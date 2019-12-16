Trading and Investing - Animated videos (Financial Wisdom)
Hi all,
I started a new thread so that all new animation videos can be placed here.
Any likes/comments/subscriptions would be greatly appreciated.
Mark Minervini - Trade like a stock market wizard
Trading for a Living - Dr Alexander Elder
Money Master The Game by Tony Robbins
Peter Brandt - Diaries of a Professional Trader
Joel Greenblatt - The Little Book That Beats The Market
The Naked Trader - Robbie Burns
Jesse Stine - Insider Buy Super Stocks
Stan Weinstein's secrets for profiting in bull and bear markets
Lone Stock Trader - Fred Saffore
William O'Neil - Shorting stocks
Candlestick Patterns - Thomas Bulkowski
How To Make Money In Stocks by William O'Neil
Van Tharp - Trade Your Way To Financial Freedom
The Complete Turtle Trader Strategy
