





Van Tharp - Trade Your Way To Financial Freedom





The Complete Turtle Trader Strategy





Ed Seykota (Market Wizard)