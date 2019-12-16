Financial Wisdom

Mark Minervini - Trade like a stock market wizard

Trading for a Living - Dr Alexander Elder

Rich Dad's Guide to Investing

Money Master The Game by Tony Robbins

Peter Brandt - Diaries of a Professional Trader

Joel Greenblatt - The Little Book That Beats The Market

The Naked Trader - Robbie Burns

Jesse Stine - Insider Buy Super Stocks

Stan Weinstein's secrets for profiting in bull and bear markets

Lone Stock Trader - Fred Saffore

William O'Neil - Shorting stocks

Darvas Method - Box Trading

Swing Trading

Trading in the zone

Gap Trading

Candlestick Patterns - Thomas Bulkowski

How To Make Money In Stocks by William O'Neil

Jesse Livermore

Benjamin Graham

Think & Trade Like a Champion

Van Tharp - Trade Your Way To Financial Freedom

The Complete Turtle Trader Strategy

Ed Seykota (Market Wizard)

